19.2 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Kemp pushes forward and pulls for a pair of runs.

19.1 . Full toss, pitching outside off. Kemp gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

18.5 2 DROPPED! Length ball, pitching outside off. Kemp gets on the front foot and drives for a couple of runs. A great chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by McCarthy.

18.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Kemp gets forward and drives through the off side field.

18.3 . Good length, pitching outside off again. Kemp shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive through the off side.

18.2 1 Good length from Sharma, pitching outside off. Southby pushes forward and plays a pull for one run.

18.1 W OUT! Sharma gets the wicket! On a good line and length. Holland advances but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

17.5 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length. Kemp gets on the front foot and drives for a half dozen runs.

17.4 4 FOUR! Yorker, outside off stump. Kemp goes back and cuts for 4 runs back behind point.

17.3 6 MAXIMUM! Fifty comes up for Kemp in emphatic style! On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Kemp pushes forward and drives on the leg side for 6 runs.

17.1 . Back of a length, outside off. Holland gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

16.5 1 Jonassen comes over the wicket. Good length from Jonassen, pitching outside off stump. Kemp advances and drives for 1 run on the off side.

16.4 . Full, outside off. Kemp moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground.

16.3 1 Jonassen comes around the wicket to Holland. Good length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Holland gets forward and sweeps for a single run.

16.2 1 Good line and length from Jonassen. Kemp goes back and glances for a run.

16.1 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Jonassen, pitching outside off stump. Kemp shuffles down the pitch and plays a drive over the leg side field for 6 runs.

15.5 . Baker pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Holland moves down the pitch and eases a drive

15.4 . On a good length, outside off. Holland gets on the back foot and cuts

15.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on leg and angling across. Holland moves onto the front foot and sweeps for 4 runs.

15.2 . Baker pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across. Holland gets on the front foot and outside edges

15.1 . Good line and length from Baker. Holland gets forward and defends averagely

14.5 . Good length from Sutherland, outside off stump. Holland pushes forward and punches a drive

14.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Holland gets forward and leg glances behind square for four runs.

14.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Kemp gets on the front foot and eases a drive on the off side for a run.

14.2 W OUT! Run out. On a good length, pitching outside off. Thompson gets forward and edges behind square. She is then run out, after some good fielding by Sutherland and Cross.

14.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Thompson gets forward and defends

13.5 1 Sharma now coming around the wicket to Thompson. Pitched up, outside leg. Thompson gets on the front foot and glances for a single run.

13.4 1 Good length from Sharma, pitching outside off again. Kemp moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side for 1 run.

13.3 1 Good length from Sharma, outside off stump once again. Thompson gets forward and drives for 1 run down the ground.

13.2 W OUT! Caught. Good length, pitching outside off once again. Graham gets on the back foot and skies a sloppy glance, and is caught by Cross

13.1 . Good length, outside off stump. Graham moves onto the back foot and punches a drive

12.5 1 Full ball, outside off. Kemp pushes forward and sweeps for one run.

12.4 . Length ball, outside off. Kemp shuffles down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke

12.3 1 On a good line and length. Graham gets on the back foot and glances for 1 run through the on side field.

12.2 . Length ball, on leg stump and angling across Graham. She steps away and punches a drive

12.1 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off once again. Graham gets forward and punches a drive for 4 runs on the off side.

11.5 1 Baker pitches one up, pitching outside off. Graham moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for a single run.

11.4 1 DROPPED! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Kemp gets on the front foot and drives over the off side field for one run. A real chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Sutherland.

11.3 . On a good length, outside off. Kemp rocks back and drives

11.2 1 Full, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Graham pushes forward and drives down the ground for a run.

11.1 W OUT! Baker gets the wicket! Length ball, on leg stump and angled across. Prendergast pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to defend, and the ball careens into the stumps

10.5 . Full, on a good line. Prendergast gets forward and drives

10.4 . Full, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Prendergast. She pushes forward and drives down the ground.

10.3 W OUT! Baker breaks through! Pitched up, on line. Wareham moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep, but is spectacularly caught by Litchfield

10.2 . 0 runs

10.1 . 0 runs

9.5 . Sharma comes over the wicket. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Kemp moves onto the front foot and drives

9.4 1 Sharma now coming around the wicket to Wareham. On a good line and length from Sharma. Wareham gets forward and sweeps for one run.

9.3 1 Full, pitching outside off once again. Kemp rocks back and drives for a run on the off side.

9.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Wareham moves down the pitch and eases a drive for 1 run through the leg side field.

9.1 . Good length, pitching outside off. Wareham moves onto the front foot and finesses a glance

8.5 1 Back of a length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Kemp gets on the back foot and guides a glance for 1 run through the on side field.

8.4 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Cross. Kemp gets forward and drives for four runs over the on side field.

8.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Wareham gets forward and eases a drive for a run through the off side field.

8.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Wareham gets forward and drives

8.1 1 Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Kemp goes back and pulls for one run.

7.5 W OUT! LBW. Around the wicket to Voll, good length from Sharma, outside leg and angled across. She pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a glance. The umpire gives Voll out LBW, but Voll signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Voll has to go.

7.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Kemp pushes forward and drives through the off side field for one run.

7.3 1 Good length from Sharma, pitching outside off. Voll gets forward and plays a pull for a run.

7.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Kemp pushes forward and drives for 1 run through the off side field.

7.1 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Voll gets on the back foot and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

6.5 . Pitched up, outside leg and angled across. Voll pushes forward and punches a poor drive

6.4 2 Full, outside off. Voll gets forward and plays a sweep for a couple of runs. Tidy fielding by Litchfield prevents a boundary.

6.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Kemp advances down the pitch and drives on the off side for a single run.

6.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Baker, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Kemp goes back and glances through the on side field for four runs.

6.1 1 Good length from Baker, outside leg. Voll pushes forward and sweeps sloppily back behind square for 1 run.

5.5 1 Jonassen comes around the wicket to Voll. Full toss, outside off stump. Voll advances and plays a sloppy pull for 1 run.

5.4 1 Full, outside off. Kemp moves down the pitch and drives for a single run.

5.3 . Jonassen comes over the wicket. Full, pitching outside off. Kemp gets on the front foot and punches a drive

5.2 1 Jonassen comes around the wicket to Voll. Full, pitching on leg and angled across. Voll advances and punches a drive down the ground for a single run.

5.1 1 On a good length, outside off once more. Kemp pushes forward and drives for a single run.

4.5 . Good length from Sutherland, outside leg and angled across Kemp. She moves onto the front foot and tucks a glance

4.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full, on line once again. Kemp moves onto the front foot and outside edges for 4 runs behind point on the off side.

4.3 4 FOUR! Sutherland pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Kemp gets on the front foot and drives for four runs.

4.2 . Back of a length, on a good line. Kemp pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

4.1 1 Yorker, outside off stump once again. Voll rocks back and inside edges behind square for 1 run.

3.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Voll goes back and defends for a single run.

3.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Kemp gets on the front foot and glances on the leg side for a run.

3.3 2 Full ball, outside off once again. Kemp gets forward and drives on the leg side for two runs.

3.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Voll pushes forward and outside edges for 1 run.

3.1 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Voll moves onto the front foot and guides a glance on the leg side for a couple of runs.

2.5 1 DROPPED! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Kemp moves onto the front foot and drives averagely for a run down the ground. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Sutherland.

2.4 4 FOUR! Good length from McCarthy, pitching outside leg stump. Kemp pushes forward and guides a leg glance behind square for 4 runs.

2.3 1 Dropped in short by McCarthy, pitching outside off but angled across Voll. She gets on the front foot and pulls poorly for one run behind square.

2.2 1 McCarthy now coming around the wicket. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Kemp rocks back and slices a square cut for 1 run.

2.1 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Voll pushes forward and pulls for a single run behind square.

1.5 . Full, pitching on a good line. Kemp gets forward and drives down the ground.

1.4 1 Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Voll gets on the front foot and tucks a glance down the ground for a run.

1.3 1 Short of a length, outside leg and angling across Kemp. She moves onto the front foot and glances for a single run. The ball is misfielded by Litchfield costing a single run.

1.2 W OUT! Cross gets the wicket! Length ball, pitching outside off. SJ Bryce moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a glance. SUNRISERS LEEDS appeal, the umpire agrees, and SJ Bryce has to depart

1.1 . Good length, outside off stump. SJ Bryce pushes forward but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

0.5 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line but angling across SJ Bryce. She moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a glance behind square.

0.4 4 FOUR! Good length from McCarthy, pitching outside off. SJ Bryce pushes forward and edges for 4 runs behind point on the off side.

0.4 1w Wide. Back of a length, too wide outside leg. SJ Bryce moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a pull

0.4 1w Wide. Full ball, too wide outside off. SJ Bryce gets forward but misses while attempting a drive

0.4 1w Wide. Short of a length, too wide outside leg. SJ Bryce gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to play a leg glance

0.3 1 Full, pitching outside off. Voll gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for a single run.

0.3 1w Wide. On a good line but angling across and down the leg side. Voll moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a sweep

0.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Voll moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut