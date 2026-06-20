Results Score Australia vs Netherlands T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 20.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|de Leede Babettebatsman
|56
|57
|5
|0
|98.25
|Kalis Sterrebatsman
|44
|43
|5
|1
|102.33
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Garth Kimall rounder
|4
|0
|20
|2
|5
|0
|0
|Hamilton Lucybowler
|4
|0
|13
|0
|3.25
|3
|1
Latest Highlights
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19.5
1
CHANCE! On a good line and length from Sutherland. Rijke gets on the front foot and defends for a run. A run out chance but NETHERLANDS survive the attempt from Sutherland's throw.
19.4
1
Good length, outside off stump. De Leede gets on the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for a single run.
19.3
4
FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. De Leede goes back and plays a cut back behind point for four runs.