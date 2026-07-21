13.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Carey, outside off once again. Gibson moves onto the back foot and drives over the off side field for 4 runs.

13.3 1 Length ball, outside off once more. Sutherland gets on the front foot and square cuts back through point for a run.

13.2 1 Good length from Carey, pitching outside off. Gibson gets on the back foot and punches a drive for one run.

13.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Gibson goes back and pulls for four runs back behind square.

12.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Sutherland goes back and flicks a glance for a run.

12.4 6 SIX! Matthews now coming over the wicket to Sutherland. Pitched up, outside off stump. Sutherland moves down the pitch and lofts a drive for a half dozen runs.

12.3 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across. Gibson gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for a single run.

12.2 . Matthews comes around the wicket to Gibson. Full ball, on line. Gibson moves onto the back foot and drives on the off side.

12.2 1w Wide. Short of a length, pitching far outside off.

12.1 1 Full, on a good line. Sutherland shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive for one run.

11.5 1 Kerr pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Sutherland advances down the pitch and eases a drive for a run on the off side.

11.4 2 Pitched up, outside off once more. Sutherland rocks back and drives on the on side for two runs.

11.3 2 Full ball, outside off once again. Sutherland moves onto the back foot and late cuts for a pair of runs behind point. The ball is misfielded by Gordon costing MI LONDON a couple of runs.

11.2 1 Good length from Kerr, outside off. Gibson rocks back and punches a drive for a single run.

11.1 1 Good line and length. Sutherland rocks back and eases a drive for a single run through the on side field.

10.5 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Gibson goes back and drives for 1 run through the off side.

10.4 W OUT! Gordon finds a way through! Pitched up, on line. Litchfield moves down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Litchfield has to go

10.3 4 FOUR MORE! On a good length, pitching outside leg stump. Litchfield advances down the pitch and sweeps for 4 runs behind square.

10.2 4 FOUR MORE! Full toss, outside leg. Litchfield advances and pulls for four runs back behind square.

10.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump. Litchfield pushes forward and edges behind square for 4 runs.

9.5 . Matthews comes over the wicket. Matthews pitches one up, outside off stump. Sutherland moves onto the front foot and drives sloppily on the leg side.

9.4 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Litchfield moves onto the front foot and sweeps for one run.

9.3 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Litchfield gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a reverse sweep

9.2 4 FOUR! Matthews now coming around the wicket. Matthews pitches one up, outside off stump again. Litchfield advances down the pitch and sweeps for 4 runs back behind square.

9.1 1 Matthews pitches one up, outside off. Sutherland shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive for one run.

8.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Litchfield goes back and glances for 1 run.

8.4 1 Full, pitching outside off. Sutherland pushes forward and edges for 1 run back behind square.

8.3 . On a good line and length from Gordon. Sutherland goes back and late cuts

8.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump once more. Litchfield shuffles down the pitch and cuts for a single run.

8.1 1 On a good length, outside off. Sutherland goes back and plays a drive for 1 run.

7.5 1 Matthews comes over the wicket to Sutherland. Full ball, outside off stump. Sutherland shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive for one run.

7.4 1 Matthews comes around the wicket to Litchfield. Good length, pitching outside off once again. Litchfield goes back and plays a cut for a single run.

7.3 1 Good length from Matthews, outside off stump once again. Sutherland rocks back and drives on the leg side for 1 run.

7.2 . Matthews comes over the wicket. Full ball, pitching outside off. Sutherland advances down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke

7.1 1 Full ball, outside off stump once more. Litchfield goes back and drives for one run.

6.5 4 And another! On a good length, pitching outside leg stump. Litchfield advances and pulls for 4 runs behind square.

6.4 4 FOUR! Kerr pitches one up, pitching outside leg. Litchfield advances down the pitch and plays a flick behind square for four runs.

6.3 . Kerr pitches one up, on leg stump and angled across. Litchfield rocks back and outside edges

6.2 . Full, pitching outside leg. Litchfield pushes forward and inside edges behind square.

6.1 1 Full ball, on line once again. Sutherland advances down the pitch and eases a drive for a single run down the ground.

5.5 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Litchfield moves down the pitch and lifts a pull for a half dozen runs.

5.4 . Pitched up, on a good line. Litchfield pushes forward and edges back through point.

5.3 3 Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Sutherland shuffles down the pitch and lifts a drive behind point on the off side for 3 runs.

5.2 4 FOUR MORE! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Sutherland advances down the pitch and scoops for four runs back behind square.

5.1 1 Full ball, on a good line. Litchfield gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run.

4.5 . Length ball, outside off stump. Litchfield rocks back and drives poorly

4.4 2 Pitched up, outside off. Litchfield gets forward and drives for two runs. Tidy fielding by Davidson-Richards results in a boundary being saved.

4.3 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Litchfield gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs through the off side field.

4.2 1 Good length from Henry, outside off. Sutherland pushes forward and slices a cut back behind point for a single run.

4.1 . Full, on a good line. Sutherland moves onto the front foot and drives

3.5 1 Full ball, outside off again. Sutherland gets on the front foot and drives for a run.

3.4 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Sutherland gets forward and drives

3.3 W OUT! Run out. Full ball, on a good line. Litchfield gets on the front foot and flicks a glance. Jonassen is then run out at the bowler's end, after some tidy fielding by Henry and Chathli.

3.2 . Good line and length. Litchfield gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.2 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching far outside leg. Litchfield advances but makes no contact while attempting a sweep

3.1 1 On a good length, on leg stump and angled across. Jonassen goes back and flicks a glance for one run behind square on the on side.

2.5 4 FOUR! Stonehouse pitches one up, outside off. Jonassen advances and punches a drive for four runs.

2.4 2 Full ball, outside off stump. Jonassen shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive through the off side for a couple of runs.

2.3 . Full, outside off stump. Jonassen pushes forward and edges

2.2 . Good length, outside off. Jonassen gets on the front foot and drives poorly

2.1 2 Full, pitching outside off. Jonassen gets on the front foot and lifts a drive for a pair of runs over the off side.

1.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Litchfield goes back but allows that one to travel through to the wicketkeeper untouched

1.4 1 On a good line and length. Jonassen rocks back and glances behind square on the leg side for a single run.

1.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off. Jonassen goes back and lofts a pull for 4 runs.

1.2 1 Keeper moves up to the stumps. Pitched up, outside off. Litchfield moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for a single run.

1.1 . Full ball, pitching on a good line again. Litchfield gets on the front foot and defends

0.5 W OUT! Caught. Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Smith rocks back and flicks sloppily, and is caught by Kerr

0.4 4 FOUR! Stonehouse pitches one up, outside off. Smith gets on the back foot and lifts a drive for 4 runs behind point on the off side.

0.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Smith goes back and punches a drive

0.2 4 Good length, pitching near leg stump. Smith goes back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a leg glance behind square, resulting in 4 leg byes.

0.1 . Full, on leg stump and angling across Smith. She goes back and drives down the ground.

19.5 W OUT! Run out. Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Davidson-Richards goes back and plays a flick for a run. She is then run out at the non-striker's end, after some tidy fielding by Litchfield and Winfield-Hill.

19.4 1 Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Chathli shuffles down the pitch and drives sloppily for one run.

19.3 1 Sutherland pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Davidson-Richards gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

19.2 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Davidson-Richards gets forward and drives

19.1 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Davidson-Richards moves onto the back foot and punches a drive through the off side.

18.5 W OUT! Stumped. Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Monaghan gets on the front foot and edges, Winfield-Hill whips the bails off, and Monaghan is out behind square on the leg side.

18.4 . Pitched up, outside leg. Monaghan shuffles down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting to play a scoop

18.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Monaghan gets on the back foot and edges behind point for four runs.

18.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Monaghan rocks back but swings and misses while trying a late cut

18.1 . Good length from Gibson, outside off stump. Monaghan goes back and plays a cut

17.5 1lb Back of a length from Sutherland, pitching on a good line once more. Monaghan goes back, and is hit on the pads while attempting a pull, resulting in a single leg bye.

17.4 W OUT! Caught. Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Henry moves onto the back foot and edges, and is caught by McCarthy

17.3 . Good length, pitching outside off once again. Henry rocks back but misses while trying to play a drive

17.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Chathli moves onto the back foot and drives for a run.

17.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Henry rocks back and eases a drive through the off side for one run.

16.5 2 Full ball, pitching on a good line once again. Henry moves onto the back foot and lofts a poor drive on the off side for 2 runs.

16.4 . Full, pitching on a good line. Henry gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

16.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Chathli pushes forward and drives on the leg side for 1 run.

16.2 1 Yorker, pitching outside off. Henry rocks back and eases a drive for a run on the off side.

16.1 . Good line and length. Henry gets on the back foot and slices a cut

15.5 1 Baker pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Henry pushes forward and drives for a single run.

15.4 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Henry goes back and plays a defensive stroke

15.3 1 Full ball, outside off again. Chathli moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.

15.2 W OUT! Baker breaks through! Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Armitage moves onto the back foot and drives averagely, and is caught by Gibson down the ground.

15.1 1 Length ball, outside off again. Henry gets on the back foot and punches a poor drive for one run.

14.5 . Pitched up, outside off. Henry goes back and punches a drive

14.4 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Armitage moves onto the back foot and drives for one run over the off side.

14.3 . Full ball, outside leg. Armitage moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a sweep

14.2 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Armitage gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a sweep. SUNRISERS LEEDS appeal, but the umpire says not out.

14.1 . Good length, pitching outside off. Armitage rocks back and drives

13.5 W OUT! Gibson finds a way through! Good line and length. Carey gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

13.4 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Armitage gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

13.3 1 Yorker, on line once more. Carey goes back and glances for a run.

13.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Armitage goes back and plays a pull behind square for 1 run.

13.1 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Armitage gets forward and edges for 4 runs behind point.

12.5 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump. Carey goes back and glances behind square for 1 run.

12.4 2 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Carey moves onto the back foot and drives for a pair of runs.

12.3 . On a good length, outside off stump again. Carey moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a glance

12.2 1 Full toss, outside off. Armitage gets forward and drives over the off side for a single run.

12.1 . Sutherland pitches one up, on a good line. Armitage gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

11.5 . On a good line and length but angled across the batter. Carey moves onto the back foot and defends back behind square.

11.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Armitage goes back and plays a pull for a single run.

11.3 W OUT! Sharma breaks through! Pitched up, on line once again. Wyatt-Hodge advances down the pitch and plays a poor drive, and is caught by Cross on the on side.

11.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on a good line once again. Wyatt-Hodge rocks back and drives for 4 runs over the off side field.

11.1 1 Full, on a good line. Carey gets on the back foot and drives on the off side for a single run.

10.5 W OUT! Two dismissals in a row! Baker pitches one up, outside off once again. Kerr shuffles down the pitch and drives poorly, and is caught by Cross down the ground.

10.4 1 Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Wyatt-Hodge gets on the back foot and tucks a glance for a single run.

10.3 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Kerr advances down the pitch and drives through the off side field for a run.

10.2 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Kerr gets on the front foot and skies a drive

10.1 2 Pitched up, on line. Kerr moves down the pitch and plays a drive for a couple of runs.

9.5 1 Pitched up, outside off. Kerr gets on the front foot and skies a sweep for 1 run.

9.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside leg. Kerr moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps back behind point for 4 runs.

9.3 2 Sharma pitches one up, outside off stump. Kerr gets on the front foot and is hit on the gloves while trying a reverse sweep for two runs behind point.

9.2 1 Sharma pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Wyatt-Hodge advances and drives for 1 run down the ground.

9.1 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Kerr pushes forward and inside edges for 1 run.

8.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Kerr goes back and drives averagely through the leg side field.

8.4 1 McCarthy pitches one up, outside leg. Wyatt-Hodge rocks back and edges for 1 run behind square.

8.3 1 Back of a length from McCarthy, pitching on a good line. Kerr goes back and pulls for a run.

8.2 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Kerr moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

8.1 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Kerr gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

7.5 1 Good line and length once again. Kerr gets on the back foot and drives for one run through the on side field.

7.4 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line once more. Kerr moves down the pitch and flicks

7.3 . Sharma pitches one up, on line once more. Kerr gets on the back foot and punches a mediocre drive

7.2 W OUT! Sharma gets the wicket! Pitched up, pitching on a good line once more. Matthews goes back and drives poorly, and is brilliantly caught by Sharma

7.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, on line. Matthews gets forward and drives for four runs over the on side field.

6.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump once again. Wyatt-Hodge rocks back and lifts a late cut for 1 run behind point.

6.4 2 Baker pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Wyatt-Hodge shuffles down the pitch and drives sloppily for two runs over the off side field.

6.3 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Wyatt-Hodge moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

6.2 2 Pitched up, outside off once again. Wyatt-Hodge advances down the pitch and skies a bad drive for two runs down the ground.

6.1 . Full, on line. Wyatt-Hodge gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

5.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Matthews gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive

5.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length again. Wyatt-Hodge goes back and tucks a glance for a run.

5.3 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Matthews moves onto the back foot and plays a mediocre pull for 1 run.

5.2 . Good length, outside off stump once more. Matthews moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

5.1 4 FOUR! Gibson pitches one up, outside off. Matthews gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs.

4.5 . On a good line and length from Sutherland. Matthews gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a leg glance. SUNRISERS LEEDS appeal, but the umpire says not out.

4.4 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Wyatt-Hodge goes back and edges for one run.

4.3 . Good length, outside off stump. Wyatt-Hodge moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

4.3 1 wide

4.2 3 Matthews defends for three runs.

4.1 . 0 runs

3.5 4 FOUR! Wyatt-Hodge plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

3.3 . 0 runs

3.2 1 Matthews defends for a single run.

3.1 4 FOUR! Matthews defends for 4 runs.

2.5 2 Matthews defends for a pair of runs.

2.4 4 FOUR! Matthews plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

2.3 6 SIX! Matthews plays a defensive stroke for six runs.

2.2 5 Wyatt-Hodge plays a defensive stroke for five runs.

2.1 . 0 runs

1.5 . 0 runs

1.4 . 0 runs

1.3 2 Matthews plays a defensive stroke for a couple of runs.

1.2 . 0 runs

0.5 1 Wyatt-Hodge defends for a run.

0.4 1 Matthews defends for a single run.

0.3 . 0 runs

0.2 1 Wyatt-Hodge plays a defensive stroke for a run.