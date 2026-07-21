Highlights MI London vs Sunrisers Leeds The hundred The Hundred, Women 21.07.2026
FOUR! Good length from Carey, outside off once again. Gibson moves onto the back foot and drives over the off side field for 4 runs.
Length ball, outside off once more. Sutherland gets on the front foot and square cuts back through point for a run.
Good length from Carey, pitching outside off. Gibson gets on the back foot and punches a drive for one run.
FOUR! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Gibson goes back and pulls for four runs back behind square.
Pitching on a good line and length. Sutherland goes back and flicks a glance for a run.
SIX! Matthews now coming over the wicket to Sutherland. Pitched up, outside off stump. Sutherland moves down the pitch and lofts a drive for a half dozen runs.
Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across. Gibson gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for a single run.
Matthews comes around the wicket to Gibson. Full ball, on line. Gibson moves onto the back foot and drives on the off side.
Wide. Short of a length, pitching far outside off.
Full, on a good line. Sutherland shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive for one run.
Kerr pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Sutherland advances down the pitch and eases a drive for a run on the off side.
Pitched up, outside off once more. Sutherland rocks back and drives on the on side for two runs.
Full ball, outside off once again. Sutherland moves onto the back foot and late cuts for a pair of runs behind point. The ball is misfielded by Gordon costing MI LONDON a couple of runs.
Good length from Kerr, outside off. Gibson rocks back and punches a drive for a single run.
Good line and length. Sutherland rocks back and eases a drive for a single run through the on side field.
Pitched up, outside off stump. Gibson goes back and drives for 1 run through the off side.
OUT! Gordon finds a way through! Pitched up, on line. Litchfield moves down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Litchfield has to go
FOUR MORE! On a good length, pitching outside leg stump. Litchfield advances down the pitch and sweeps for 4 runs behind square.
FOUR MORE! Full toss, outside leg. Litchfield advances and pulls for four runs back behind square.
FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump. Litchfield pushes forward and edges behind square for 4 runs.
Matthews comes over the wicket. Matthews pitches one up, outside off stump. Sutherland moves onto the front foot and drives sloppily on the leg side.
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Litchfield moves onto the front foot and sweeps for one run.
Full ball, pitching outside off. Litchfield gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a reverse sweep
FOUR! Matthews now coming around the wicket. Matthews pitches one up, outside off stump again. Litchfield advances down the pitch and sweeps for 4 runs back behind square.
Matthews pitches one up, outside off. Sutherland shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive for one run.
Pitching on a good line and length. Litchfield goes back and glances for 1 run.
Full, pitching outside off. Sutherland pushes forward and edges for 1 run back behind square.
On a good line and length from Gordon. Sutherland goes back and late cuts
Length ball, outside off stump once more. Litchfield shuffles down the pitch and cuts for a single run.
On a good length, outside off. Sutherland goes back and plays a drive for 1 run.
Matthews comes over the wicket to Sutherland. Full ball, outside off stump. Sutherland shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive for one run.
Matthews comes around the wicket to Litchfield. Good length, pitching outside off once again. Litchfield goes back and plays a cut for a single run.
Good length from Matthews, outside off stump once again. Sutherland rocks back and drives on the leg side for 1 run.
Matthews comes over the wicket. Full ball, pitching outside off. Sutherland advances down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke
Full ball, outside off stump once more. Litchfield goes back and drives for one run.
And another! On a good length, pitching outside leg stump. Litchfield advances and pulls for 4 runs behind square.
FOUR! Kerr pitches one up, pitching outside leg. Litchfield advances down the pitch and plays a flick behind square for four runs.
Kerr pitches one up, on leg stump and angled across. Litchfield rocks back and outside edges
Full, pitching outside leg. Litchfield pushes forward and inside edges behind square.
Full ball, on line once again. Sutherland advances down the pitch and eases a drive for a single run down the ground.
MAXIMUM! Back of a length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Litchfield moves down the pitch and lifts a pull for a half dozen runs.
Pitched up, on a good line. Litchfield pushes forward and edges back through point.
Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Sutherland shuffles down the pitch and lifts a drive behind point on the off side for 3 runs.
FOUR MORE! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Sutherland advances down the pitch and scoops for four runs back behind square.
Full ball, on a good line. Litchfield gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run.
Length ball, outside off stump. Litchfield rocks back and drives poorly
Pitched up, outside off. Litchfield gets forward and drives for two runs. Tidy fielding by Davidson-Richards results in a boundary being saved.
FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Litchfield gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs through the off side field.
Good length from Henry, outside off. Sutherland pushes forward and slices a cut back behind point for a single run.
Full, on a good line. Sutherland moves onto the front foot and drives
Full ball, outside off again. Sutherland gets on the front foot and drives for a run.
Full ball, pitching outside off. Sutherland gets forward and drives
OUT! Run out. Full ball, on a good line. Litchfield gets on the front foot and flicks a glance. Jonassen is then run out at the bowler's end, after some tidy fielding by Henry and Chathli.
Good line and length. Litchfield gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
Wide. Full ball, pitching far outside leg. Litchfield advances but makes no contact while attempting a sweep
On a good length, on leg stump and angled across. Jonassen goes back and flicks a glance for one run behind square on the on side.
FOUR! Stonehouse pitches one up, outside off. Jonassen advances and punches a drive for four runs.
Full ball, outside off stump. Jonassen shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive through the off side for a couple of runs.
Full, outside off stump. Jonassen pushes forward and edges
Good length, outside off. Jonassen gets on the front foot and drives poorly
Full, pitching outside off. Jonassen gets on the front foot and lifts a drive for a pair of runs over the off side.
Length ball, pitching outside off. Litchfield goes back but allows that one to travel through to the wicketkeeper untouched
On a good line and length. Jonassen rocks back and glances behind square on the leg side for a single run.
FOUR! Back of a length, outside off. Jonassen goes back and lofts a pull for 4 runs.
Keeper moves up to the stumps. Pitched up, outside off. Litchfield moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for a single run.
Full ball, pitching on a good line again. Litchfield gets on the front foot and defends
OUT! Caught. Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Smith rocks back and flicks sloppily, and is caught by Kerr
FOUR! Stonehouse pitches one up, outside off. Smith gets on the back foot and lifts a drive for 4 runs behind point on the off side.
Pitching on a good line and length. Smith goes back and punches a drive
Good length, pitching near leg stump. Smith goes back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a leg glance behind square, resulting in 4 leg byes.
Full, on leg stump and angling across Smith. She goes back and drives down the ground.
OUT! Run out. Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Davidson-Richards goes back and plays a flick for a run. She is then run out at the non-striker's end, after some tidy fielding by Litchfield and Winfield-Hill.
Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Chathli shuffles down the pitch and drives sloppily for one run.
Sutherland pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Davidson-Richards gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Davidson-Richards gets forward and drives
Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Davidson-Richards moves onto the back foot and punches a drive through the off side.
OUT! Stumped. Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Monaghan gets on the front foot and edges, Winfield-Hill whips the bails off, and Monaghan is out behind square on the leg side.
Pitched up, outside leg. Monaghan shuffles down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting to play a scoop
FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Monaghan gets on the back foot and edges behind point for four runs.
Length ball, pitching outside off. Monaghan rocks back but swings and misses while trying a late cut
Good length from Gibson, outside off stump. Monaghan goes back and plays a cut
Back of a length from Sutherland, pitching on a good line once more. Monaghan goes back, and is hit on the pads while attempting a pull, resulting in a single leg bye.
OUT! Caught. Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Henry moves onto the back foot and edges, and is caught by McCarthy
Good length, pitching outside off once again. Henry rocks back but misses while trying to play a drive
Good length, pitching outside off. Chathli moves onto the back foot and drives for a run.
Good length, pitching outside off. Henry rocks back and eases a drive through the off side for one run.
Full ball, pitching on a good line once again. Henry moves onto the back foot and lofts a poor drive on the off side for 2 runs.
Full, pitching on a good line. Henry gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Chathli pushes forward and drives on the leg side for 1 run.
Yorker, pitching outside off. Henry rocks back and eases a drive for a run on the off side.
Good line and length. Henry gets on the back foot and slices a cut
Baker pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Henry pushes forward and drives for a single run.
Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Henry goes back and plays a defensive stroke
Full ball, outside off again. Chathli moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.
OUT! Baker breaks through! Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Armitage moves onto the back foot and drives averagely, and is caught by Gibson down the ground.
Length ball, outside off again. Henry gets on the back foot and punches a poor drive for one run.
Pitched up, outside off. Henry goes back and punches a drive
Pitched up, outside off stump. Armitage moves onto the back foot and drives for one run over the off side.
Full ball, outside leg. Armitage moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a sweep
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Armitage gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a sweep. SUNRISERS LEEDS appeal, but the umpire says not out.
Good length, pitching outside off. Armitage rocks back and drives
OUT! Gibson finds a way through! Good line and length. Carey gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps
Short of a length, outside off stump. Armitage gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run.
Yorker, on line once more. Carey goes back and glances for a run.
Pitching on a good line and length. Armitage goes back and plays a pull behind square for 1 run.
FOUR! Good length, outside off. Armitage gets forward and edges for 4 runs behind point.
Good length, pitching near leg stump. Carey goes back and glances behind square for 1 run.
Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Carey moves onto the back foot and drives for a pair of runs.
On a good length, outside off stump again. Carey moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a glance
Full toss, outside off. Armitage gets forward and drives over the off side for a single run.
Sutherland pitches one up, on a good line. Armitage gets forward and plays a defensive stroke
On a good line and length but angled across the batter. Carey moves onto the back foot and defends back behind square.
On a good length, pitching outside off. Armitage goes back and plays a pull for a single run.
OUT! Sharma breaks through! Pitched up, on line once again. Wyatt-Hodge advances down the pitch and plays a poor drive, and is caught by Cross on the on side.
FOUR! Pitched up, on a good line once again. Wyatt-Hodge rocks back and drives for 4 runs over the off side field.
Full, on a good line. Carey gets on the back foot and drives on the off side for a single run.
OUT! Two dismissals in a row! Baker pitches one up, outside off once again. Kerr shuffles down the pitch and drives poorly, and is caught by Cross down the ground.
Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Wyatt-Hodge gets on the back foot and tucks a glance for a single run.
Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Kerr advances down the pitch and drives through the off side field for a run.
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Kerr gets on the front foot and skies a drive
Pitched up, on line. Kerr moves down the pitch and plays a drive for a couple of runs.
Pitched up, outside off. Kerr gets on the front foot and skies a sweep for 1 run.
FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside leg. Kerr moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps back behind point for 4 runs.
Sharma pitches one up, outside off stump. Kerr gets on the front foot and is hit on the gloves while trying a reverse sweep for two runs behind point.
Sharma pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Wyatt-Hodge advances and drives for 1 run down the ground.
Full, pitching outside off stump. Kerr pushes forward and inside edges for 1 run.
Pitching on a good line and length. Kerr goes back and drives averagely through the leg side field.
McCarthy pitches one up, outside leg. Wyatt-Hodge rocks back and edges for 1 run behind square.
Back of a length from McCarthy, pitching on a good line. Kerr goes back and pulls for a run.
Full, pitching outside off stump. Kerr moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive
Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Kerr gets forward and plays a defensive stroke
Good line and length once again. Kerr gets on the back foot and drives for one run through the on side field.
Pitched up, pitching on a good line once more. Kerr moves down the pitch and flicks
Sharma pitches one up, on line once more. Kerr gets on the back foot and punches a mediocre drive
OUT! Sharma gets the wicket! Pitched up, pitching on a good line once more. Matthews goes back and drives poorly, and is brilliantly caught by Sharma
FOUR! Full ball, on line. Matthews gets forward and drives for four runs over the on side field.
Length ball, outside off stump once again. Wyatt-Hodge rocks back and lifts a late cut for 1 run behind point.
Baker pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Wyatt-Hodge shuffles down the pitch and drives sloppily for two runs over the off side field.
FOUR! On a good line and length. Wyatt-Hodge moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.
Pitched up, outside off once again. Wyatt-Hodge advances down the pitch and skies a bad drive for two runs down the ground.
Full, on line. Wyatt-Hodge gets forward and plays a defensive stroke
Length ball, pitching outside off. Matthews gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive
Pitching on a good line and length again. Wyatt-Hodge goes back and tucks a glance for a run.
Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Matthews moves onto the back foot and plays a mediocre pull for 1 run.
Good length, outside off stump once more. Matthews moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive
FOUR! Gibson pitches one up, outside off. Matthews gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs.
On a good line and length from Sutherland. Matthews gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a leg glance. SUNRISERS LEEDS appeal, but the umpire says not out.
Full, pitching outside off stump. Wyatt-Hodge goes back and edges for one run.
Good length, outside off stump. Wyatt-Hodge moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut
wide
Matthews defends for three runs.
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FOUR! Wyatt-Hodge plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.
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Matthews defends for a single run.
FOUR! Matthews defends for 4 runs.
Matthews defends for a pair of runs.
FOUR! Matthews plays a defensive stroke for four runs.
SIX! Matthews plays a defensive stroke for six runs.
Wyatt-Hodge plays a defensive stroke for five runs.
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Matthews plays a defensive stroke for a couple of runs.
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Wyatt-Hodge defends for a run.
Matthews defends for a single run.
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Wyatt-Hodge plays a defensive stroke for a run.
Matthews defends for one run.