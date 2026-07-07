Match details MI London vs Sunrisers Leeds The hundred The Hundred, Women 21.07.2026

The hundred

MI
MI
SUN
SUN

Match Info

Match:The Hundred, Women 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, August 16, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 01:45 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

MI London Squad

PlayersAnderson Ellie, Capsey Alice, Farrant Tash, Franklin Phoebe, Gardner Jo, Gibb Daisy, Kapp Marizanne, Lanning Meg, Macdonald-Gay Ryana, Moore Kalea, Odgers Rebecca, Scholfield Paige, Slater Rachel, Smale Sophia, Wellington Amanda, Winfield Lauren
Benchno information yet

Sunrisers Leeds Squad

PlayersArmitage Hollie, Ballinger Grace, Claridge Ella, Cross Kate, Davidson-Richards Alice, Fraser Katherine, Heath Bess, Higham Lucy, Litchfield Phoebe, Perrin Davina, Potts Grace, Smith Linsey, Sutherland Annabel, Turner Sophia, Wareham Georgia
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Venue Guide

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