Squads London Spirit vs Manchester Super Giants The hundred The Hundred, Women 23.07.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Coppack Kate Louise
all rounder
Bryce Kathryn
all rounder
Dean Charlie
all rounder
Carter Darcey
all rounder
Gibson Danielle
all rounder
Dottin Deandra
all rounder
Glenn Sarah
bowler
Ecclestone Sophie
all rounder
Gray Eva
bowler
Filer Lauren
bowler
Griffith Cordelia
batsman
Gaur Mahika
bowler
Harris Grace
all rounder
Gregory Danielle
bowler
Knight Heather
batsman
Jones Evelyn
batsman
Munro Sophie
bowler
Kerr Amelia
all rounder
Norgrove Abigale
batsman
MacGregor Esmae
bowler
Norris Tara
bowler
McCaughan Ella
batsman
Redmayne Georgia
wicket keeper
Monaghan Alice
all rounder
Sharma Deepti
all rounder
Mooney Beth
wicket keeper
Tyson Rebecca
bowler
Morris Fi
bowler
Wong Issy
bowler
Smale Seren
wicket keeper
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