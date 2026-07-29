19.5 2 Back of a length, outside leg and angling across. Dottin gets forward and plays a pull for a couple of runs. The batters attempt to return for an extra run, but MI LONDON appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show the batter made it in safely

19.4 1 On a good length, outside leg and angling across the batter. Dean moves onto the front foot and sweeps for 1 run.

19.3 W OUT! Caught. On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across de Klerk. She moves down the pitch and pulls, but is caught by Kerr

19.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Dottin goes back and guides a cut for a run.

19.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across Dottin. She goes back and eases a drive through the off side for 4 runs.

18.5 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump again. Dottin gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

18.4 . Short ball, pitching outside off stump. Dottin moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying a cut

18.3 2 Carey pitches one up, outside leg. Dottin pushes forward and edges behind square for two runs.

18.2 1 Full, outside off stump. De Klerk moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for 1 run.

18.1 . On a good length, outside off stump once again. De Klerk moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

17.5 . Short of a length, outside off. Dottin pushes forward and pulls

17.5 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

17.4 1 Pitched up, outside off stump again. De Klerk gets forward and drives for 1 run through the off side.

17.3 2 Good length, outside off stump again. De Klerk gets forward and drives back through point for 2 runs.

17.2 2 Good length from Carey, pitching outside off stump again. De Klerk goes back and cuts shakily for 2 runs back behind point.

17.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump once again. De Klerk moves onto the front foot and edges behind point on the off side for four runs.

16.5 1 Good length, outside off. Dottin gets on the back foot and cuts for a run.

16.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. De Klerk advances and drives for a single run through the off side field.

16.3 1 DROPPED! Full ball, outside off once again. Dottin pushes forward and skies a drive for 1 run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Davidson-Richards. That was a difficult chance for Davidson-Richards.

16.2 1 Kerr pitches one up, outside off stump again. De Klerk pushes forward and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

16.1 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Dottin moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for a single run.

15.5 1 Good line and length from Gordon. Dottin goes back and eases a drive on the off side for a run.

15.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Dottin gets forward and drives straight down the ground.

15.3 W OUT! Gordon breaks through! Full, pitching on a good line. AE Jones pushes forward and sweeps, but is caught by Carey back behind square.

15.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off again. AE Jones shuffles down the pitch and plays a drive for four runs on the off side.

15.1 1 Good length, outside off stump. De Klerk moves onto the front foot and drives for a run through the off side field.

14.5 W OUT! Caught. On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Kapp gets forward and outside edges, and is caught by Gregory behind square.

14.4 6 SIX! On a good length, outside leg and angling across. Kapp moves onto the front foot and sweeps for 6 runs.

14.3 1 Good length from Matthews, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. AE Jones shuffles down the pitch and drives averagely past the bowler for one run.

14.2 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. AE Jones pushes forward and plays a reverse sweep for 4 runs through point.

14.1 1 Good length, outside leg. Kapp advances down the pitch and inside edges behind square for one run.

13.5 1 Good length, outside off once again. Kapp shuffles down the pitch and defends for one run through the off side field.

13.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. AE Jones gets forward and drives for 1 run.

13.3 2 Kerr pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. AE Jones advances down the pitch and lifts a poor drive for a pair of runs.

13.2 4 And again! Good line and length from Kerr. AE Jones gets on the front foot and lifts a sweep back behind square for 4 runs.

12.5 1 Full ball, outside off stump again. Kapp moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run down the ground.

12.4 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off again. Kapp goes back and cuts for 4 runs back behind point.

12.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off once more. AE Jones pushes forward and pulls for a single run.

12.2 . Pitched up, outside off again. AE Jones backs away but swings and misses while trying a cut

12.1 2 Good length from Carey, outside off. AE Jones pushes forward and plays a pull for a pair of runs.

11.5 2 Full ball, on line. Kapp advances and eases a drive straight down the ground for a couple of runs. MI LONDON appeal, but the umpire gives Kapp not out.

11.4 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. AE Jones shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive for one run.

11.3 1 Full ball, pitching on leg and angling across Kapp. She advances down the pitch and eases a drive for 1 run on the off side.

11.2 . Good length, outside off stump. Kapp moves onto the back foot and plays a cut

11.1 6 SIX! Good line and length from Gordon. Kapp moves down the pitch and lifts a drive down the ground for a half dozen runs.

10.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across AE Jones. She gets forward and pulls for 1 run.

10.3 1 Matthews now coming over the wicket. Good length from Matthews, pitching outside off. Kapp pushes forward and sweeps sloppily for a single run.

10.2 1 Matthews comes around the wicket. On a good length, outside leg and angled across. AE Jones moves onto the front foot and lofts a sweep for 1 run back behind square.

10.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Kapp gets forward and plays a sweep back behind square for one run.

9.5 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. AE Jones advances and drives

9.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. AE Jones gets forward and plays a pull for four runs.

9.3 . Good length from Gordon, pitching on leg. AE Jones moves onto the front foot, and is struck on the body while attempting to play a sweep behind square.

9.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump once again. Kapp rocks back and glances on the on side for a run.

8.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. AE Jones pushes forward and drives for a run down the ground.

8.4 2 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. AE Jones moves down the pitch and plays a poor drive for 2 runs.

8.3 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, pitching outside off. AE Jones gets on the front foot and sweeps for six runs.

8.2 1 On a good length, outside off. Kelly moves down the pitch and glances through the leg side field for a single run.

8.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off once more. AE Jones gets on the back foot and cuts for one run.

7.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. AE Jones pushes forward and eases a drive for a run down the ground. Impressive fielding by Matthews prevents a boundary.

7.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Kelly pushes forward and guides a poor glance on the on side for one run.

7.3 . On a good length, outside off stump. Kelly moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull

7.2 1 Short of a length, pitching on leg and angled across. AE Jones gets on the front foot and plays a pull for one run.

7.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Kelly moves onto the front foot and pulls for one run.

6.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Kelly rocks back and cuts

6.4 6 MAXIMUM! Matthews comes over the wicket. Length ball, pitching outside off. Kelly advances down the pitch and lifts a drive for a half dozen runs over the on side field.

6.3 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across AE Jones. She pushes forward and plays a sweep back behind square for one run.

6.2 1 Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Kelly steps away and plays a sweep for a single run.

6.1 1 Short of a length, outside leg and angled across AE Jones. She rocks back and pulls for 1 run.

5.5 . On a good length, outside off stump again. Kelly moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps

5.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. AE Jones pushes forward and sweeps for one run.

5.3 1 Full, outside off again. Kelly moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive for one run on the on side.

5.2 . Good length from Kerr, outside off. Kelly shuffles down the pitch and defends

5.1 2 Good line and length but angling across Kelly. She rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a leg glance behind square, resulting in a couple of leg byes.

4.5 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching on a good line. Kelly pushes forward and punches a drive for 4 runs down the ground.

4.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Kelly creates room and punches a drive for four runs through the on side field.

4.3 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside leg. Kelly creates space and finesses a leg glance behind square for 4 runs.

4.2 1 Full ball, outside leg and angling across the batter. AE Jones moves onto the front foot and glances on the leg side for a run.

4.2 1w Wide. Back of a length from Norris, pitching well down the leg side. AE Jones gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a sweep

4.1 . DROPPED! On a good length, outside off. AE Jones goes back and is hit on the body while trying to play a pull. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Chathli. That was a tough chance for Chathli.

3.5 2 On a good length, outside off once again. Kelly gets on the back foot and glances for two runs.

3.4 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside off again. Kelly advances and eases a drive for 4 runs on the off side.

3.3 1 Good length from Gordon, outside off stump but angling across AE Jones. She pushes forward and eases a drive for a run through the off side.

3.2 1 Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Kelly shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive for a run.

3.1 . Good length, outside off once more. Kelly moves onto the back foot and plays a cut

2.4 . Back of a length from Henry, outside off stump once more. Kelly shuffles down the pitch but swings and misses while trying a drive

2.3 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Henry, pitching outside off once more. Kelly pushes forward and pulls for 4 runs.

2.2 . On a good length, outside off stump. Kelly moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

2.1 2 Back of a length from Henry, on line. Kelly moves onto the front foot and pulls for a couple of runs.

1.5 . Free hit, but AE Jones can't take advantage. Norris pitches one up, outside off stump. AE Jones gets on the front foot and eases a drive straight down the ground.

1.5 nb No ball. Back of a length, pitching outside leg again. AE Jones rocks back and plays a bad hook back behind square.

1.4 . Wicketkeeper moves up to the stumps. Good length, pitching outside off. AE Jones gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.

1.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Kelly creates space and slices a square cut for one run.

1.2 1 Back of a length from Norris, outside off. AE Jones moves onto the front foot and guides a glance through the on side field for 1 run.

1.1 1 Back of a length from Norris, pitching outside leg. Kelly steps away and pulls sloppily for one run.

0.5 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Kelly moves onto the back foot and plays a wild hook for a couple of runs behind square.

0.4 1 Back of a length from Henry, outside off once again. AE Jones goes back and slices a cut for a run.

0.3 . Back of a length, outside off stump once again. AE Jones gets on the back foot and cuts poorly

0.2 1 Henry drops one in short, pitching outside off stump. Kelly goes back and pulls averagely back behind square for one run.

0.1 W OUT! Back-to-back wickets! Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Harris moves onto the front foot and skies a shaky drive, and is caught by Armitage on the off side.

19.5 6 SIX! Short ball, pitching on leg. Henry pushes forward and lofts a pull for 6 runs behind square.

19.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Henry moves onto the front foot and drives past the bowler for 4 runs.

19.3 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length. Henry pushes forward and drives for six runs over the on side field.

19.2 1 DROPPED! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Kerr gets on the front foot and drives over the off side field for a run. A real chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Pavely.

19.1 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Kerr. She gets on the front foot and pulls down the ground for 4 runs.

18.5 1 Length ball, outside leg and angled across. Henry pushes forward and drives through the on side field for one run.

18.4 1 Full toss, pitching outside off. Kerr gets forward and sweeps behind square for a single run.

18.3 . Dean now coming around the wicket to Kerr. Good length from Dean, outside leg. Kerr advances down the pitch and punches a drive through the off side.

18.2 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Kerr moves down the pitch and plays a drive over the off side for 4 runs.

18.1 1 DROPPED! Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Henry gets on the front foot and drives for one run. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Dean. That was a difficult chance for Dean.

17.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. Kerr steps back and drives behind point for four runs.

17.4 . Good length, outside off. Kerr moves onto the back foot and scoops sloppily

17.3 1 Back of a length from Dottin, outside off. Henry moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run.

17.3 1w Wide. Full, pitching on leg. Henry pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a leg glance

17.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Henry gets on the back foot and cuts behind point for four runs.

17.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Henry moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to defend

16.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Kerr moves onto the front foot and drives sloppily for a run.

16.4 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off again. Kerr steps away and drives for 4 runs through the off side field.

16.3 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Henry moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run through the off side.

16.2 4 And another! Full toss, outside leg and angled across the batter. Henry gets on the front foot and leg glances for 4 runs behind square.

16.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Henry pushes forward and drives through the off side for four runs.

15.5 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Kerr pushes forward and drives

15.4 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Kerr moves down the pitch and drives sloppily down the ground for 2 runs.

15.3 1 Harris now coming over the wicket. Full toss, pitching near leg stump and angling across Henry. She gets forward and punches a drive for one run.

15.2 W OUT! Harris breaks through! Around the wicket to Carey, on a good length, pitching outside off. She backs away but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut, and the ball careens into the stumps

15.1 1 On a good line and length from Harris. Kerr gets forward and plays a sweep for 1 run.

14.5 1 Full, outside leg and angling across. Carey gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run.

14.4 4 FOUR! Dean now coming around the wicket. Pitched up, on a good line. Carey pushes forward and plays a switch hit behind point for 4 runs.

14.3 1 Full toss, outside off stump. Kerr shuffles down the pitch and glances for 1 run through the on side field.

14.2 . Good length from Dean, on leg stump and angling across. Kerr rocks back and eases a drive

14.1 2 On a good length, outside off stump. Kerr gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for two runs.

13.5 2 Yorker, on a good line. Carey pushes forward and plays a mediocre defensive stroke for 2 runs back behind square.

13.4 . Yorker, outside off stump. Carey moves onto the front foot and guides a square cut

13.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Carey pushes forward and drives on the off side.

13.2 . Dottin comes around the wicket to Carey. Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Carey pushes forward and defends

13.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Dottin, outside off. Carey pushes forward and outside edges behind point on the off side for four runs.

12.5 . Good length from Kapp, outside off stump. Carey gets on the front foot and slices a square cut

12.4 . Good length from Kapp, outside off. Carey gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

12.3 . Kapp comes around the wicket. Full, outside off once again. Carey gets forward and drives

12.2 W OUT! Bowled. Length ball, outside off stump once more. Armitage backs away but swings and misses while attempting a square cut, the stumps are disturbed, and Armitage has to go

12.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Armitage goes back and scoops for 4 runs back behind square.

11.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on leg and angling across Kerr. She gets on the front foot and drives on the leg side for 4 runs.

11.4 1 Pitched up, on leg stump and angled across Armitage. She gets forward and drives shakily for one run.

11.3 . Good length, outside off. Armitage steps away and pulls

11.2 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Kerr gets forward and pulls for a single run.

11.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off again. Kerr shuffles down the pitch and lofts a drive over the off side field for 4 runs.

10.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Kerr misses while trying to play a cut

10.4 2 On a good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Kerr moves onto the front foot and drives for a pair of runs.

10.3 . On a good length, outside off once more. Kerr advances and punches a drive

10.2 1 Full, pitching outside off once again. Armitage pushes forward and drives for a run through the off side field.

10.1 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Kerr gets forward and plays a pull for a run.

9.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Kerr gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.

9.4 . On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across Kerr. She gets forward and inside edges into their pads while attempting a drive behind square on the leg side.

9.3 1 Free hit. Armitage plays a defensive stroke for a run.

9.3 1 no ball

9.2 1 On a good length, outside off. Kerr gets on the front foot and punches a mediocre drive on the on side for a run.

9.1 1 Full toss, pitching outside off once more. Armitage pushes forward and drives for a run.

8.5 1 Short of a length, outside off again. Kerr pushes forward and pulls for a run.

8.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Armitage rocks back and guides a glance for one run.

8.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Kerr pushes forward and pulls for a run.

8.2 1 Good line and length but angling across Armitage. She moves onto the front foot and glances behind square on the on side for a single run.

8.1 4 FOUR! De Klerk pitches one up, outside off. Armitage gets forward and plays a reverse sweep for four runs back behind point.

7.5 1 Armitage defends for a single run.

7.4 1 Full, pitching outside off. Kerr pushes forward and punches a drive for a run.

7.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Pavely, pitching outside off once more. Kerr rocks back and cuts behind point for four runs.

7.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Armitage goes back and guides a cut for 1 run.

7.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Pavely, outside off again. Armitage goes back and slices a cut for four runs through point. The ball is misfielded by Kapp costing LONDON SPIRIT 3 runs.

6.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off again. Armitage gets on the back foot and glances

6.4 . Dean pitches one up, outside off again. Armitage gets on the front foot and punches a shaky drive

6.3 . Good length from Dean, pitching outside off stump. Armitage steps back and slices a cut. Good fielding by Dottin results in a single run being saved.

6.2 1 On a good line and length. Kerr gets on the back foot and flicks a glance on the on side for 1 run.

6.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Armitage moves onto the back foot and glances for a single run.

5.5 2 Full ball, outside off once again. Kerr gets on the front foot and drives for a couple of runs through the off side.

5.4 . Length ball, outside off. Kerr pushes forward and drives

5.3 W OUT! de Klerk gets the wicket! Back of a length, on leg stump. Matthews goes back and pulls, but is caught by Johnson back behind square.

5.2 2 Back of a length from de Klerk, outside off stump once again. Matthews rocks back and cuts back through point for two runs.

5.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Armitage gets on the front foot and plays a mediocre drive for one run. The ball is misfielded by Dottin costing LONDON SPIRIT a single run.

4.5 . Good length, outside off. Armitage moves onto the back foot and defends

4.4 1 Good line and length. Matthews gets on the back foot and flicks a glance through the on side field for a run.

4.3 1 Back of a length from Kapp, on leg stump. Armitage gets on the back foot and glances for one run behind square.

4.2 W OUT! Kapp breaks through! Good length from Kapp, outside off once more. Davidson-Richards gets on the front foot and plays a pull, but is caught by Pavely

4.1 2 Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Davidson-Richards gets forward and punches a drive through the off side for a pair of runs.

3.5 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Matthews moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive for 4 runs.

3.4 1 Full toss, on a good line. Davidson-Richards pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

3.3 1 On a good length, outside off stump again. Matthews moves onto the front foot and eases a mediocre drive on the leg side for a single run.

3.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Matthews rocks back and eases a drive for 4 runs through the off side.

3.1 2 Johnson pitches one up, outside off once more. Matthews gets forward and inside edges back behind square for two runs.

2.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Davidson-Richards gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side for a single run.

2.4 2 Short of a length, pitching on leg. Davidson-Richards rocks back and guides a leg glance for two runs back behind square.

2.4 5w Wide. Back of a length, pitching far outside leg. Davidson-Richards gets forward and swings and misses while trying a pull, however the ball beats AE Jones and flies away to the boundary for five wides.

2.3 1 Back of a length from Kapp, pitching outside off stump. Matthews gets on the back foot and punches a drive through the off side for 1 run.

2.2 2 Back of a length, on leg stump and angling across Matthews. She gets forward and flicks a glance on the on side for 2 runs.

2.1 . Length ball, outside off stump once again. Matthews gets on the back foot and defends

1.5 . Length ball, outside off stump once again. Davidson-Richards rocks back, and is hit on the body while trying to play a scoop

1.4 . On a good length, outside off stump again. Davidson-Richards moves onto the front foot and inside edges into their pads while attempting to play a drive

1.3 . Back of a length from Johnson, pitching outside off stump once again. Davidson-Richards gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.2 . On a good length, outside off once more. Davidson-Richards pushes forward and punches a drive

1.1 . Good length from Johnson, pitching outside off once again. Davidson-Richards moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive

0.5 . Length ball, outside off. Davidson-Richards gets on the front foot and eases a wild drive down the ground.

0.4 . On a good line and length from Kapp. Davidson-Richards gets forward and defends

0.3 . 0 runs

0.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Kapp, pitching outside off stump. Davidson-Richards gets on the back foot and drives on the off side for four runs.