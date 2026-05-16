Match details Guernsey vs Sweden T20i T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier A 16.05.2026

T20i

GUE
GUE

151

SWE
SWE

139

Match Info

Match:T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier A 2026
Date:Saturday, May 16, 2026 - Saturday, May 23, 2026
Toss:Sweden won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Saturday, May 16, 2026 07:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Guernsey Squad

PlayersBarker Lucas, Butler Josh, Nightingale Thomas William, Stokes Matthew, Damarell Isaac, Nightingale Oliver, Bradley Martin Dale, Robinson Edward, Martel Adam, Ferbrache Ben, Bichard Luke Thomas
BenchBushell Alex, Clapham Oliver, Damarell Zak, Forshaw Charlie

Sweden Squad

PlayersZuwak Imal, Mundra Ajay, Ahmed Saeed, Chauhan Yatharth Singh, Boshoff Wynand, Dhabe Advait, Rahmani Samiullah, Baluch Naser, Zahid Zabi, Nanjunda Swamy Shreyas, Muzaffar Zain
Bench

Venue Guide

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