Match details MI London vs Trent Rockets The hundred The Hundred, Women 08.08.2026

The hundred

MI
MI
TRE
TRE

Match Info

Match:The Hundred, Women 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, August 16, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, August 08, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

MI London Squad

PlayersAnderson Ellie, Capsey Alice, Farrant Tash, Franklin Phoebe, Gardner Jo, Gibb Daisy, Kapp Marizanne, Lanning Meg, Macdonald-Gay Ryana, Moore Kalea, Odgers Rebecca, Scholfield Paige, Slater Rachel, Smale Sophia, Wellington Amanda, Winfield Lauren
Benchno information yet

Trent Rockets Squad

PlayersGardner Ashleigh, Gordon Kirstie, Graham Heather, Grewcock Jodie, Jones Emma, King Alana, McCarthy Cassidy, Morris Sophie, Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth, Scrivens Grace, Smith Bryony, Stonehouse Alexa, Thompson Grace, Threlkeld Ellie, Wraith Natasha
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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Cityno information yet
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Match has not started yet