Match details Australia vs Netherlands T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 20.06.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|ICC T20 World Cup, Women 2026
|Date:
|Friday, June 12, 2026 - Sunday, July 05, 2026
|Toss:
|Netherlands won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Saturday, June 20, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Rose Bowl, Hampshire, England
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Australia Squad
|Players
|Mooney Beth, Voll Georgia, Perry Ellyse, Gardner Ashleigh, Wareham Georgia, Sutherland Annabel, Molineux Sophie, King Alana, Carey Nicola, Garth Kim, Hamilton Lucy
|Bench
|Harris Grace, Litchfield Phoebe, McGrath Tahlia, Schutt Megan
Netherlands Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Rose Bowl
|City
|Hampshire
|Capacity
|16500
|Ends
|Pavilion End
|Hosts to
|Northern End