11.4 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, outside off. Scholfield moves down the pitch and drives for six runs.

11.3 4 FOUR! Full, on line. Scholfield gets on the front foot and sweeps for 4 runs.

11.2 1 Full, outside off once again. Ghosh moves onto the back foot and punches a drive on the off side for one run.

11.1 6 SIX! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Ghosh pushes forward and lofts a sweep for six runs.

10.5 1 De Klerk pitches one up, on a good line. Scholfield gets forward and inside edges for 1 run.

10.4 . Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Scholfield gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

10.3 1 De Klerk pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Ghosh rocks back and edges for a run back behind square.

10.2 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, pitching outside off once more. Ghosh gets on the front foot and lifts a drive for 6 runs.

10.1 1 De Klerk pitches one up, outside off. Scholfield gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run.

9.5 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Scholfield gets on the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

9.4 . Good length from Rainey, outside off stump. Scholfield moves down the pitch but misses while attempting a drive

9.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Ghosh goes back and plays a pull for one run behind square.

9.3 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg.

9.2 W OUT! Rainey breaks through! Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across Lanning. She pushes forward and edges, and is caught by Harris

9.1 2 Full ball, on line. Lanning goes back and drives for 2 runs over the off side field.

8.5 . Pitched up, on line once again. Lanning gets on the back foot and punches a drive

8.4 1 Good line and length from Dean. Scholfield moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for 1 run.

8.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Scholfield gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying a reverse sweep

8.2 1 Back of a length from Dean, on line. Lanning goes back and pulls for a single run behind square.

8.1 . On a good length, outside off stump once again. Lanning gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump once more. Scholfield advances and drives on the on side for four runs.

7.4 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Scholfield moves onto the front foot and drives shakily

7.4 3w Wide. Full ball, pitching far outside leg. It beats the wicketkeeper and trickles away for 3 wides.

7.3 1 Full ball, on a good line. Lanning moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a run.

7.2 2 Good length, pitching outside off once more. Lanning moves onto the front foot and drives for 2 runs through point on the off side.

7.1 4 Pitched up, outside leg once more. Lanning gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a flick back behind square, resulting in 4 leg byes.

6.5 1 Full, on line. Scholfield pushes forward and flicks for one run.

6.4 1 Full ball, outside off. Lanning gets forward and drives for one run through the off side field.

6.3 1 Full, on line. Scholfield gets forward and plays a flick for a single run.

6.2 1 Pitched up, outside off again. Lanning gets forward and drives through the off side field for a run.

6.1 1 Full ball, outside off. Scholfield pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

5.5 1 On a good line and length. Scholfield gets on the front foot and glances behind square for a run.

5.4 W OUT! Bowled. Pitching on a good line and length once again. Scrivens moves onto the front foot but plays and misses while trying to defend, the ball gets through, and Scrivens is bowled

5.3 W OUT! LBW. On a good line and length from Kapp once again. Mandhana moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to defend. LONDON SPIRIT appeal for LBW, however the umpire is unmoved. LONDON SPIRIT call for a review. The decision is overturned, and Mandhana has to go.

5.2 2 Kapp pitches one up, on line once more. Mandhana gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side for 2 runs.

5.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Mandhana moves onto the back foot and lifts a pull for 4 runs.

4.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Mandhana gets forward and defends

4.4 3 Pitched up, on a good line. Lanning gets forward and inside edges on the on side for 3 runs.

4.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Lanning rocks back and late cuts

4.2 1 Good length from Kapp, pitching near leg stump and angling across Mandhana. She gets on the front foot and edges for 1 run through point on the off side.

4.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Mandhana rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a drive. LONDON SPIRIT appeal, but the umpire gives Mandhana not out.

3.5 . On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across. Lanning rocks back and edges into their pads while attempting a drive

3.4 4 FOUR! Full, outside leg again. Lanning moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for four runs behind square.

3.3 . Good length from Dean, pitching outside leg and angled across. Lanning moves onto the back foot and glances behind square on the on side.

3.2 . Dean comes around the wicket to Lanning. On a good line and length. Lanning rocks back but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

3.2 1w Wide. Dean comes over the wicket to Lanning. On leg stump.

3.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Mandhana gets forward and outside edges through point for a run.

2.5 4 FOUR MORE! On a good length, outside off stump. Mandhana moves onto the back foot and outside edges for 4 runs behind point.

2.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching on leg and angling across. Mandhana moves onto the back foot and skies a pull for four runs.

2.3 . Full, outside off stump. Mandhana gets forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive

2.2 . Length ball, outside off stump. Mandhana rocks back and inside edges

2.1 1lb Pitched up, pitching near leg stump. Lanning gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a flick, resulting in 1 leg bye.

1.5 . Wicketkeeper moves up to the stumps. On a good line and length. Mandhana moves onto the front foot and outside edges on the off side.

1.4 1 Good length from Kapp, outside off. Lanning goes back and slices a cut behind point for one run.

1.3 . Kapp pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Lanning gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

1.2 . On a good length, outside off again. Lanning gets on the front foot and glances

1.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off once again. Lanning goes back and pulls behind square for four runs.

0.5 1lb Length ball, pitching outside leg. Mandhana moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a leg glance behind square, resulting in a single leg bye.

0.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off again. Lanning gets on the back foot and slices a cut for a run back behind point.

0.3 . Back of a length from Kapp, outside off once more. Lanning moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to defend

0.2 . Full ball, outside off stump. Lanning pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

0.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Mandhana rocks back and glances on the leg side for one run.

18.1 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, outside off. George gets forward and edges, and is caught by Ghosh

17.5 . Ecclestone pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump. Rainey gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying a drive

17.4 . Good length from Ecclestone, pitching outside off stump again. Rainey gets on the back foot and punches a poor drive

17.3 . Full ball, outside off once again. Rainey gets on the front foot but plays and misses while trying to defend

17.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. George goes back and slices a cut back through point for 1 run.

17.1 . Ecclestone pitches one up, on a good line once again. George moves onto the front foot and drives

16.5 1 Villiers pitches one up, on a good line once again. Rainey pushes forward and edges behind square for 1 run.

16.4 W OUT! Run out. On a good line and length from Villiers. George moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side. Groves is then run out at the bowler's end, after some good fielding by Lanning and Ghosh.

16.3 1 Villiers pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Groves gets forward and plays a drive for a run over the leg side field.

16.2 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. George gets on the back foot and inside edges for one run.

16.2 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching well down the leg side. George gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to play a sweep. MANCHESTER SUPER GIANTS appeal for a catch, however the umpire says not out. MANCHESTER SUPER GIANTS call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

16.1 . Pitched up, outside off stump again. George gets on the back foot and inside edges

15.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. George gets on the front foot and edges behind square for one run.

15.4 1 Good line and length from Macdonald-Gay again. Groves gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run.

15.3 . Good line and length from Macdonald-Gay again. Groves moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

15.2 W OUT! Macdonald-Gay breaks through! Pitched up, on a good line once again. George rocks back but swings and misses while attempting a drive, the ball gets through, and George is bowled

15.1 1 Full, on a good line once again. George moves onto the back foot and plays a flick back behind square for a run.

14.5 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. George rocks back and lifts a late cut behind point for four runs.

14.4 W OUT! Run out. Brown pitches one up, outside off. De Klerk moves onto the back foot and drives. The throw by Lanning is fantastic. MANCHESTER SUPER GIANTS appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show Dean is short of the popping crease, and will have to depart

14.3 2 DROPPED! Good line and length. De Klerk moves onto the back foot and drives averagely behind square for a pair of runs. A huge chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by KE Bryce.

14.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Dean moves onto the back foot and lofts a pull for a run back behind square.

14.1 1 Pitched up, on a good line. De Klerk gets on the back foot and plays a flick for a single run.

13.5 . On a good length, outside off stump. Dean goes back and drives

13.5 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Dean gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a glance

13.4 . On a good line and length. Dean goes back and slices a late cut

13.3 . Good length from Ballinger, pitching outside off stump once again. Dean pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

13.2 . Keeper moves up to the stumps. Good length from Ballinger, pitching outside off stump again. Dean moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a cut

13.1 . Good length from Ballinger, outside off stump. Dean moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a cut

12.5 . Full ball, on leg stump. Dean moves down the pitch, and is hit on the pads while trying a leg glance back behind square.

12.4 4 FOUR! Full, pitching on a good line. Dean pushes forward and reverse sweeps for 4 runs behind point.

12.4 1w Wide. Pitched up, pitching well outside off stump.

12.3 . Good length from Villiers, outside off stump again. Dean shuffles down the pitch and cuts

12.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Dean moves down the pitch and drives for four runs on the off side.

12.1 . Full, pitching on a good line once more. Dean advances down the pitch and punches a drive

11.5 . Pitched up, on line. De Klerk gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

11.4 1 Full, pitching on leg and angled across Dean. She gets on the back foot and guides a glance for a run through the on side field.

11.3 . Length ball, outside off. Dean moves onto the back foot and late cuts

11.2 2 Full ball, on line. Dean gets on the front foot and edges behind square for a couple of runs.

11.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Dean goes back and slices a cut

10.5 2 Full ball, pitching outside off. Dean gets forward and drives for 2 runs through the off side.

10.4 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Dean gets on the front foot and outside edges

10.3 1lb Good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. De Klerk moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a leg glance back behind square, resulting in 1 leg bye.

10.2 . Full, pitching outside off stump once again. De Klerk rocks back and punches a drive

10.1 . On a good length, outside off. De Klerk rocks back and guides a cut

9.5 W OUT! Villiers gets the wicket! Around the wicket to Pavely, pitched up, outside off again. She moves down the pitch but makes no contact while trying a drive, Ghosh whips the bails off, and Pavely is out

9.4 1 Villiers now coming over the wicket to de Klerk. Villiers pitches one up, outside off. De Klerk shuffles down the pitch and finesses a glance for 1 run back behind square.

9.3 1 Villiers comes around the wicket. Villiers pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Pavely moves down the pitch and guides a glance for 1 run.

9.2 1 Villiers comes over the wicket to de Klerk. Full, outside off stump. De Klerk gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.

9.1 1 Full ball, on line. Pavely gets forward and drives for a single run over the leg side field.

8.5 6 SIX! Back of a length from Macdonald-Gay, outside off. Pavely rocks back and skies a pull for a half dozen runs.

8.4 . Good length from Macdonald-Gay, outside off. Pavely gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

8.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Macdonald-Gay, pitching on a good line. Pavely rocks back and lifts a pull for 4 runs.

8.2 1 Full, on leg stump and angling across the batter. De Klerk pushes forward and skies a flick for a run.

8.1 2 Good length from Macdonald-Gay, pitching outside leg stump. De Klerk goes back and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a glance for a couple of runs behind square.

7.5 . Ecclestone now coming over the wicket to Pavely. Full ball, on a good line. Pavely moves onto the back foot and defends

7.4 1lb Full, pitching near leg stump. De Klerk goes back, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a leg glance back behind square, resulting in one leg bye.

7.3 . Full, on a good line. De Klerk advances down the pitch and plays a flick

7.3 1w Wide. Pitched up, too wide outside leg. De Klerk shuffles down the pitch but makes no contact while trying a sweep

7.2 . Ecclestone now coming around the wicket. Pitched up, on line. De Klerk goes back and cuts

7.1 1 Ecclestone pitches one up, pitching outside off. Pavely gets on the back foot and drives for one run.

6.5 . Ecclestone now coming over the wicket. Good length, pitching outside off stump. Pavely gets on the back foot and flicks a glance behind square.

6.4 W OUT! Bowled. Full, on line. Dottin pushes forward but misses while attempting a drive, the ball gets through, and Dottin is bowled

6.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Dottin goes back and defends

6.2 1 Pitched up, on a good line. De Klerk pushes forward and defends for 1 run.

6.1 . Ecclestone pitches one up, outside off stump. De Klerk goes back and cuts sloppily

5.5 . 0 runs

5.4 . 0 runs

5.3 2 Dottin defends for a couple of runs.

5.2 2 Dottin defends for two runs.

5.1 . 0 runs

4.5 . 0 runs

4.4 . 0 runs

4.3 W wicket (caught - Kapp)

4.2 1 De Klerk defends for one run.

4.1 W wicket (caught - Kelly)

3.5 . 0 runs

3.4 6 MAXIMUM! Kapp plays a defensive stroke for six runs.

3.3 . 0 runs

3.2 6 MAXIMUM! Kapp plays a defensive stroke for a half dozen runs.

3.1 4 FOUR! Kapp plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

2.5 . 0 runs

2.4 . 0 runs

2.3 . 0 runs

2.2 . 0 runs

2.1 . 0 runs

1.5 . 0 runs

1.4 1 Kapp defends for a single run.

1.3 W wicket (caught - AE Jones)

1.2 1 Kelly plays a defensive stroke for a run.

1.1 . 0 runs

0.5 W wicket (caught - Harris)

0.4 . 0 runs

0.3 . 0 runs

0.2 . 0 runs