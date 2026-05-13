Match details Trinidad And Tobago vs Central Sports Club T20i Trinidad T20 Festival 13.05.2026

T20i

TRI
TRI

126

CEN
CEN

191

Match Info

Match:Trinidad T20 Festival 2026
Date:Thursday, May 07, 2026 - Saturday, May 23, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, May 13, 2026 07:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Trinidad And Tobago Squad

Players
Bench

Central Sports Club Squad

Players
BenchAlfred Aaron, Bootan Jesse, Cruickshank Jeremiah, Davis Derone, Goodridge Amari Alexandre, Govia Mikhil, Julien Leonardo, Mills Jabari, Ottley Kjorn, Pooran Kamil, Primus Roshon, Richards Marlon, Simmons Keagan, Simmons Lendl, Telemaque Josh

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet