Results Score South Africa vs Netherlands T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 25.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Molkenboer Phebebowler
|41
|41
|4
|0
|100
|Khurana Sanyabowler
|36
|30
|6
|0
|120
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Tryon Chloeall rounder
|4
|0
|16
|2
|4
|1
|0
|Mlaba Nonkululekobowler
|4
|0
|22
|0
|5.5
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.6
.
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. De Lange pushes forward but decides to allow that one to pass through to Jafta
19.5
W
OUT! Consecutive dismissals! Good line and length from Khaka once more. Landheer gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a flick, the ball gets through, and Landheer is bowled
19.4
W
OUT! Khaka breaks through! Full ball, pitching on a good line. IJR Zwilling gets forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps