Match details Sunrisers Leeds vs Welsh Fire The hundred The Hundred, Women 09.08.2026

The hundred

SUN
SUN
WEL
WEL

Match Info

Match:The Hundred, Women 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, August 16, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, August 09, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Sunrisers Leeds Squad

PlayersArmitage Hollie, Ballinger Grace, Claridge Ella, Cross Kate, Davidson-Richards Alice, Fraser Katherine, Heath Bess, Higham Lucy, Litchfield Phoebe, Perrin Davina, Potts Grace, Smith Linsey, Sutherland Annabel, Turner Sophia, Wareham Georgia
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Welsh Fire Squad

PlayersBeaumont Tammy, Bryce Sarah, Davies Freya, Davis Georgia, Dunkley Sophia, Elwiss Georgia, George Katie, Griffiths Alex, Griffiths Alex, Ismail Shabnim, Jonassen Jess, Langston Beth, Levick Katie, Nicholas Claire, Phillips Charley, Windsor Emily
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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