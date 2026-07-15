Match details MI London vs Trent Rockets The hundred The Hundred, Women 08.08.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|The Hundred, Women 2026
|Date:
|Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, August 16, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Saturday, August 08, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
MI London Squad
|Players
|Anderson Ellie, Capsey Alice, Farrant Tash, Franklin Phoebe, Gardner Jo, Gibb Daisy, Kapp Marizanne, Lanning Meg, Macdonald-Gay Ryana, Moore Kalea, Odgers Rebecca, Scholfield Paige, Slater Rachel, Smale Sophia, Wellington Amanda, Winfield Lauren
|Bench
|no information yet
Trent Rockets Squad
|Players
|Gardner Ashleigh, Gordon Kirstie, Graham Heather, Grewcock Jodie, Jones Emma, King Alana, McCarthy Cassidy, Morris Sophie, Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth, Scrivens Grace, Smith Bryony, Stonehouse Alexa, Thompson Grace, Threlkeld Ellie, Wraith Natasha
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet