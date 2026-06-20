19.5 1 CHANCE! On a good line and length from Sutherland. Rijke gets on the front foot and defends for a run. A run out chance but NETHERLANDS survive the attempt from Sutherland's throw.

19.4 1 Good length, outside off stump. De Leede gets on the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for a single run.

19.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. De Leede goes back and plays a cut back behind point for four runs.

19.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Rijke gets on the back foot and pulls behind square for a run.

19.1 W OUT! Bowled. Sutherland pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Kalis moves down the pitch but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

18.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Kalis steps back and drives down the ground for one run.

18.5 1 Good length from Hamilton, outside off stump once more. De Leede goes back and lifts a pull for a single run behind square.

18.4 . Good length from Hamilton, pitching outside off stump once again. De Leede gets on the front foot but misses while trying a scoop

18.3 . Good length, outside off stump. De Leede gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

18.2 1 Good length from Hamilton, pitching outside off again. Kalis creates space and plays a cut for 1 run.

18.2 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off. Kalis rocks back but misses while attempting to play a cut

18.1 . Good line and length from Hamilton. Kalis gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

17.6 . Yorker, outside off stump. De Leede rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

17.5 . Full, outside off once more. De Leede moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a ramp

17.4 . Short of a length, outside off. De Leede ducks under it

17.3 . Yorker, on a good line. De Leede pushes forward and defends

17.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off again. Kalis gets forward and drives through point on the off side for a single run.

17.1 1 50 comes up for de Leede! On a good length, outside off. De Leede goes back and cuts for 1 run. The ball is misfielded by Wareham costing one run.

16.6 1 On a good line and length from Hamilton. De Leede goes back and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

16.5 2 Good length from Hamilton, pitching outside off stump. De Leede goes back and cuts behind point for two runs. Terrific work in the field by Schutt saves a boundary.

16.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off once again. De Leede rocks back and defends

16.3 . On a good length, outside off once again. De Leede goes back and slices a cut back through point.

16.3 1w Wide. Hamilton pitches one up, too wide outside off.

16.2 1 DROPPED! On a good length, outside off once again. Kalis moves onto the back foot and lofts a bad pull for one run down the ground. A real chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Sutherland.

16.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Kalis gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a cut

15.5 1 Good length, outside off again. Kalis gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run through the off side field.

15.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. De Leede gets on the back foot and slices a cut for a run.

15.3 . On a good length, outside off again. De Leede gets on the back foot and lifts a pull behind square.

15.2 1 Sutherland pitches one up, outside off. Kalis gets forward and eases a drive for one run.

15.1 1 Good length from Sutherland, outside off stump. De Leede goes back and pulls back behind square for a run.

14.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. De Leede pushes forward and eases a drive for a run through point.

14.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Molineux, pitching outside off. De Leede pushes forward and sweeps back behind square for four runs.

14.4 . On a good line and length. De Leede moves onto the front foot and outside edges

14.3 1lb Good length, pitching on leg. Kalis pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a sweep behind square, resulting in a leg bye.

14.2 . Full, on a good line. Kalis moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.

14.1 . Length ball, outside off stump. Kalis goes back but swings and misses while trying a cut

13.6 2 On a good line and length. De Leede gets on the front foot and drives for a couple of runs down the ground.

13.5 1 Gardner comes over the wicket. Gardner pitches one up, outside off once again. Kalis pushes forward and edges for a run.

13.4 . Good length from Gardner, pitching outside off once again. Kalis moves onto the back foot and cuts

13.3 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Kalis goes back and cuts behind point for 4 runs.

13.2 . Gardner comes around the wicket to Kalis. Good line and length from Gardner. Kalis rocks back and punches a drive through point.

13.1 1 Pitched up, outside leg. De Leede moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the on side for a single run.

12.6 . Yorker, outside off stump. Kalis advances down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting a drive

12.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. De Leede pushes forward and drives for a single run down the ground.

12.4 1 Length ball, outside off stump again. Kalis pushes forward and punches a drive on the off side for a run.

12.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Kalis gets on the front foot and defends on the off side.

12.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off once again. De Leede moves onto the front foot and drives behind point for a single run.

12.1 1 Good length from Carey, outside off. Kalis gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for a run.

11.6 . On a good line and length. De Leede goes back, and is hit on the pad while attempting a drive

11.5 1 Good line and length from Wareham. Kalis moves onto the front foot and sweeps back behind square for a single run.

11.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off again. Kalis gets on the back foot and eases a drive through the off side.

11.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Wareham, pitching outside off again. Kalis gets on the back foot and cuts behind point for 4 runs.

11.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Kalis gets on the back foot and guides a cut through point.

11.1 . Full, pitching on a good line. Kalis goes back and punches a drive

10.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. De Leede gets on the back foot and defends back through point.

10.5 1 Good length, outside off stump. Kalis rocks back and plays a pull back behind square for 1 run.

10.4 1 Good line and length from Sutherland. De Leede goes back and pulls for a run back behind square.

10.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Kalis rocks back and drives through point on the off side for one run.

10.2 4 DROPPED! Full ball, on a good line once more. Kalis moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for four runs. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by King. A really difficult chance for King there.

10.2 1w Wide. On line but angled loosely across the batter. Kalis gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a flick

10.1 2 Good line and length from Sutherland. Kalis pushes forward and plays a flick for a couple of runs behind square.

9.6 1 On a good length, outside off. Kalis pushes forward and punches a drive for 1 run.

9.5 4 FOUR MORE! Good length from Gardner, outside off again. Kalis goes back and cuts for 4 runs through point.

9.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Kalis goes back and plays a cut behind point for four runs.

9.3 1 On a good line and length from Gardner. De Leede gets forward and eases a drive for a run.

9.2 . Good length, outside off stump. De Leede gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.

9.1 . On a good line and length again. De Leede gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

8.6 1 On a good line and length once again. De Leede moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.

8.5 . Good line and length. De Leede moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke behind point on the off side.

8.4 2 Good line and length. De Leede moves onto the front foot and paddles for 2 runs behind square.

8.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off once more. Kalis gets on the front foot and drives for one run.

8.2 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Kalis gets forward and drives for six runs.

8.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Kalis goes back and plays a cut through point.

7.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. De Leede gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for 4 runs.

7.5 . On a good line and length from Molineux. De Leede advances, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a drive

7.4 2 Full, outside off stump. De Leede rocks back and cuts behind point for a pair of runs.

7.3 2 Full ball, on a good line once again. De Leede pushes forward and inside edges back behind square for two runs.

7.2 . Good line and length from Molineux. De Leede gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

7.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off. De Leede pushes forward and defends

6.6 1 Good line and length from Wareham. De Leede moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

6.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Kalis gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.

6.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off again. Kalis goes back but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

6.3 . Good length from Wareham, outside off once again. Kalis rocks back and slices a cut behind point.

6.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. De Leede gets on the back foot and cuts back behind point for a single run.

6.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. De Leede rocks back and guides a late cut behind point for 4 runs.

5.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length again. De Leede gets on the back foot and inside edges into their pads while trying to play a pull back behind square for a single run.

5.5 . Good line and length from Garth. De Leede goes back and plays a defensive stroke

5.4 2 Good length from Garth, pitching outside off. De Leede gets forward and drives through point on the off side for two runs.

5.3 . On a good length, outside off stump again. De Leede goes back but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

5.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Garth, outside off stump. De Leede gets forward and punches a drive through the off side field for 4 runs.

5.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Kalis gets forward and plays a defensive stroke through point for 1 run.

4.6 1lb On a good line and length from Hamilton. Kalis moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a pull, resulting in 1 leg bye.

4.5 . Good length from Hamilton, outside off stump again. Kalis pushes forward and drives

4.4 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Kalis gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

4.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Kalis goes back but makes no contact while trying a drive

4.3 1w Wide. Hamilton now coming around the wicket. Pitching well outside off stump.

4.2 1 Good line and length. De Leede moves onto the front foot and flicks for one run back behind square.

4.1 . Good length from Hamilton, pitching on leg and angled across de Leede. She goes back and plays a defensive stroke

3.6 W OUT! LBW. Pitching on a good line and length. HDJ Siegers goes back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a pull. Umpire AY Harris gives HDJ Siegers out LBW, but HDJ Siegers signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and HDJ Siegers must depart.

3.5 . Good length from Garth, outside off stump once again. HDJ Siegers moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.4 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. HDJ Siegers moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for four runs down the ground.

3.2 1 Good line and length from Garth. De Leede gets forward and edges onto the pads while attempting to play a ramp behind square for a single run.

3.1 1lb Good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. HDJ Siegers gets on the back foot and edges into their pads while attempting a pull behind square, resulting in a leg bye.

2.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once more. HDJ Siegers moves onto the front foot and edges for 1 run.

2.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off once more. HDJ Siegers pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

2.4 1 Length ball, outside off. De Leede gets forward and plays a sweep for one run back behind square.

2.3 . Good line and length from Molineux. De Leede gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.3 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump. De Leede gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a sweep

2.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. HDJ Siegers rocks back and flicks back behind square for a single run.

2.1 . Full, on line. HDJ Siegers pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a sweep. AUSTRALIA appeal for LBW, but umpire KD Cotton is unmoved. AUSTRALIA call for a review. DRS comes back as umpire's call, meaning that HDJ Siegers is not out.

1.6 1 Good length from Garth, pitching outside off stump once again. HDJ Siegers moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through point for 1 run.

1.5 3 On a good length, pitching outside off once more. De Leede goes back and eases a drive for 3 runs.

1.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off once more. De Leede rocks back and pulls

1.3 . Good length from Garth, pitching outside off again. De Leede pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive

1.2 W OUT! Garth gets the wicket! Good length from Garth, pitching outside off. Molkenboer moves onto the front foot and outside edges, and is caught by Voll

1.1 1 Length ball, outside off. HDJ Siegers gets on the back foot and punches a drive for 1 run behind point.

0.6 . Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Molkenboer moves onto the back foot and eases a drive back through point.

0.5 . Good length, pitching on leg and angled across. Molkenboer gets forward and defends down the ground.

0.4 . Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Molkenboer rocks back but misses while attempting to play a cut

0.3 1 Free hit. Good line and length from Hamilton. HDJ Siegers moves onto the front foot and inside edges onto their helmet while attempting a paddle for a run back behind square.

0.3 nb No ball. Good length from Hamilton, pitching near leg stump. HDJ Siegers rocks back but makes no contact while attempting to play a flick

0.2 . Good length from Hamilton, outside off once again. HDJ Siegers moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

0.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off. HDJ Siegers moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

19.6 2 Full toss, on a good line. Sutherland gets on the front foot and lifts a drive for 2 runs on the on side.

19.5 2 Good length, pitching on leg and angling across Sutherland. She pushes forward and skies a reverse sweep back behind point for 2 runs.

19.4 4 FOUR! Good length from HDJ Siegers, pitching outside off stump once more. Sutherland creates space and cuts for four runs behind point.

19.3 1 Good length from HDJ Siegers, outside off stump once again. King moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

19.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. King rocks back but swings and misses while attempting a cut

19.1 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Sutherland advances and punches a drive for a run.

18.6 W OUT! IJR Zwilling gets the wicket! Good length from IJR Zwilling, pitching on leg and angled across. Molineux rocks back but misses while trying to play a pull, the ball gets through, and Molineux is bowled

18.5 1 DROPPED! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Sutherland pushes forward and edges for one run. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Molkenboer.

18.4 3 Back of a length from IJR Zwilling, pitching on a good line. Molineux rocks back and plays a pull for three runs back behind square.

18.3 4 FOUR! Good length from IJR Zwilling, pitching outside off. Molineux gets on the back foot and cuts for four runs back behind point.

18.2 W OUT! IJR Zwilling gets the wicket! On a good length, outside off once more. Wareham gets on the front foot and lofts a wild sweep, and is caught by SNL Siegers

18.1 4 0 runs

17.6 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Wareham rocks back and pulls for 1 run.

17.5 2 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Wareham gets on the front foot and sweeps for a couple of runs. Good fielding by Kalis saves a boundary.

17.4 4 And again! Good length, outside off stump once more. Wareham moves onto the back foot and lofts a pull for four runs.

17.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Wareham creates space and drives for 4 runs.

17.2 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Sutherland rocks back and pulls for a single run.

17.1 W OUT! de Lange breaks through! Good length from de Lange, outside off. Carey advances and drives, but is caught by Rijke down the ground.

16.6 3 Full, on a good line. Carey pushes forward and drives for two runs through the off side. Sloppy fielding by SNL Siegers allows the batters to scamper through for 1 overthrow.

16.5 2 Van der Woning comes around the wicket to Carey. Good length from van der Woning, pitching outside off stump once more. Carey gets on the back foot and pulls for a couple of runs.

16.4 1 On a good length, outside off once again. Wareham pushes forward and flicks for a single run.

16.3 4 And another! Good length from van der Woning, outside off again. Wareham gets on the back foot and pulls back behind square for four runs.

16.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Van der Woning now coming over the wicket to Wareham. Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Wareham moves onto the front foot and outside edges behind point on the off side for four runs.

16.1 4 FOUR MORE! Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Wareham pushes forward and outside edges behind point for four runs.

15.6 1 On a good line and length from SNL Siegers once more. Wareham goes back and pulls for a single run.

15.5 1 On a good line and length from SNL Siegers. Carey gets on the back foot and drives for 1 run.

15.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Wareham goes back and pulls for a single run.

15.3 4 FOUR! Yorker, pitching outside off. Wareham moves onto the front foot and plays a drive for four runs over the off side.

15.2 2 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Wareham rocks back and pulls for a couple of runs. The ball is misfielded by Kalis costing a single run.

15.1 . On a good line and length again. Wareham rocks back and plays a pull

14.6 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Wareham gets on the front foot and drives for a run.

14.5 . On a good length, outside off. Wareham gets forward but misses while trying to defend

14.4 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length once again. Wareham gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for four runs.

14.3 W De Lange pitches one up, on leg stump and angled across. Carey pushes forward and punches a drive for a run.

14.1 . On a good line and length. Gardner gets forward and punches a drive

13.6 2 On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Mooney steps away and eases a drive for 2 runs through the off side.

13.5 6 SIX! Short of a length, on line. Mooney gets on the back foot and pulls back behind square for 6 runs.

13.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off once again. Mooney gets on the front foot and plays a scoop behind point for 4 runs.

13.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off again. Gardner moves onto the back foot and punches a drive through the off side for one run.

13.2 4 FOUR! Wicketkeeper moves up to the stumps. Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Gardner gets on the back foot and skies a pull back behind square for four runs.

13.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off once more. Gardner gets on the front foot and lofts a drive for four runs.

12.6 1 Good line and length. Gardner gets on the back foot and plays a flick for a single run. The ball is misfielded by SNL Siegers costing NETHERLANDS a single run.

12.5 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Gardner moves down the pitch and pulls for 4 runs.

12.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Mooney moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

12.3 1 HDJ Siegers now coming over the wicket. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Gardner moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

12.2 1 HDJ Siegers comes around the wicket. On a good length, outside off stump again. Mooney gets on the back foot and drives on the off side for a run.

12.1 1 HDJ Siegers pitches one up, outside off. Gardner moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.

11.6 1 On a good line and length from van den Raad again. Gardner moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.

11.5 4 FOUR! Van den Raad pitches one up, on line again. Gardner moves onto the front foot and skies a scoop for four runs back behind square.

11.4 . Van den Raad now coming around the wicket to Gardner. Yorker, on line. Gardner moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

11.3 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump. Gardner moves down the pitch and drives for four runs.

11.2 1 Van den Raad pitches one up, on a good line again. Mooney pushes forward and drives on the off side for a run.

11.1 2 Pitched up, pitching on a good line once again. Mooney goes back and flicks behind square for 2 runs. The ball is misfielded by SNL Siegers costing NETHERLANDS one run.

10.6 1 Good line and length. Mooney goes back and punches a drive through the off side field for 1 run. The ball is misfielded by Molkenboer costing a run.

10.5 1 Full, outside off stump. Gardner moves down the pitch and skies a drive for 1 run past the bowler. Good fielding by Rijke prevents a boundary.

10.4 3 Full, on a good line. Mooney moves onto the back foot and plays a cut behind point for three runs.

10.3 1 Length ball, outside off again. Gardner goes back and outside edges for a run.

10.2 1 Full ball, on line. Mooney advances and punches a drive past the bowler for a run. The ball is misfielded by SNL Siegers costing one run.

10.1 1 Full ball, outside off. Gardner gets forward and drives down the ground for a single run.

9.6 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Gardner pushes forward and drives for a run.

9.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Mooney goes back and eases a drive on the off side for 1 run. The ball is misfielded by Molkenboer costing NETHERLANDS a single run.

9.4 . Full ball, outside off stump. Mooney gets forward but allows that one to pass through to de Leede

9.3 4 And another! Mooney brings up her 50 in emphatic style! Good length, pitching on leg. Mooney goes back and pulls back behind square for four runs.

9.2 4 FOUR! De Lange pitches one up, pitching outside leg. Mooney gets on the front foot and paddles back behind square for four runs. The ball is misfielded by SNL Siegers costing NETHERLANDS two runs.

9.1 2 On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across Mooney. She advances down the pitch and lifts a drive over the off side field for a pair of runs. Tidy work in the field by Rijke results in a boundary being saved.

8.6 1 On a good length, outside off. Mooney steps away and drives on the off side for a single run.

8.5 1 Good length, outside off once more. Gardner rocks back and skies a pull for a single run.

8.4 2 Good length from Overdijk, pitching outside off. Gardner gets on the back foot and cuts for a pair of runs back behind point. Tidy work in the field by van der Woning results in a boundary being saved.

8.3 1 Overdijk now coming around the wicket to Mooney. Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Mooney rocks back and drives through the off side field for 1 run.

8.2 1 DROPPED! Good length from Overdijk, outside off stump once more. Gardner goes back and skies a cut for a single run back behind point. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Molkenboer.

8.1 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, pitching outside off once again. Gardner advances down the pitch and drives down the ground for 6 runs.

7.6 1 Length ball, outside off once more. Gardner moves onto the back foot and drives through point on the off side for one run.

7.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. Gardner moves down the pitch and drives over the off side field for four runs.

7.4 1 De Lange pitches one up, outside off. Mooney gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a run through the off side.

7.3 1 Full toss, on leg stump and angling across. Gardner advances and drives on the leg side for a run.

7.2 2 Good length from de Lange, outside off stump. Gardner advances down the pitch and skies a drive over the off side field for a couple of runs. Fantastic work in the field by Rijke saves a certain boundary.

7.1 . On a good line and length from de Lange once more. Gardner rocks back and drives through point on the off side.

6.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Gardner goes back and plays a flick for a single run.

6.5 1 Full ball, on line. Mooney goes back and plays a flick for one run. Tidy work in the field by van den Raad results in a single run being saved.

6.4 . On a good line and length from SNL Siegers once more. Mooney rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

6.3 2 Full, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Mooney moves onto the back foot and flicks for a couple of runs.

6.2 2 SNL Siegers pitches one up, on line. Mooney gets forward and punches a drive for a pair of runs.

6.1 2 Pitched up, on a good line. Mooney gets on the back foot and plays a flick for two runs.

5.6 4 FOUR MORE! Good length from HDJ Siegers, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Gardner moves onto the back foot and pulls for four runs back behind square.

5.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Gardner pushes forward and plays a flick for 4 runs.

5.4 . HDJ Siegers pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Gardner gets on the front foot and drives on the off side.

5.3 2 Length ball, outside off. Gardner gets on the back foot and drives behind point for a couple of runs.

5.2 . On a good line and length from HDJ Siegers. Gardner rocks back and plays a flick

5.1 W OUT! HDJ Siegers gets the wicket! On a good line and length. Perry gets on the back foot and lifts a pull, but is caught by Kalis

4.6 1 Good length, outside off stump once more. Perry pushes forward and eases a drive back behind point for a single run.

4.5 . IJR Zwilling pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Perry pushes forward and punches a drive through point on the off side.

4.4 W OUT! IJR Zwilling breaks through! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Voll gets on the front foot and plays a shaky drive, and is caught by Molkenboer behind point on the off side.

4.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Voll goes back and plays a pull for four runs back behind square.

4.2 1 Good line and length once more. Mooney rocks back and pulls back behind square for a run.

4.1 2 Good length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Mooney gets on the front foot and flicks back behind square for a pair of runs.

3.6 1lb Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Mooney. She goes back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a flick, resulting in 1 leg bye behind square.

3.5 4 FOUR! Van den Raad pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Mooney pushes forward and flicks for 4 runs back behind square.

3.5 1w Wide. Van den Raad comes over the wicket to Mooney. Yorker, too wide outside leg. Mooney pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a flick

3.4 1 Good line and length. Voll moves onto the back foot and cuts for one run behind point.

3.3 4 And again! Good length from van den Raad, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Voll goes back and lofts a pull for 4 runs behind square.

3.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Voll gets on the back foot and lofts a pull for 4 runs back behind square.

3.1 . Pitched up, on a good line. Voll pushes forward and defends

2.6 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Mooney pushes forward and defends

2.5 . Yorker, pitching on a good line once more. Mooney moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground.

2.4 4 And again! On a good line and length. Mooney goes back and flicks back behind square for four runs.

2.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full toss, pitching outside off. Mooney gets forward and eases a drive through the off side for 4 runs.

2.2 4 FOUR! Good line and length from van der Woning. Mooney backs away and punches a drive for four runs behind point on the off side.

2.1 . Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Mooney gets on the front foot and drives

1.6 . HDJ Siegers comes over the wicket to Voll. Full ball, pitching outside off. Voll gets on the front foot but misses while trying a drive

1.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Mooney moves onto the front foot and plays a flick back behind square for a run.

1.4 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Mooney goes back and drives through the off side field.

1.3 . On a good length, outside off. Mooney goes back and drives through the off side.

1.2 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Mooney creates space and eases a drive through the off side for 4 runs.

1.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Mooney gets on the back foot and eases a drive

0.6 4 FOUR! IJR Zwilling pitches one up, outside off. Voll gets on the front foot and punches a drive for four runs through the off side field.

0.5 . Length ball, outside off stump. Voll gets on the back foot and punches a drive through the off side field.

0.4 1 Full ball, on a good line once more. Mooney moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a run.

0.3 . Full, on a good line. Mooney gets on the front foot and defends

0.2 4 FOUR! Good length from IJR Zwilling, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Mooney goes back and lofts a pull behind square for four runs.