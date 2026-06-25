Results Score South Africa vs Netherlands T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 25.06.2026

T20iCounty Ground, Bristol
RSA
RSA

208

NED
NED

120

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Molkenboer Phebebowler414140100
Khurana Sanyabowler363060120
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Tryon Chloeall rounder40162410
Mlaba Nonkululekobowler402205.500

Latest Highlights

19.6
.

Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. De Lange pushes forward but decides to allow that one to pass through to Jafta

19.5
W

OUT! Consecutive dismissals! Good line and length from Khaka once more. Landheer gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a flick, the ball gets through, and Landheer is bowled

19.4
W

OUT! Khaka breaks through! Full ball, pitching on a good line. IJR Zwilling gets forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

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