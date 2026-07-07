Squads London Spirit vs Manchester Super Giants The hundred The Hundred, Women 23.07.2026

The hundred

LON
LON
MAN
MAN

Playing

LON
LON
MAN
MAN
First TeamSecond Team
Bryce Kathryn

all rounder

Dean Charlie

all rounder

Carter Darcey

all rounder

Gibson Danielle

all rounder

Dottin Deandra

all rounder

Gray Eva

bowler

Harris Grace

all rounder

Kerr Amelia

all rounder

Redmayne Georgia

wicket keeper

Monaghan Alice

all rounder

Sharma Deepti

all rounder

Mooney Beth

wicket keeper

Morris Fi

bowler

Wong Issy

bowler

Smale Seren

wicket keeper

Bench

LON
LON
MAN
MAN

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet