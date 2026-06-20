Match details Australia vs Netherlands T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 20.06.2026

T20iRose Bowl, Hampshire
AUS
AUS

219

NED
NED

121

Match Info

Match:ICC T20 World Cup, Women 2026
Date:Friday, June 12, 2026 - Sunday, July 05, 2026
Toss:Netherlands won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Saturday, June 20, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:Rose Bowl, Hampshire, England
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Australia Squad

PlayersMooney Beth, Voll Georgia, Perry Ellyse, Gardner Ashleigh, Wareham Georgia, Sutherland Annabel, Molineux Sophie, King Alana, Carey Nicola, Garth Kim, Hamilton Lucy
BenchHarris Grace, Litchfield Phoebe, McGrath Tahlia, Schutt Megan

Netherlands Squad

PlayersSiegers Heather, Molkenboer Phebe, de Leede Babette, Kalis Sterre, Rijke Robine, Overdijk Frederique, Zwilling Iris, de Lange Caroline, Siegers Silver Naara Louise, Woning Isabel van der, Raad Myrthe van den
BenchKhurana Sanya, Landheer Hannah, Lawrence Rosalie, Leemhuis Lara

Venue Guide

StadiumRose Bowl
CityHampshire
Capacity16500
EndsPavilion End
Hosts toNorthern End