Results Score Australia vs Netherlands T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 20.06.2026

T20iRose Bowl, Hampshire
AUS
AUS

219

NED
NED

121

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
de Leede Babettebatsman56575098.25
Kalis Sterrebatsman444351102.33
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Garth Kimall rounder40202500
Hamilton Lucybowler401303.2531

Latest Highlights

19.5
1

CHANCE! On a good line and length from Sutherland. Rijke gets on the front foot and defends for a run. A run out chance but NETHERLANDS survive the attempt from Sutherland's throw.

19.4
1

Good length, outside off stump. De Leede gets on the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for a single run.

19.3
4

FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. De Leede goes back and plays a cut back behind point for four runs.

Read all highlights