Squads MI London vs Trent Rockets The hundred The Hundred, Women 08.08.2026

The hundred

MI
MI
TRE
TRE

Playing

MI
MI
TRE
TRE
First TeamSecond Team
Gardner Ashleigh

all rounder

Capsey Alice

all rounder

Graham Heather

all rounder

Gardner Jo

no information yet

Jones Emma

no information yet

Gibb Daisy

no information yet

Kapp Marizanne

all rounder

Scrivens Grace

all rounder

Smith Bryony

all rounder

Scholfield Paige

all rounder

Stonehouse Alexa

all rounder

Thompson Grace

no information yet

Threlkeld Ellie

wicket keeper

Wraith Natasha

wicket keeper

Winfield Lauren

wicket keeper

Bench

MI
MI
TRE
TRE

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet