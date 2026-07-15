Squads MI London vs Trent Rockets The hundred The Hundred, Women 08.08.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Anderson Ellie
bowler
Gardner Ashleigh
all rounder
Capsey Alice
all rounder
Gordon Kirstie
bowler
Farrant Tash
bowler
Graham Heather
all rounder
Franklin Phoebe
batsman
Grewcock Jodie
bowler
Gardner Jo
no information yet
Jones Emma
no information yet
Gibb Daisy
no information yet
King Alana
bowler
Kapp Marizanne
all rounder
McCarthy Cassidy
bowler
Lanning Meg
batsman
Morris Sophie
bowler
Macdonald-Gay Ryana
all rounder
Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth
all rounder
Moore Kalea
bowler
Scrivens Grace
all rounder
Odgers Rebecca
batsman
Smith Bryony
all rounder
Scholfield Paige
all rounder
Stonehouse Alexa
all rounder
Slater Rachel
bowler
Thompson Grace
no information yet
Smale Sophia
bowler
Threlkeld Ellie
wicket keeper
Wellington Amanda
bowler
Wraith Natasha
wicket keeper
Winfield Lauren
wicket keeper
Match has not started yet