Match details South Africa vs Netherlands T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 25.06.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|ICC T20 World Cup, Women 2026
|Date:
|Friday, June 12, 2026 - Sunday, July 05, 2026
|Toss:
|Netherlands won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Thursday, June 25, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|County Ground, Bristol, England
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
South Africa Squad
Netherlands Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|County Ground
|City
|Bristol
|Capacity
|8000
|Ends
|Bristol Pavilion End
|Hosts to
|Ashley Down Road End