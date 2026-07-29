Highlights MI London vs London Spirit The hundred The Hundred, Women 29.07.2026
Back of a length, outside leg and angling across. Dottin gets forward and plays a pull for a couple of runs. The batters attempt to return for an extra run, but MI LONDON appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show the batter made it in safely
On a good length, outside leg and angling across the batter. Dean moves onto the front foot and sweeps for 1 run.
OUT! Caught. On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across de Klerk. She moves down the pitch and pulls, but is caught by Kerr
Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Dottin goes back and guides a cut for a run.
FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across Dottin. She goes back and eases a drive through the off side for 4 runs.
Yorker, pitching outside off stump again. Dottin gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive
Short ball, pitching outside off stump. Dottin moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying a cut
Carey pitches one up, outside leg. Dottin pushes forward and edges behind square for two runs.
Full, outside off stump. De Klerk moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for 1 run.
On a good length, outside off stump once again. De Klerk moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive
Short of a length, outside off. Dottin pushes forward and pulls
Wide. Too wide outside off.
Pitched up, outside off stump again. De Klerk gets forward and drives for 1 run through the off side.
Good length, outside off stump again. De Klerk gets forward and drives back through point for 2 runs.
Good length from Carey, pitching outside off stump again. De Klerk goes back and cuts shakily for 2 runs back behind point.
FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump once again. De Klerk moves onto the front foot and edges behind point on the off side for four runs.
Good length, outside off. Dottin gets on the back foot and cuts for a run.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. De Klerk advances and drives for a single run through the off side field.
DROPPED! Full ball, outside off once again. Dottin pushes forward and skies a drive for 1 run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Davidson-Richards. That was a difficult chance for Davidson-Richards.
Kerr pitches one up, outside off stump again. De Klerk pushes forward and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side field.
Length ball, outside off stump. Dottin moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for a single run.
Good line and length from Gordon. Dottin goes back and eases a drive on the off side for a run.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Dottin gets forward and drives straight down the ground.
OUT! Gordon breaks through! Full, pitching on a good line. AE Jones pushes forward and sweeps, but is caught by Carey back behind square.
FOUR! On a good length, outside off again. AE Jones shuffles down the pitch and plays a drive for four runs on the off side.
Good length, outside off stump. De Klerk moves onto the front foot and drives for a run through the off side field.
OUT! Caught. On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Kapp gets forward and outside edges, and is caught by Gregory behind square.
SIX! On a good length, outside leg and angling across. Kapp moves onto the front foot and sweeps for 6 runs.
Good length from Matthews, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. AE Jones shuffles down the pitch and drives averagely past the bowler for one run.
FOUR! Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. AE Jones pushes forward and plays a reverse sweep for 4 runs through point.
Good length, outside leg. Kapp advances down the pitch and inside edges behind square for one run.
Good length, outside off once again. Kapp shuffles down the pitch and defends for one run through the off side field.
On a good length, pitching outside off. AE Jones gets forward and drives for 1 run.
Kerr pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. AE Jones advances down the pitch and lifts a poor drive for a pair of runs.
And again! Good line and length from Kerr. AE Jones gets on the front foot and lifts a sweep back behind square for 4 runs.
Full ball, outside off stump again. Kapp moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run down the ground.
FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off again. Kapp goes back and cuts for 4 runs back behind point.
Full ball, pitching outside off once more. AE Jones pushes forward and pulls for a single run.
Pitched up, outside off again. AE Jones backs away but swings and misses while trying a cut
Good length from Carey, outside off. AE Jones pushes forward and plays a pull for a pair of runs.
Full ball, on line. Kapp advances and eases a drive straight down the ground for a couple of runs. MI LONDON appeal, but the umpire gives Kapp not out.
Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. AE Jones shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive for one run.
Full ball, pitching on leg and angling across Kapp. She advances down the pitch and eases a drive for 1 run on the off side.
Good length, outside off stump. Kapp moves onto the back foot and plays a cut
SIX! Good line and length from Gordon. Kapp moves down the pitch and lifts a drive down the ground for a half dozen runs.
On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across AE Jones. She gets forward and pulls for 1 run.
Matthews now coming over the wicket. Good length from Matthews, pitching outside off. Kapp pushes forward and sweeps sloppily for a single run.
Matthews comes around the wicket. On a good length, outside leg and angled across. AE Jones moves onto the front foot and lofts a sweep for 1 run back behind square.
On a good length, pitching outside off. Kapp gets forward and plays a sweep back behind square for one run.
Full ball, pitching on a good line. AE Jones advances and drives
FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. AE Jones gets forward and plays a pull for four runs.
Good length from Gordon, pitching on leg. AE Jones moves onto the front foot, and is struck on the body while attempting to play a sweep behind square.
Length ball, outside off stump once again. Kapp rocks back and glances on the on side for a run.
Pitched up, pitching outside off. AE Jones pushes forward and drives for a run down the ground.
Full ball, pitching outside off stump. AE Jones moves down the pitch and plays a poor drive for 2 runs.
MAXIMUM! Length ball, pitching outside off. AE Jones gets on the front foot and sweeps for six runs.
On a good length, outside off. Kelly moves down the pitch and glances through the leg side field for a single run.
Good length, pitching outside off once more. AE Jones gets on the back foot and cuts for one run.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. AE Jones pushes forward and eases a drive for a run down the ground. Impressive fielding by Matthews prevents a boundary.
Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Kelly pushes forward and guides a poor glance on the on side for one run.
On a good length, outside off stump. Kelly moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull
Short of a length, pitching on leg and angled across. AE Jones gets on the front foot and plays a pull for one run.
Back of a length, pitching outside off. Kelly moves onto the front foot and pulls for one run.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Kelly rocks back and cuts
MAXIMUM! Matthews comes over the wicket. Length ball, pitching outside off. Kelly advances down the pitch and lifts a drive for a half dozen runs over the on side field.
Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across AE Jones. She pushes forward and plays a sweep back behind square for one run.
Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Kelly steps away and plays a sweep for a single run.
Short of a length, outside leg and angled across AE Jones. She rocks back and pulls for 1 run.
On a good length, outside off stump again. Kelly moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps
Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. AE Jones pushes forward and sweeps for one run.
Full, outside off again. Kelly moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive for one run on the on side.
Good length from Kerr, outside off. Kelly shuffles down the pitch and defends
Good line and length but angling across Kelly. She rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a leg glance behind square, resulting in a couple of leg byes.
FOUR! Full toss, pitching on a good line. Kelly pushes forward and punches a drive for 4 runs down the ground.
Back-to-back boundaries! On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Kelly creates room and punches a drive for four runs through the on side field.
FOUR! Good length, pitching outside leg. Kelly creates space and finesses a leg glance behind square for 4 runs.
Full ball, outside leg and angling across the batter. AE Jones moves onto the front foot and glances on the leg side for a run.
Wide. Back of a length from Norris, pitching well down the leg side. AE Jones gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a sweep
DROPPED! On a good length, outside off. AE Jones goes back and is hit on the body while trying to play a pull. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Chathli. That was a tough chance for Chathli.
On a good length, outside off once again. Kelly gets on the back foot and glances for two runs.
FOUR! Full toss, outside off again. Kelly advances and eases a drive for 4 runs on the off side.
Good length from Gordon, outside off stump but angling across AE Jones. She pushes forward and eases a drive for a run through the off side.
Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Kelly shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive for a run.
Good length, outside off once more. Kelly moves onto the back foot and plays a cut
Back of a length from Henry, outside off stump once more. Kelly shuffles down the pitch but swings and misses while trying a drive
FOUR! Dropped in short by Henry, pitching outside off once more. Kelly pushes forward and pulls for 4 runs.
On a good length, outside off stump. Kelly moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive
Back of a length from Henry, on line. Kelly moves onto the front foot and pulls for a couple of runs.
Free hit, but AE Jones can't take advantage. Norris pitches one up, outside off stump. AE Jones gets on the front foot and eases a drive straight down the ground.
No ball. Back of a length, pitching outside leg again. AE Jones rocks back and plays a bad hook back behind square.
Wicketkeeper moves up to the stumps. Good length, pitching outside off. AE Jones gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.
Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Kelly creates space and slices a square cut for one run.
Back of a length from Norris, outside off. AE Jones moves onto the front foot and guides a glance through the on side field for 1 run.
Back of a length from Norris, pitching outside leg. Kelly steps away and pulls sloppily for one run.
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Kelly moves onto the back foot and plays a wild hook for a couple of runs behind square.
Back of a length from Henry, outside off once again. AE Jones goes back and slices a cut for a run.
Back of a length, outside off stump once again. AE Jones gets on the back foot and cuts poorly
Henry drops one in short, pitching outside off stump. Kelly goes back and pulls averagely back behind square for one run.
OUT! Back-to-back wickets! Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Harris moves onto the front foot and skies a shaky drive, and is caught by Armitage on the off side.
SIX! Short ball, pitching on leg. Henry pushes forward and lofts a pull for 6 runs behind square.
FOUR! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Henry moves onto the front foot and drives past the bowler for 4 runs.
MAXIMUM! Good line and length. Henry pushes forward and drives for six runs over the on side field.
DROPPED! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Kerr gets on the front foot and drives over the off side field for a run. A real chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Pavely.
FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Kerr. She gets on the front foot and pulls down the ground for 4 runs.
Length ball, outside leg and angled across. Henry pushes forward and drives through the on side field for one run.
Full toss, pitching outside off. Kerr gets forward and sweeps behind square for a single run.
Dean now coming around the wicket to Kerr. Good length from Dean, outside leg. Kerr advances down the pitch and punches a drive through the off side.
FOUR! Good length, outside off. Kerr moves down the pitch and plays a drive over the off side for 4 runs.
DROPPED! Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Henry gets on the front foot and drives for one run. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Dean. That was a difficult chance for Dean.
FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. Kerr steps back and drives behind point for four runs.
Good length, outside off. Kerr moves onto the back foot and scoops sloppily
Back of a length from Dottin, outside off. Henry moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run.
Wide. Full, pitching on leg. Henry pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a leg glance
FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Henry gets on the back foot and cuts behind point for four runs.
Length ball, pitching outside off. Henry moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to defend
Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Kerr moves onto the front foot and drives sloppily for a run.
FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off again. Kerr steps away and drives for 4 runs through the off side field.
Full, pitching outside off stump. Henry moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run through the off side.
And another! Full toss, outside leg and angled across the batter. Henry gets on the front foot and leg glances for 4 runs behind square.
FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Henry pushes forward and drives through the off side for four runs.
Full, pitching outside off stump. Kerr pushes forward and drives
Pitching on a good line and length. Kerr moves down the pitch and drives sloppily down the ground for 2 runs.
Harris now coming over the wicket. Full toss, pitching near leg stump and angling across Henry. She gets forward and punches a drive for one run.
OUT! Harris breaks through! Around the wicket to Carey, on a good length, pitching outside off. She backs away but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut, and the ball careens into the stumps
On a good line and length from Harris. Kerr gets forward and plays a sweep for 1 run.
Full, outside leg and angling across. Carey gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run.
FOUR! Dean now coming around the wicket. Pitched up, on a good line. Carey pushes forward and plays a switch hit behind point for 4 runs.
Full toss, outside off stump. Kerr shuffles down the pitch and glances for 1 run through the on side field.
Good length from Dean, on leg stump and angling across. Kerr rocks back and eases a drive
On a good length, outside off stump. Kerr gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for two runs.
Yorker, on a good line. Carey pushes forward and plays a mediocre defensive stroke for 2 runs back behind square.
Yorker, outside off stump. Carey moves onto the front foot and guides a square cut
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Carey pushes forward and drives on the off side.
Dottin comes around the wicket to Carey. Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Carey pushes forward and defends
FOUR! Good length from Dottin, outside off. Carey pushes forward and outside edges behind point on the off side for four runs.
Good length from Kapp, outside off stump. Carey gets on the front foot and slices a square cut
Good length from Kapp, outside off. Carey gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
Kapp comes around the wicket. Full, outside off once again. Carey gets forward and drives
OUT! Bowled. Length ball, outside off stump once more. Armitage backs away but swings and misses while attempting a square cut, the stumps are disturbed, and Armitage has to go
FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Armitage goes back and scoops for 4 runs back behind square.
FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on leg and angling across Kerr. She gets on the front foot and drives on the leg side for 4 runs.
Pitched up, on leg stump and angled across Armitage. She gets forward and drives shakily for one run.
Good length, outside off. Armitage steps away and pulls
Short of a length, on a good line. Kerr gets forward and pulls for a single run.
FOUR! Pitched up, outside off again. Kerr shuffles down the pitch and lofts a drive over the off side field for 4 runs.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Kerr misses while trying to play a cut
On a good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Kerr moves onto the front foot and drives for a pair of runs.
On a good length, outside off once more. Kerr advances and punches a drive
Full, pitching outside off once again. Armitage pushes forward and drives for a run through the off side field.
Short of a length, outside off stump. Kerr gets forward and plays a pull for a run.
Pitching on a good line and length. Kerr gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.
On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across Kerr. She gets forward and inside edges into their pads while attempting a drive behind square on the leg side.
Free hit. Armitage plays a defensive stroke for a run.
no ball
On a good length, outside off. Kerr gets on the front foot and punches a mediocre drive on the on side for a run.
Full toss, pitching outside off once more. Armitage pushes forward and drives for a run.
Short of a length, outside off again. Kerr pushes forward and pulls for a run.
On a good length, pitching outside off. Armitage rocks back and guides a glance for one run.
Back of a length, pitching outside off. Kerr pushes forward and pulls for a run.
Good line and length but angling across Armitage. She moves onto the front foot and glances behind square on the on side for a single run.
FOUR! De Klerk pitches one up, outside off. Armitage gets forward and plays a reverse sweep for four runs back behind point.
Armitage defends for a single run.
Full, pitching outside off. Kerr pushes forward and punches a drive for a run.
FOUR! Good length from Pavely, pitching outside off once more. Kerr rocks back and cuts behind point for four runs.
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Armitage goes back and guides a cut for 1 run.
FOUR! Good length from Pavely, outside off again. Armitage goes back and slices a cut for four runs through point. The ball is misfielded by Kapp costing LONDON SPIRIT 3 runs.
Length ball, pitching outside off again. Armitage gets on the back foot and glances
Dean pitches one up, outside off again. Armitage gets on the front foot and punches a shaky drive
Good length from Dean, pitching outside off stump. Armitage steps back and slices a cut. Good fielding by Dottin results in a single run being saved.
On a good line and length. Kerr gets on the back foot and flicks a glance on the on side for 1 run.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Armitage moves onto the back foot and glances for a single run.
Full ball, outside off once again. Kerr gets on the front foot and drives for a couple of runs through the off side.
Length ball, outside off. Kerr pushes forward and drives
OUT! de Klerk gets the wicket! Back of a length, on leg stump. Matthews goes back and pulls, but is caught by Johnson back behind square.
Back of a length from de Klerk, outside off stump once again. Matthews rocks back and cuts back through point for two runs.
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Armitage gets on the front foot and plays a mediocre drive for one run. The ball is misfielded by Dottin costing LONDON SPIRIT a single run.
Good length, outside off. Armitage moves onto the back foot and defends
Good line and length. Matthews gets on the back foot and flicks a glance through the on side field for a run.
Back of a length from Kapp, on leg stump. Armitage gets on the back foot and glances for one run behind square.
OUT! Kapp breaks through! Good length from Kapp, outside off once more. Davidson-Richards gets on the front foot and plays a pull, but is caught by Pavely
Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Davidson-Richards gets forward and punches a drive through the off side for a pair of runs.
FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Matthews moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive for 4 runs.
Full toss, on a good line. Davidson-Richards pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run.
On a good length, outside off stump again. Matthews moves onto the front foot and eases a mediocre drive on the leg side for a single run.
FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Matthews rocks back and eases a drive for 4 runs through the off side.
Johnson pitches one up, outside off once more. Matthews gets forward and inside edges back behind square for two runs.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Davidson-Richards gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side for a single run.
Short of a length, pitching on leg. Davidson-Richards rocks back and guides a leg glance for two runs back behind square.
Wide. Back of a length, pitching far outside leg. Davidson-Richards gets forward and swings and misses while trying a pull, however the ball beats AE Jones and flies away to the boundary for five wides.
Back of a length from Kapp, pitching outside off stump. Matthews gets on the back foot and punches a drive through the off side for 1 run.
Back of a length, on leg stump and angling across Matthews. She gets forward and flicks a glance on the on side for 2 runs.
Length ball, outside off stump once again. Matthews gets on the back foot and defends
Length ball, outside off stump once again. Davidson-Richards rocks back, and is hit on the body while trying to play a scoop
On a good length, outside off stump again. Davidson-Richards moves onto the front foot and inside edges into their pads while attempting to play a drive
Back of a length from Johnson, pitching outside off stump once again. Davidson-Richards gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
On a good length, outside off once more. Davidson-Richards pushes forward and punches a drive
Good length from Johnson, pitching outside off once again. Davidson-Richards moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive
Length ball, outside off. Davidson-Richards gets on the front foot and eases a wild drive down the ground.
On a good line and length from Kapp. Davidson-Richards gets forward and defends
0 runs
FOUR! Back of a length from Kapp, pitching outside off stump. Davidson-Richards gets on the back foot and drives on the off side for four runs.
Back of a length from Kapp, outside leg. Matthews gets on the back foot and defends for one run.