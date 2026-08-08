16.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off again. Mooney rocks back and guides a cut for four runs.

16.1 1 Good length, outside off stump again. NR Sciver-Brunt moves onto the front foot and sweeps for 1 run.

15.5 1 Back of a length, outside off. NR Sciver-Brunt goes back and plays a pull for one run.

15.5 1w Wide. Matthews comes over the wicket to NR Sciver-Brunt. Short ball, on line but angled sharply across the batter and down the leg side. NR Sciver-Brunt moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting a pull

15.4 1 Mooney brings up her 50! Short of a length, outside off stump. Mooney goes back and pulls for 1 run.

15.3 2 Matthews now coming around the wicket to Mooney. Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Mooney goes back and cuts for 2 runs.

15.2 1 Matthews now coming over the wicket. Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. NR Sciver-Brunt moves onto the back foot and pulls for one run.

15.1 1 Good length from Matthews, pitching outside off stump. Mooney gets forward and sweeps for a single run behind square.

14.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Mooney shuffles down the pitch and plays a cut

14.4 . Good line and length once again. Mooney gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

14.3 1 Back of a length from Kerr, on a good line. NR Sciver-Brunt gets on the back foot and pulls for one run.

14.2 2 On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. NR Sciver-Brunt moves down the pitch and eases a drive for 2 runs on the on side.

14.1 2 Good length from Kerr, pitching outside off. NR Sciver-Brunt pushes forward and plays a sweep for a pair of runs.

13.5 1 Back of a length from Norris, pitching on leg and angled across. NR Sciver-Brunt rocks back and plays a pull for a single run.

13.4 1 Length ball, outside off. Mooney gets forward and eases a drive for one run.

13.3 . Good line and length again. Mooney pushes forward and flicks back behind square.

13.2 1 Norris drops one in short, on line. NR Sciver-Brunt goes back and guides a cut for one run.

13.1 6 MAXIMUM! Free hit, and NR Sciver-Brunt takes advantage. Dropped in short by Norris, outside off. NR Sciver-Brunt rocks back and pulls for six runs back behind square.

13.1 nb FOUR! No ball. NR Sciver-Brunt brings up her 50 in emphatic style! Full toss, pitching on a good line again. NR Sciver-Brunt rocks back and cuts for four runs behind point.

12.5 1 On a good line and length once again. Mooney gets forward and sweeps behind square for a run.

12.4 1 Good line and length. NR Sciver-Brunt moves onto the front foot and sweeps for 1 run behind square.

12.3 1 Gordon pitches one up, on line. Mooney pushes forward and drives for one run down the ground.

12.3 1w Wide. Full, pitching well down the leg side. Mooney gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a sweep

12.2 2 Full, pitching on a good line again. Mooney moves onto the front foot and flicks for 2 runs.

12.1 4 FOUR! Good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Mooney gets forward and sweeps back behind square for four runs.

11.5 2 Stonehouse pitches one up, on a good line. NR Sciver-Brunt moves onto the front foot and flicks for a pair of runs.

11.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. NR Sciver-Brunt rocks back and pulls behind square for four runs.

11.3 1 Back of a length from Stonehouse, pitching outside off. Mooney gets forward and plays a pull for 1 run.

11.2 1 Back of a length, on a good line. NR Sciver-Brunt rocks back and cuts for a single run.

11.1 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Mooney goes back and plays a pull for a single run behind square.

10.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Mooney gets on the back foot and cuts sloppily

10.4 4 FOUR! Short ball, on line. Mooney rocks back and pulls for 4 runs.

10.3 . Back of a length from Kerr, outside off. Mooney rocks back and slices a cut

10.2 2 Good line and length. Mooney moves onto the front foot and skies a scoop for 2 runs back behind square.

10.1 1 Kerr pitches one up, pitching outside off again. NR Sciver-Brunt gets on the front foot and lifts a drive for a run.

9.5 1 Dropped in short by Carey, outside off stump. NR Sciver-Brunt moves onto the back foot and pulls back behind square for a run.

9.4 4 FOUR MORE! On a good length, outside leg and angling across. NR Sciver-Brunt moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep behind square for 4 runs.

9.3 4 FOUR! Good line and length. NR Sciver-Brunt pushes forward and lofts a scoop for four runs behind square.

9.2 . Full ball, on line once more. NR Sciver-Brunt gets forward and drives down the ground.

9.1 1 Full, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Mooney gets forward and flicks for one run back behind square.

8.5 1 Short of a length, on a good line. NR Sciver-Brunt rocks back and pulls for one run back behind square.

8.4 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length once more. NR Sciver-Brunt moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep back behind square for four runs.

8.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. NR Sciver-Brunt moves down the pitch and punches a shaky drive

8.2 . Length ball, outside leg. NR Sciver-Brunt pushes forward and plays a sweep behind square.

8.1 1 On a good line and length once more. Mooney pushes forward and lifts a sweep for a run.

7.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on a good line. NR Sciver-Brunt gets on the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.

7.4 2 Matthews comes over the wicket. Short ball, outside off stump. NR Sciver-Brunt goes back and pulls for a pair of runs.

7.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Mooney gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for a single run back behind square.

7.2 2 Pitched up, outside off. Mooney gets on the front foot and lifts a drive for a couple of runs.

7.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Mooney gets on the front foot and plays a sloppy sweep

6.5 1 Matthews comes over the wicket. Good length from Matthews, pitching outside off stump. NR Sciver-Brunt moves down the pitch and plays a mediocre drive for one run.

6.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Mooney moves onto the back foot and cuts for a single run.

6.3 2 Full, outside off stump. Mooney pushes forward and flicks behind square for 2 runs.

6.2 . Full toss, outside off. Mooney advances and pulls

6.1 . On a good line and length. Mooney gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.5 1 Good length, outside off. Mooney goes back and drives down the ground for a run.

5.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Mooney gets forward and plays a sweep for 4 runs back behind square.

5.3 2 Back of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Mooney gets on the back foot and plays a pull for two runs. Quality fielding by Matthews prevents a boundary.

5.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. NR Sciver-Brunt rocks back and leg glances for a run behind square.

5.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on a good line once more. NR Sciver-Brunt moves onto the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.

4.5 2 Full toss, on line. NR Sciver-Brunt moves onto the front foot and flicks behind square for a pair of runs.

4.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. NR Sciver-Brunt gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.3 4 FOUR! Full, on leg stump and angled across the batter. NR Sciver-Brunt gets on the front foot and drives straight down the ground for 4 runs.

4.2 . Full toss, on line once again. NR Sciver-Brunt moves onto the front foot and drives

4.1 . Norris pitches one up, on a good line. NR Sciver-Brunt gets on the front foot and drives down the ground.

3.5 . Length ball, outside off stump. Mooney goes back and cuts

3.4 . Good length from Carey, pitching outside off. Mooney pushes forward and punches a drive

3.3 1 Good line and length. NR Sciver-Brunt moves onto the front foot and flicks a glance for 1 run on the leg side.

3.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Mooney gets forward and punches a drive for one run.

3.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Carey, pitching outside off stump. Mooney goes back and cuts behind point for 4 runs.

2.5 1 Moore now coming around the wicket to NR Sciver-Brunt. On a good length, outside off stump once again. NR Sciver-Brunt gets forward and sweeps averagely for a run.

2.4 4 FOUR! Moore now coming over the wicket. Length ball, outside off stump. NR Sciver-Brunt pushes forward and plays a sweep for 4 runs back behind square.

2.3 1 Good length from Moore, outside off stump. Mooney advances and punches a drive for 1 run.

2.2 . Good line and length from Moore. Mooney gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

2.1 2 Full toss, outside off stump. Mooney gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for a couple of runs. Quality work in the field by Matthews saves a boundary.

1.5 W OUT! Bowled. On a good line and length. Dunkley moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a sweep, the ball gets through, and Dunkley is bowled

1.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Mooney pushes forward and drives behind point on the off side for a run.

1.3 . On a good length, outside off stump. Mooney moves onto the back foot and guides a cut. Tidy work in the field by Kerr saves a boundary.

1.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Norris, on a good line once again. Mooney moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

1.1 . Short of a length, on a good line. Mooney gets on the back foot and punches a bad drive

0.5 1lb Good length from Norris, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Dunkley moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a flick behind square, resulting in a leg bye.

0.4 . Good length, pitching on leg and angling across. Dunkley goes back and plays a defensive stroke

0.3 1 Good line and length from Norris. Mooney pushes forward and flicks for one run behind square.

0.2 . Good length, pitching outside off. Mooney pushes forward and drives

0.1 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Mooney rocks back and drives averagely

19.5 2 Garth pitches one up, pitching on leg and angling across Henry. She gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the leg side field for two runs.

19.4 3 Back of a length from Garth, pitching outside off stump once again. Monaghan rocks back and slices a cut through point for three runs.

19.3 . Back of a length from Garth, outside off. Monaghan gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

19.2 1 Pitched up, on line. Henry gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run down the ground.

19.1 1 Back of a length from Garth, pitching on a good line once more. Monaghan shuffles down the pitch and skies a pull for a run.

18.5 1 Back of a length, on line once more. Henry goes back and punches a drive down the ground for a run.

18.4 2 Full, on a good line. Henry gets forward and drives for 2 runs. Quality work in the field by Dunkley results in a boundary being saved.

18.3 . On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Henry. She moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a sweep

18.2 . Gardner now coming around the wicket. On a good line and length from Gardner. Henry goes back and plays a defensive stroke

18.1 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Henry moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs on the off side.

17.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside leg. Monaghan gets forward and plays a scoop behind square for 4 runs.

17.4 1 Good line and length from Charley Nicola Phillips. Henry moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for 1 run.

17.3 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching on a good line once again. Henry pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side for 4 runs.

17.2 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line once again. Monaghan moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

17.1 1 Good line and length again. Henry gets forward and plays a flick for one run.

16.5 1 Bates pitches one up, on line. Monaghan advances and drives sloppily for a single run.

16.4 . Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Monaghan gets forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive

16.3 2 Length ball, outside off. Monaghan advances and drives for a pair of runs. The ball is misfielded.

16.2 . On a good line and length once again. Monaghan gets forward and defends

16.1 1lb On a good line and length from Bates. Henry gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a flick, resulting in a single leg bye.

15.5 . On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Monaghan. She creates space and cuts averagely

15.4 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Henry gets on the back foot and slices a cut for 1 run.

15.3 4 FOUR MORE! Short of a length, on line. Henry rocks back and lofts a pull for four runs.

15.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Garth, outside off. Henry goes back and cuts for four runs.

15.1 . Back of a length from Garth, on a good line. Henry gets on the back foot and cuts shakily

15.1 2w Wide. Short of a length, too wide outside leg. Monaghan moves onto the back foot and swings and misses while attempting to play a leg glance. The ball is misfielded by Mooney.

14.5 . Good line and length. Monaghan rocks back, and is hit on the pads while attempting a sweep behind square.

14.4 4 FOUR! Full, outside off. Monaghan advances and skies a drive for four runs.

14.3 1 Short of a length, on line but angled across the batter. Henry rocks back and pulls for 1 run back behind square.

14.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Henry steps away and slices a cut

14.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Henry gets forward and defends

13.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Henry advances and drives down the ground for one run.

13.4 1 Good line and length from Elwiss. Monaghan pushes forward and plays a flick for a single run.

13.3 1lb Good length, pitching on leg and angling across. Henry gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a flick, resulting in one leg bye back behind square.

13.2 . Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Henry pushes forward and flicks back behind square.

13.1 W OUT! Elwiss gets the wicket! Full, on a good line once more. Kerr pushes forward and drives, but is caught by NR Sciver-Brunt on the off side.

12.5 1 Good line and length. Monaghan moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for a run.

12.4 1 Good length from Charley Nicola Phillips, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Kerr pushes forward and flicks behind square for one run.

12.3 1 On a good length, outside off. Monaghan gets on the front foot and drives for a run on the off side.

12.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Kerr pushes forward and drives for a run.

12.1 . Short of a length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Kerr gets on the back foot and glances on the leg side.

11.5 1 Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Kerr rocks back and drives for one run.

11.4 2 Short of a length, outside off. Kerr gets on the back foot and plays a cut for a couple of runs.

11.3 1 Good line and length. Monaghan defends for 1 run.

11.2 2 Elwiss pitches one up, on line. Monaghan gets forward and plays a flick for a pair of runs behind square.

11.1 . Back of a length from Elwiss, pitching outside off stump. Monaghan rocks back but misses while attempting to play a cut

10.5 2 Good line and length. Monaghan pushes forward and plays a sweep back behind square for a pair of runs.

10.5 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Monaghan gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a sweep

10.4 1 Back of a length, on line. Kerr goes back and plays a pull for one run down the ground.

10.3 3 Good length from Gardner, outside off again. Monaghan gets on the back foot and cuts behind point for three runs.

10.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Kerr goes back and pulls for 1 run.

10.1 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Kerr shuffles down the pitch and lofts a drive for 6 runs.

9.5 . Bates comes around the wicket to Monaghan. Bates pitches one up, on line again. Monaghan gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a flick. The umpire gives Monaghan out LBW, however Monaghan signals for a review. The decision is overturned.

9.4 W OUT! Consecutive wickets for Bates! Over the wicket, good length, pitching near leg stump. Carey moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a flick, Mooney gathers, whips the bails off, and Carey has to depart

9.3 W OUT! Bates gets the wicket! Pitching on a good line and length. Chathli pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a sweep. The umpire's finger goes up, and Chathli has to depart

9.2 1 Pitched up, on leg stump and angling across Kerr. She advances and drives through the off side field for 1 run.

9.1 . Yorker, pitching outside leg stump. Kerr backs away and drives on the off side.

8.5 1 Elwiss pitches one up, pitching outside off. Chathli moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for one run.

8.4 1 Kerr plays a defensive stroke for one run.

8.3 1 On a good line and length from Elwiss once again. Chathli gets forward and drives for a single run straight down the ground.

8.2 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Elwiss once again. Chathli gets on the front foot and sweeps for four runs back behind square.

8.1 1 Back of a length from Elwiss, on line. Kerr moves onto the back foot and cuts shakily for a run.

7.5 . Full, outside off stump again. Chathli advances down the pitch and eases a shaky drive

7.4 . Good length, outside off stump. Chathli pushes forward and drives

7.3 1 Good line and length from Charley Nicola Phillips once again. Kerr pushes forward and flicks behind square for a run.

7.2 W OUT! Charley Nicola Phillips gets the wicket! Charley Nicola Phillips pitches one up, on a good line. Armitage pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a scoop. The umpire raises the finger, there's no review, and Armitage is on her way

7.1 1 On a good line and length. Chathli pushes forward and flicks for a run back behind square.

6.5 4 FOUR! Gardner pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. Chathli gets forward and lofts a drive over the off side field for four runs.

6.4 1 On a good length, outside off stump once more. Armitage advances down the pitch and skies a drive for a single run.

6.3 . Good length from Gardner, pitching outside off. Armitage gets forward and edges back behind square.

6.1 . Good length from Gardner, pitching outside off stump again. Chathli gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to play a reverse sweep

5.5 . Good line and length once again. Armitage gets forward and defends

5.4 2 On a good line and length from Bates. Armitage pushes forward and drives down the ground for a pair of runs.

5.3 1 Good length from Bates, outside off once again. Chathli gets forward and edges for 1 run back behind point.

5.2 1 Good length from Bates, pitching outside off. Armitage moves onto the front foot and drives for a run through point.

5.1 W OUT! LBW. Pitching on a good line and length once more. Matthews moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a drive. The umpire raises the finger, there's no review, and Matthews is on her way

4.5 1 Good line and length again. Chathli gets forward and plays a sweep for a run.

4.4 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching on a good line again. Chathli advances down the pitch and drives for four runs straight down the ground.

4.3 . Good line and length. Chathli pushes forward and plays a sweep back behind square.

4.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Chathli pushes forward and drives for four runs on the off side.

4.1 . Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Chathli moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a sweep

3.5 1 Length ball, on leg stump and angling across. Chathli moves onto the front foot and plays a wild sweep for a run.

3.4 . Length ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Chathli gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a sweep. TRENT ROCKETS appeal for LBW, but the umpire gives Chathli not out. TRENT ROCKETS call for a review. DRS comes back as umpire's call, and Chathli is not out.

3.3 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Charley Nicola Phillips once again. Chathli moves onto the front foot and sweeps for four runs back behind square.

3.2 1 Full ball, on a good line. Matthews moves onto the front foot and plays a wild flick for a run.

3.1 1 On a good line and length from Charley Nicola Phillips once again. Chathli gets on the front foot and edges into their pads while attempting to play a sweep for one run.

2.5 . On a good line and length once again. Chathli moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a flick

2.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Chathli gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.3 . Back of a length from Garth, outside off stump. Chathli goes back and cuts back through point.

2.2 2 Back of a length from Garth, pitching on a good line again. Chathli gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a couple of runs.

2.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Chathli gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

1.5 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Matthews moves onto the front foot and lofts a sweep for 4 runs.

1.4 . Back of a length from Bates, on line once again. Matthews gets on the back foot and drives

1.3 . Full, on line. Matthews gets forward and drives

1.2 1 Good length from Bates, pitching outside off stump. Chathli moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for one run.

1.1 . Full, on a good line. Chathli gets forward and punches a drive down the ground.

0.5 1 Good length from Garth, pitching outside off again. Matthews moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for one run.

0.4 2 Keeper moves up to the stumps. Full ball, pitching outside off. Matthews moves onto the front foot and drives for a couple of runs through the off side. TRENT ROCKETS appeal, but the umpire says not out.

0.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Matthews gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.2 2 Good length, outside off stump. Matthews moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side for a pair of runs.