19.6 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. De Lange pushes forward but decides to allow that one to pass through to Jafta

19.5 W OUT! Consecutive dismissals! Good line and length from Khaka once more. Landheer gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a flick, the ball gets through, and Landheer is bowled

19.4 W OUT! Khaka breaks through! Full ball, pitching on a good line. IJR Zwilling gets forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

19.3 1 Good length from Khaka, outside off stump once more. Van den Raad pushes forward and skies a drive for a single run.

19.2 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. De Leede gets on the back foot and lofts a pull, but is caught by Dercksen behind square.

19.1 1 Yorker, on leg stump and angled across the batter. IJR Zwilling gets forward and plays a flick back behind square for a run.

18.6 . De Klerk pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. De Leede moves onto the front foot and edges behind square on the leg side.

18.5 1 Yorker, on line. IJR Zwilling pushes forward and drives for one run.

18.4 W OUT! de Klerk gets the wicket! Full, on line. Overdijk gets on the front foot and edges, the stumps are disturbed, and Overdijk has to depart

18.3 1 Length ball, outside off stump once more. De Leede rocks back and slices a cut for one run.

18.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off. De Leede moves onto the back foot and inside edges

18.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. De Leede rocks back and lifts a pull for four runs behind square.

17.6 W OUT! LBW. Yorker, pitching on a good line. Rijke pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a reverse sweep. The umpire's finger goes up, and Rijke has to go

17.5 1 On a good length, outside off stump. De Leede gets forward and sweeps for one run.

17.4 1 Good line and length. Rijke gets on the back foot and plays a flick for one run back behind square.

17.3 W OUT! Run out. Yorker, on a good line once more. Molkenboer advances down the pitch and punches a drive. The throw by Jafta is impressive. South Africa Women appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows Molkenboer is short of the popping crease, and will have to go

17.2 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line again. Molkenboer gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a sweep

17.1 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line once more. Molkenboer moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

16.6 . Yorker, pitching on a good line. De Leede gets forward and inside edges onto the pads while trying to play a flick back behind square.

16.5 . Full, outside off once again. De Leede gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a sweep

16.4 1 On a good length, outside off once more. Molkenboer advances and punches a drive for a single run back through point.

16.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Molkenboer moves down the pitch and drives down the ground.

16.2 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line. De Leede moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.

16.1 2 On a good length, pitching outside off. De Leede gets on the front foot and lofts a drive over the off side field for a couple of runs.

15.6 . On a good line and length again. De Leede goes back and drives through the off side field.

15.5 2 Pitching on a good line and length again. De Leede gets on the back foot and plays a flick for a pair of runs.

15.4 . Tryon pitches one up, on line once again. Molkenboer backs away and drives down the ground.

15.3 1 Full, pitching outside off. De Leede gets forward and sweeps for 1 run behind square.

15.2 1 Back of a length, on line once again. Molkenboer gets forward and drives for a run.

15.1 . On a good line and length. Molkenboer goes back and flicks behind square.

14.6 1 Good length from Ismail, pitching outside off once more. Molkenboer rocks back and plays a pull for a single run.

14.5 1 Good length from Ismail, pitching outside off. De Leede gets on the back foot and flicks for 1 run.

14.4 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length from Ismail, on a good line but angled across. Kalis goes back and is struck on the gloves while trying a pull, and is caught by Jafta

14.3 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. Kalis goes back and pulls

14.2 1lb Back of a length, on a good line. Molkenboer gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a pull, resulting in a leg bye behind square.

14.1 2 Back of a length from Ismail, pitching outside off stump. Molkenboer gets on the back foot and pulls for two runs back behind square.

13.6 . Full ball, on line. Kalis moves onto the front foot and inside edges into their pads while trying to play a sweep

13.5 1 Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Molkenboer gets forward and plays a flick for a run.

13.4 1 On a good length, outside off stump once more. Kalis gets forward and punches a drive through the off side field for one run.

13.3 4 And another! Full, outside off. Kalis gets on the front foot and drives for four runs behind point.

13.2 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Kalis gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for 4 runs behind square.

13.1 . Mlaba pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Kalis moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a sweep

12.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Kalis pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run back behind point.

12.5 . On a good line and length again. Kalis gets on the back foot but misses while attempting to play a drive

12.4 1 Good line and length. Molkenboer moves onto the back foot and plays a flick behind square for a run.

12.3 . Good length, on leg stump and angling across. Molkenboer gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

12.2 4 FOUR! Good length from de Klerk, outside off. Molkenboer gets on the front foot and paddles for four runs back behind square.

12.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off again. Kalis gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

11.6 1 On a good length, outside off. Kalis rocks back and drives through the off side field for 1 run.

11.5 1 Good length from Khaka, pitching outside off. Molkenboer creates room and drives for one run back behind point.

11.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Kalis gets on the front foot and lifts a drive for a single run down the ground.

11.3 . Good length from Khaka, pitching outside off stump again. Kalis moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a ramp

11.2 1 Full, pitching outside off stump again. Molkenboer goes back and flicks for a run.

11.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Kalis moves onto the back foot and eases a drive through the off side field for a single run.

10.6 1 On a good length, outside off stump once again. Kalis gets on the back foot and drives for a run.

10.5 1 Good line and length from Tryon once more. Molkenboer pushes forward and drives for a run.

10.4 1 On a good line and length from Tryon. Kalis moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a sweep back behind square.

10.4 1w Wide. Tryon pitches one up, pitching near leg stump. Kalis gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a sweep

10.3 . Yorker, pitching on a good line. Kalis rocks back and drives

10.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Molkenboer goes back and pulls for one run.

10.1 . Good length from Tryon, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Molkenboer advances and drives

9.6 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Kalis goes back and eases a drive back behind point for four runs.

9.5 . Full, on line. Kalis gets on the front foot and drives

9.4 1 De Klerk pitches one up, outside off again. Molkenboer pushes forward and paddles back behind square for one run.

9.3 1 Length ball, outside off. Kalis gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run behind square.

9.2 . Full, pitching outside off. Kalis gets forward and drives on the off side.

9.1 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across Molkenboer. She rocks back and flicks back behind square for a single run.

8.6 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Kalis gets on the front foot and drives on the off side.

8.5 . Mlaba pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Kalis pushes forward and sweeps behind square.

8.4 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Kalis gets on the back foot and drives through the off side.

8.3 . Full ball, on line. Kalis gets forward and sweeps back behind square.

8.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Kalis moves onto the front foot and drives over the off side field for 4 runs.

8.1 . Full ball, pitching on a good line once more. Kalis moves onto the back foot and drives down the ground.

7.6 1 Good line and length once more. Kalis goes back and flicks for a run.

7.5 W OUT! Tryon gets the wicket! Tryon pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Khurana advances and skies a drive, but is caught by Ismail down the ground.

7.4 . Tryon pitches one up, outside off stump. Khurana gets forward and drives

7.3 2 Good length, outside off again. Khurana gets forward and drives for a couple of runs down the ground. The ball is misfielded by van Niekerk costing 2 runs.

7.2 . Tryon now coming around the wicket. Full, on a good line. Khurana moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a drive

7.1 2 Pitched up, outside off. Khurana advances down the pitch and punches a drive on the off side for a pair of runs.

6.6 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Khurana moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run.

6.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Khurana rocks back and inside edges onto the pads while attempting to defend

6.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Molkenboer gets forward and drives for one run over the off side field.

6.3 1 On a good length, outside off stump once more. Khurana goes back and punches a drive for one run.

6.2 . Full, outside off. Khurana moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side.

6.1 1 Good length from Mlaba, outside off. Molkenboer moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side.

5.6 4 FOUR MORE! Back of a length, outside off once more. Khurana gets on the back foot and edges for 4 runs behind point.

5.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Khurana gets on the front foot and plays a scoop behind square for 4 runs.

5.4 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Ismail. Khurana gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs behind square on the leg side.

5.3 . Full, outside off again. Khurana gets on the front foot but decides to allow it to pass through to the keeper

5.2 1 Yorker, pitching outside off once more. Molkenboer gets on the front foot and eases a drive behind point on the off side for a single run.

5.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off again. Khurana moves onto the back foot and pulls for a single run behind square.

4.6 1 Good length from Kapp, outside off. Khurana moves onto the back foot and flicks for a run.

4.5 . Good length, outside off again. Khurana goes back and drives through the off side field.

4.4 . Length ball, outside off stump once again. Khurana rocks back and drives through point.

4.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Molkenboer gets on the back foot and eases a drive for one run behind point on the off side.

4.2 2 Full ball, on a good line once again. Molkenboer pushes forward and plays a flick for a pair of runs.

3.6 . Good line and length once again. Khurana moves down the pitch, and is hit on the pad while attempting a drive

3.5 4 FOUR! On a good line and length again. Khurana creates space and eases a drive on the off side for 4 runs.

3.4 . Good line and length again. Khurana goes back and defends

3.3 4 And another! Good line and length from Khaka once again. Khurana goes back and plays a flick for four runs.

3.2 . Keeper moves up to the stumps. Good length, pitching outside off stump. Khurana goes back and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field.

3.1 4 FOUR MORE! Khaka pitches one up, outside off. Khurana moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for 4 runs.

2.6 1 Good line and length. Khurana moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run through the off side field.

2.5 . DROPPED! Good line and length from Kapp once more. Khurana moves onto the back foot and outside edges. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Tryon.

2.4 3 Pitched up, on line once again. Molkenboer gets forward and flicks for 3 runs behind square.

2.3 . Good line and length. Molkenboer gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

2.2 1 CHANCE! On a good line and length. Khurana rocks back and plays a flick for a run. A real run out chance but Netherlands Women survive the attempt from Sekhukhune's throw.

2.1 . Good length from Kapp, pitching outside off. Khurana rocks back but swings and misses while attempting a drive

1.6 . Good length from Ismail, pitching outside off stump. Molkenboer moves onto the back foot but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive shot

1.5 4 And again! Ismail pitches one up, on a good line. Molkenboer moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 4 runs.

1.4 4 And again! Back of a length, outside off stump. Molkenboer goes back and pulls for four runs behind square.

1.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Molkenboer gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the leg side field for four runs.

1.2 1 CHANCE! Length ball, pitching outside off. Khurana gets forward and drives through the off side for a single run. There's an attempt at a run out from van Niekerk's throw.

1.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Khurana gets on the back foot and plays a pull

0.6 . Kapp pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Molkenboer gets forward and drives on the off side.

0.5 . Good length from Kapp, outside off once more. Molkenboer gets on the front foot and defends

0.4 1 Length ball, outside off stump again. Khurana rocks back and punches a drive back behind point for a run.

0.3 1 On a good length, outside off stump once again. Molkenboer moves onto the back foot and eases a drive back through point for a single run. The ball is misfielded by de Klerk costing 1 run.

0.2 . On a good length, outside off stump once again. Molkenboer gets forward but misses while attempting a drive

0.1 . Good length from Kapp, pitching outside off. Molkenboer moves onto the back foot and defends behind point.

19.6 1 Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Dercksen gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field for one run.

19.5 4 FOUR MORE! IJR Zwilling pitches one up, outside off stump again. Dercksen gets on the front foot and drives for four runs.

19.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off once again. Dercksen gets on the front foot and edges behind point on the off side for four runs.

19.3 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Brits gets on the back foot and pulls for one run. Impressive fielding by Overdijk and Kalis saves a certain boundary.

19.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Dercksen moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the on side for 1 run.

19.1 2 Full, on a good line. Dercksen gets forward and punches a drive on the on side for a pair of runs.

18.6 6 SIX MORE! SNL Siegers pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Brits shuffles down the pitch and plays a drive down the ground for a half dozen runs.

18.5 6 MAXIMUM! Full toss, pitching on a good line again. Brits moves down the pitch and pulls for 6 runs.

18.4 . Good line and length from SNL Siegers. Brits gets forward and is struck on the gloves while attempting a sweep

18.3 1 SNL Siegers pitches one up, pitching outside off. Dercksen rocks back and punches a drive for 1 run through point on the off side.

17.2 6 And another! Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Brits moves down the pitch and lofts a drive for 6 runs on the leg side.

17.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Brits gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

16.6 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Brits gets on the front foot and plays a drive for a single run down the ground.

16.5 1 Yorker, outside off once more. Dercksen advances and eases a drive for one run down the ground.

16.4 1 Yorker, pitching outside off again. Brits gets forward and punches a drive for a single run.

16.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Dercksen gets forward and drives for 1 run through the leg side field.

16.2 2 Good length, outside off. Dercksen goes back and plays a scoop for a pair of runs back through point.

16.1 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Brits advances down the pitch and eases a drive down the ground for 1 run.

15.6 1 Full ball, outside off once more. Brits steps back and drives for a run through the off side.

15.5 2 On a good length, outside off stump again. Brits goes back and punches a drive through the off side field for two runs.

15.4 1 Length ball, outside off stump once again. Dercksen rocks back and punches a drive through point on the off side for 1 run.

15.3 1 Good length, outside off stump again. Brits creates room and drives down the ground for 1 run.

15.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Brits gets on the back foot and pulls

15.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on a good line. Brits advances down the pitch and drives down the ground for 4 runs.

14.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Brits moves onto the back foot and drives for a run through the off side.

14.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Overdijk pitches one up, on a good line. Brits pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground for 4 runs.

14.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Brits moves onto the front foot and drives over the off side field for 4 runs.

14.3 2 Pitched up, outside off once more. Brits gets forward and outside edges behind point on the off side for two runs.

14.2 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump. Brits gets forward and sweeps for four runs.

14.1 1 Overdijk pitches one up, pitching outside off. Dercksen gets on the back foot and punches a drive through point for 1 run.

13.6 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Brits gets forward but decides to just let it travel through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot

13.5 4 FOUR! Landheer pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Brits goes back and edges behind point for 4 runs.

13.4 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Dercksen rocks back and eases a drive on the off side for a run.

13.3 W OUT! Landheer gets the wicket! Full, pitching outside off once more. Wolvaardt rocks back and edges, and is caught by de Leede

13.2 1 Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Brits moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run. The ball is misfielded by Rijke costing one run.

13.1 1 Pitched up, outside off. Wolvaardt gets on the back foot and drives for one run on the on side.

12.6 . Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angled across Brits. She moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a reverse sweep

12.5 . Full ball, outside off once more. Brits gets on the front foot and edges

12.4 1 De Lange pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Wolvaardt rocks back and punches a drive through the on side field for a single run.

12.3 1 De Lange pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Brits gets on the back foot and plays a pull behind square for a single run.

12.2 4 FOUR! De Lange pitches one up, outside off stump. Brits steps back and eases a drive for 4 runs.

12.1 . Full, outside off. Brits gets forward and drives through the off side field.

11.6 2 On a good line and length from SNL Siegers. Wolvaardt moves onto the back foot and pulls for 2 runs.

11.5 1 CHANCE! Good length from SNL Siegers, outside off stump. Brits gets on the back foot and drives for a run. A huge run out chance but South Africa Women survive the attempt from Molkenboer's throw.

11.4 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Brits gets on the front foot and plays a drive for four runs over the off side.

11.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Wolvaardt moves onto the back foot and pulls for a single run.

11.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Brits creates room and eases a drive for a run.

11.1 2 Good line and length. Brits gets forward and sweeps behind square for 2 runs.

10.6 4 Back of a length from Landheer, pitching on a good line. Wolvaardt gets on the back foot, and is hit on the helmet while attempting a pull, resulting in four leg byes back behind square.

10.5 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Brits pushes forward and edges

10.5 1w Wide. Pitching outside leg and angling loosely across the batter. Wolvaardt pushes forward and flicks behind square.

10.4 . On a good length, outside off stump once more. Wolvaardt rocks back and eases a drive

10.3 1 Brits brings up her 50! Full ball, outside off stump once again. Brits pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

10.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Brits pushes forward and drives on the off side.

10.1 2 Good length from Landheer, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Brits gets on the front foot and drives shakily past the bowler for a couple of runs.

9.6 4 FOUR! Van den Raad pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Wolvaardt moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs through the off side.

9.5 1 Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Brits moves onto the front foot and edges onto the pads while trying to play a flick for 1 run behind square.

9.4 1 Full, outside off stump. Wolvaardt creates room and punches a drive through the off side field for a run.

9.3 . On a good line and length. Wolvaardt pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a flick. Netherlands Women appeal, however Wolvaardt is given not out.

9.2 4 FOUR! Full, outside off. Wolvaardt moves onto the front foot and edges behind point on the off side for 4 runs.

9.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Wolvaardt pushes forward and punches a drive

8.6 . DROPPED! Full, outside off stump. Brits goes back and lofts a drive. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Overdijk.

8.5 . De Lange pitches one up, pitching on leg and angling across Brits. She gets forward and plays a sweep back behind square.

8.4 . Full ball, outside off again. Brits shuffles down the pitch but misses while trying a sweep. The glovework by de Leede is terrific. Netherlands Women appeal for stumped, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show Brits made it in safely.

8.3 . Good length, outside off stump again. Brits moves onto the back foot and punches a drive back through point.

8.2 1 Good length from de Lange, outside off stump once more. Wolvaardt gets forward and edges. An error in the field by van den Raad allows South Africa Women to run through for 1 overthrow.

8.1 1 On a good length, outside off stump again. Brits gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for a single run.

7.6 . Yorker, outside off stump once more. Wolvaardt pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

7.5 1 Free hit. On a good length, outside off again. Brits gets on the back foot and skies a pull for a single run down the ground.

7.5 nb No ball. Full toss, outside off stump again. Brits goes back and drives for a couple of runs.

7.4 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off once again. Wolvaardt moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run.

7.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Wolvaardt pushes forward and edges back behind point for 4 runs.

7.2 . Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Wolvaardt gets forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

7.1 . Yorker, outside off once more. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot but decides to just let it pass through to the keeper without playing a shot

6.6 . Good length, pitching outside off. Brits rocks back and drives through the off side.

6.5 1 Good line and length from de Lange. Wolvaardt gets forward and eases a drive for one run.

6.4 1 Pitched up, outside off stump again. Brits advances and plays a sweep for a run.

6.3 . Good length from de Lange, outside off stump. Brits goes back and defends

6.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Brits gets on the back foot and drives through point for four runs.

6.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Wolvaardt goes back and pulls for one run.

5.6 4 And again! Length ball, outside off stump once more. Brits gets forward and drives for four runs. The ball is misfielded by Landheer costing a couple of runs.

5.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Brits gets on the back foot and pulls for four runs.

5.4 . On a good line and length. Brits pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a flick

5.3 1 Pitched up, outside off once more. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for one run.

5.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Brits gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

5.1 3 Good length from IJR Zwilling, pitching outside off stump. Wolvaardt gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 3 runs.

4.6 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off once more. Brits pushes forward and sweeps back behind square for 4 runs.

4.5 . Full ball, outside off. Brits gets forward and drives on the off side.

4.4 4 And again! SNL Siegers pitches one up, on line. Brits pushes forward and plays a sweep back behind square for four runs.

4.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from SNL Siegers, pitching outside off stump again. Brits gets on the back foot and pulls for four runs back behind square.

4.2 1 SNL Siegers pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Wolvaardt pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

4.1 4 FOUR! Yorker, pitching outside off once more. Wolvaardt pushes forward and eases a drive for 4 runs through the off side.

3.6 1 IJR Zwilling pitches one up, pitching outside off. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and drives for one run straight down the ground.

3.5 1 Good length, outside off. Brits rocks back and punches a drive behind point for a single run. Tidy fielding by Molkenboer prevents a boundary.

3.4 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. Brits gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a pull

3.3 4 And again! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Brits goes back and skies a flick for four runs.

3.2 . Wicketkeeper moves up to the stumps. Good length, outside off. Brits gets on the back foot and punches a drive through the off side.

3.1 . Keeper moves up to the stumps. Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Brits. She gets on the back foot and plays a flick back behind square.

3.1 5w Wide. Short of a length, on leg stump. Brits rocks back and swings and misses while trying to play a flick, however it beats the wicketkeeper and runs to the rope for five wides.

2.6 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Wolvaardt moves onto the front foot and drives through point on the off side.

2.5 . Full, pitching outside off. Wolvaardt gets forward and drives down the ground.

2.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Brits gets forward and drives for a single run on the off side.

2.3 1 Full ball, outside off once more. Wolvaardt pushes forward and punches a drive for one run.

2.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Rijke, pitching outside off once more. Wolvaardt advances and drives for four runs.

2.1 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Brits moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

1.6 1 On a good line and length from IJR Zwilling. Brits pushes forward and flicks for one run.

1.6 1w Wide. Full, pitching far outside off.

1.5 . Good length from IJR Zwilling, outside off once more. Brits gets on the front foot and drives

1.4 1 Good length, outside off stump. Wolvaardt gets forward and drives through the off side for one run.

1.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Wolvaardt advances down the pitch and plays a pull for 4 runs.

1.2 . Good line and length once more. Wolvaardt moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.

1.1 1 Back of a length, on line. Brits moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run through the on side field.

0.6 1 Good length, outside off stump. Brits gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a run.

0.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Brits goes back and drives for 4 runs through the off side field.

0.4 2 On a good length, pitching outside off again. Brits goes back and drives for a pair of runs back behind point. Tidy work in the field by van den Raad saves a certain boundary.

0.3 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Wolvaardt moves onto the front foot and flicks for a single run.

0.2 . Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Wolvaardt pushes forward but misses while trying a drive