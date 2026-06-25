Match details South Africa vs Netherlands T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 25.06.2026

T20iCounty Ground, Bristol
RSA
RSA

208

NED
NED

120

Match Info

Match:ICC T20 World Cup, Women 2026
Date:Friday, June 12, 2026 - Sunday, July 05, 2026
Toss:Netherlands won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Thursday, June 25, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:County Ground, Bristol, England
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

South Africa Squad

PlayersWolvaardt Laura, Brits Tazmin, Dercksen Annerie, van Niekerk Dane, Kapp Marizanne, de Klerk Nadine, Tryon Chloe, Jafta Sinalo, Ismail Shabnim, Khaka Ayabonga, Mlaba Nonkululeko
BenchLuus Sune, Meso Karabo, Reyneke Kayla, Sekhukhune Tumi Sphindile

Netherlands Squad

PlayersMolkenboer Phebe, Khurana Sanya, de Leede Babette, Kalis Sterre, Rijke Robine, Overdijk Frederique, Zwilling Iris, Raad Myrthe van den, Landheer Hannah, de Lange Caroline, Siegers Silver Naara Louise
BenchLawrence Rosalie, Leemhuis Lara, Siegers Heather, Woning Isabel van der

Venue Guide

StadiumCounty Ground
CityBristol
Capacity8000
EndsBristol Pavilion End
Hosts toAshley Down Road End