19.3 1 On a good length, outside off again. Garth shuffles down the pitch and edges for a single run behind point.

19.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Garth moves down the pitch and punches a drive

19.1 W OUT! Run out. Knott pitches one up, outside off stump once again. NR Sciver-Brunt pushes forward and sweeps for one run. The batters attempt to return for an extra run, but the throw by Franklin is fantastic. SOUTHERN BRAVE appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show NR Sciver-Brunt is short of the popping crease

18.5 . Good length, outside off once again. NR Sciver-Brunt rocks back and drives on the off side.

18.4 1 Good length, outside off again. Elwiss rocks back and drives for one run on the off side.

18.3 4 And again! Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Elwiss goes back and drives for four runs through the off side.

18.2 1 On a good line and length. NR Sciver-Brunt advances and finesses a glance on the leg side for a run.

18.1 2 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. NR Sciver-Brunt moves onto the back foot and cuts for 2 runs.

18.1 1w Wide. On leg stump and angled across. NR Sciver-Brunt advances but misses while trying a unknown

17.5 1 Good length, pitching on leg and angled across NR Sciver-Brunt. She rocks back and glances for a run behind square on the on side.

17.2 4 FOUR MORE! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Elwiss gets on the back foot and plays a square cut for 4 runs.

17.1 1 Good line and length from Corteen-Coleman once more. NR Sciver-Brunt gets forward and sweeps for 1 run.

16.5 . Good length from Glenn, pitching outside off once again. NR Sciver-Brunt gets on the back foot and square cuts

16.4 W OUT! Run out. Length ball, outside off again. NR Sciver-Brunt moves onto the back foot and eases a drive. Adams is then run out at the bowler's end, after some good fielding by Glenn.

16.3 1 Good length, outside off once again. Adams rocks back and drives for one run.

16.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Adams moves down the pitch and lofts a drive for four runs over the off side field.

16.1 1 Length ball, on leg stump and angling across NR Sciver-Brunt. She moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

15.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump. NR Sciver-Brunt moves onto the back foot and drives for a run through the leg side field.

15.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full toss, pitching on leg and angling across NR Sciver-Brunt. She gets forward and plays a sweep behind square for four runs.

15.3 4 FOUR MORE! On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. NR Sciver-Brunt backs away and lifts a drive over the off side field for four runs.

15.2 4 And another! Full toss, pitching on a good line. NR Sciver-Brunt gets forward and eases a drive for 4 runs.

15.1 2 Full toss, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. NR Sciver-Brunt moves down the pitch and plays a pull back behind square for two runs.

14.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Adams pushes forward and punches a drive for 1 run.

14.4 2 Good length, outside off stump. Adams moves onto the back foot and pulls for a couple of runs.

14.3 1 Length ball, outside off stump. NR Sciver-Brunt gets on the back foot and drives for a run.

14.2 4 FOUR MORE! Full toss, pitching on leg and angled across NR Sciver-Brunt. She gets on the front foot and plays a paddle for 4 runs behind square.

14.1 4 FOUR MORE! Yorker, outside off again. NR Sciver-Brunt gets on the back foot and reverse sweeps for 4 runs behind point.

13.5 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. NR Sciver-Brunt pushes forward and flicks for a single run.

13.4 W OUT! Caught. Good length, outside off. Heath rocks back and switch hits, but is caught by Grewcock

13.3 1 Good line and length from Glenn. Adams moves onto the back foot and cuts for a single run.

13.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Heath advances and cuts for one run.

13.1 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across. Adams goes back and flicks for 1 run.

12.5 . Corteen-Coleman pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Adams gets forward and defends

12.4 W OUT! Corteen-Coleman gets the wicket! Full ball, on line. Gardner gets forward and sweeps, but is caught by Franklin back behind square.

12.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Gardner gets forward and edges into their pads while trying a sweep

12.2 1 Good length from Corteen-Coleman, outside off stump. Heath rocks back and plays a pull for 1 run.

12.1 . Good line and length from Corteen-Coleman. Heath advances and plays a poor defensive stroke

11.5 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Gardner shuffles down the pitch and drives for 4 runs.

11.4 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across. Heath rocks back and reverse sweeps sloppily for one run.

11.3 1 Good length, outside off stump again. Gardner shuffles down the pitch and plays a sweep for a single run.

11.2 . Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Gardner goes back but misses while trying to play a cut

11.1 2 DROPPED! Full ball, on a good line once more. Gardner gets forward and eases a drive behind square on the on side for a couple of runs. A great chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Glenn.

10.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Gardner advances and plays a sweep for four runs.

10.4 6 SIX! Good length, outside off. Gardner advances down the pitch and drives on the leg side for 6 runs.

10.3 . Good length from Knott, pitching outside off stump. Gardner gets on the back foot and cuts through point.

10.2 1 Back of a length from Knott, pitching outside off stump. Heath gets on the back foot and pulls for one run.

10.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Heath gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a switch hit

9.5 1 Good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Heath moves down the pitch and plays a pull for 1 run.

9.4 4 FOUR MORE! Back of a length from Wong, pitching outside off stump once again. Heath goes back and skies a pull for 4 runs.

9.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off again. Gardner rocks back and cuts for 1 run.

9.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Wong, pitching outside off again. Gardner gets on the back foot and slices a cut for 4 runs through point.

9.1 . Good length, pitching outside off. Gardner pushes forward and outside edges

8.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Gardner moves onto the back foot and slices a cut

8.4 . Good length, outside off once again. Gardner moves onto the back foot and cuts

8.3 4 And another! Short of a length, pitching outside off again. Gardner goes back and cuts for 4 runs.

8.2 . Full ball, on a good line. Gardner gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

8.1 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Heath gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for a single run.

7.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Heath rocks back and lofts a reverse sweep behind point for 1 run.

7.4 . On a good line and length once again. Heath shuffles down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke

7.3 1 Full, on line once more. Gardner advances and drives for a run down the ground.

7.2 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Gardner moves down the pitch and punches a drive for four runs.

7.1 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line. Heath pushes forward and edges for a single run.

6.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, on leg stump and angling across. Heath moves onto the front foot and sweeps back behind square for four runs.

6.4 . Good length, outside off stump again. Heath rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

6.3 . Good length, pitching outside off again. Heath gets on the back foot and guides a cut

6.2 3 On a good length, pitching outside off again. Gardner advances down the pitch and outside edges for three runs back behind point.

6.1 . Good length, outside off. Gardner gets on the back foot and punches a drive on the off side.

5.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Gardner goes back and eases a drive for a run.

5.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Heath rocks back and cuts for a run through point.

5.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Heath moves onto the back foot and plays a cut

5.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Gardner gets on the back foot and punches a drive through the off side for a run.

5.1 1 Good length from Glenn, pitching on leg and angled across Heath. She moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

4.5 W OUT! Wong gets the wicket! Length ball, outside leg and angling across Mooney. She moves onto the front foot and outside edges, and is caught by Lee

4.4 1 Good length from Wong, outside off stump once more. Gardner gets on the back foot and pulls poorly for a single run.

4.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Gardner moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side field.

4.2 3 On a good line and length from Wong. Mooney gets on the back foot and square cuts through point for three runs.

4.1 . Good line and length from Wong. Mooney goes back but misses while trying a cut

3.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Gardner gets on the front foot but decides to just let the ball travel through to the keeper unchallenged

3.4 W OUT! Run out. On a good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Luff shuffles down the pitch but swings and misses while trying to play a drive. She is then run out, after some tidy fielding by Bouchier.

3.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Luff gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a drive

3.2 1 On a good line and length from Bell. Mooney moves onto the back foot and plays a late cut for a single run back behind point.

3.2 1w Wide. Too wide outside off. Mooney gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

3.1 . Length ball, outside leg and angling across the batter. Mooney gets forward and defends

2.5 . Full ball, outside off. Mooney pushes forward and drives down the ground.

2.4 . On a good length, outside off. Mooney gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

2.3 1 Full toss, on a good line once more. Luff pushes forward and drives for a single run.

2.2 . Wong pitches one up, on line. Luff moves onto the front foot and drives past the bowler.

2.1 1 Good length, outside leg and angled across the batter. Mooney gets on the front foot and glances for 1 run back behind square.

1.5 . Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Luff moves onto the front foot and drives poorly on the on side.

1.4 . Full ball, on line. Luff gets forward and eases a drive down the ground.

1.3 W OUT! Bowled. Corteen-Coleman pitches one up, on line again. Dunkley gets forward but misses while trying a sweep, the ball gets through, and Dunkley is bowled

1.2 . CHANCE! On a good line and length again. Dunkley advances down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive. A real stumping chance but it's squandered, and Dunkley survives.

1.1 1 Corteen-Coleman pitches one up, on line. Mooney moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for a single run.

0.5 . Length ball, outside leg and angling across Mooney. She moves down the pitch and edges

0.4 . Good line and length once more. Mooney goes back and defends

0.3 1 Yorker, on a good line. Dunkley gets forward and defends for a single run behind square.

0.2 . Bell pitches one up, outside off again. Dunkley rocks back and inside edges

0.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Dunkley gets on the front foot and defends

19.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Knott goes back and plays a cut for four runs back behind point. The ball is misfielded by Mooney.

19.4 2 On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Knott goes back and edges for a pair of runs.

19.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Garth, pitching outside off stump. Knott moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs.

19.2 . On a good length, outside off stump. Knott moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a sweep

19.1 1 On a good line and length. Dattani gets forward and sweeps for one run back behind square.

18.5 1 Good line and length. Knott pushes forward and eases a shaky drive for one run.

18.4 1 On a good line and length from Bates. Dattani advances and drives down the ground for one run.

18.3 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Knott advances and drives for 1 run.

18.2 1 Full toss, outside leg and angled across Dattani. She moves down the pitch and plays a flick back behind square for a single run.

18.1 W OUT! Bowled. Yorker, on a good line. Franklin moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a sweep, and the ball careens into the stumps

17.5 1 Adams pitches one up, outside off stump. Franklin moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for one run.

17.4 1 Good line and length from Adams once again. Knott moves down the pitch and drives for a run.

17.3 1 On a good line and length from Adams. Franklin moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for one run.

17.2 . On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Franklin rocks back, and is hit on the pad while attempting a sweep behind square.

17.1 W OUT! Consecutive wickets for Adams! Good line and length. Grewcock goes back but swings and misses while trying a cut, the ball gets through, and Grewcock is bowled

16.5 W OUT! LBW. On a good length, pitching outside off. Bouchier gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a reverse sweep. The umpire raises the finger, there's no review, and Bouchier is on her way

16.4 1 Knott defends for a run.

16.3 1 Bouchier defends for a single run.

16.2 1 Knott defends for a run.

16.1 1 Bouchier plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

15.5 . On a good line and length from Garth. Knott moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a drive

15.4 W OUT! Garth breaks through! Good length, outside off. Wolvaardt gets forward and drives shakily, and is caught by Gardner

15.4 3w Wide. Pitched up, too wide outside leg. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and swings and misses while attempting a leg glance, but it beats the keeper and runs away for 3 wides.

15.3 . Full ball, on a good line. Wolvaardt steps back and outside edges

15.2 2 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and plays a pull for 2 runs.

15.1 1 Good length, outside off again. Bouchier steps back and drives for one run.

14.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and sweeps for a run.

14.4 1 Good length from Gardner, pitching on leg and angled across Bouchier. She moves onto the back foot and eases a drive through the leg side field for a single run.

14.3 4 And another! Good length from Gardner, on leg stump and angled across Bouchier. She advances down the pitch and sweeps for 4 runs back behind square.

14.1 2 On a good length, on leg stump and angled across Bouchier. She rocks back and plays a pull for 2 runs.

13.5 2 Good line and length once more. Wolvaardt moves onto the front foot and finesses a leg glance for a couple of runs behind square.

13.4 4 And another! Full ball, on a good line once more. Wolvaardt steps back and drives over the off side for 4 runs.

13.3 1 Good length, outside off. Bouchier gets on the back foot and cuts for a single run.

13.2 1 Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across Wolvaardt. She steps back and punches a drive through the on side field for a single run.

13.1 . Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a glance

12.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Wolvaardt moves down the pitch and outside edges

12.4 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Bouchier gets on the front foot and lifts a sweep for 1 run.

12.3 1 Pitched up, on line. Wolvaardt backs away and eases a drive for a run through the on side field.

12.2 1 Full, outside off stump. Bouchier gets forward and plays a reverse sweep for one run back behind point.

12.1 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line. Wolvaardt pushes forward and drives through the leg side field for 1 run.

11.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Bouchier gets on the front foot and lifts a sweep for four runs.

11.4 1 Charley Nicola Phillips pitches one up, outside off. Wolvaardt gets forward and eases a drive for a single run.

11.3 . Good length, outside off once again. Wolvaardt creates room but makes no contact while trying a drive

11.2 1 Good length from Charley Nicola Phillips, pitching outside off stump once again. Bouchier rocks back and cuts for a single run.

11.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Wolvaardt moves onto the back foot and drives for 1 run on the leg side.

10.5 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Bouchier gets on the front foot and sweeps down the ground for a single run.

10.4 1 Good length from Gardner, pitching outside off stump again. Wolvaardt moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

10.3 2 DROPPED! Pitched up, pitching outside off once again. Wolvaardt gets forward and drives for two runs over the off side. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped.

10.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full ball, outside off. Wolvaardt moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for four runs.

10.1 . Length ball, outside off stump. Wolvaardt gets on the back foot and drives on the leg side.

9.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Wolvaardt moves onto the front foot and drives for one run on the leg side.

9.4 2 Good line and length. Wolvaardt rocks back and plays a flick for a couple of runs.

9.3 . Good length, pitching outside off once again. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and drives

9.2 W OUT! Two dismissals in a row for Elwiss! Good length from Elwiss, pitching outside off. Lee moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep, but is caught by Charley Nicola Phillips behind square.

9.1 2 Back of a length, outside off once again. Lee goes back and plays a pull for a couple of runs.

8.5 . Good length from Adams, pitching outside off once again. Bouchier goes back and drives through the off side.

8.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Lee goes back and eases a drive through the off side for a run.

8.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Lee moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a single run behind square. The ball is misfielded by Bates.

8.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Lee rocks back and drives

8.1 1 Adams pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Bouchier gets forward and drives on the on side for a single run.

7.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off again. Lee goes back and drives

7.4 1b CHANCE! Good length, outside off again. Bouchier shuffles down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting a cut, and the ball runs away from the wicketkeeper for 1 bye. A chance for a stumping, but it's flubbed by the keeper.

7.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Lee gets on the front foot and lifts a drive over the off side for one run.

7.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good length from Charley Nicola Phillips, pitching on leg and angled across. Lee backs away and edges back behind square for four runs.

7.1 . Good line and length once more. Lee moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a leg glance

6.5 1 Good length, outside off. Bouchier shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive for 1 run on the on side.

6.4 1 Good length from Gardner, outside off stump. Lee gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

6.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Lee rocks back and edges

6.2 1 Full, outside off stump. Bouchier gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for a run.

6.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Bouchier moves onto the front foot and edges

5.5 4 And again! On a good length, outside off once more. Lee creates space and drives for four runs.

5.4 4 FOUR MORE! Full ball, pitching outside off. Lee moves onto the front foot and sweeps for four runs.

5.3 . Good length, outside off stump. Lee goes back and punches a drive

5.2 1 Full ball, on line. Bouchier gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for one run.

5.1 1 Full ball, outside off. Lee gets on the front foot and drives over the off side for a single run.

4.5 . CHANCE! Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Lee pushes forward and flicks back behind square. There's an attempt at a run out from Bates's throw.

4.4 1 Length ball, outside off once again. Bouchier gets on the front foot and lofts a sweep for a single run.

4.3 2 On a good line and length. Bouchier shuffles down the pitch and drives through the off side field for a pair of runs.

4.2 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Lee gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for a single run.

4.1 . Full, pitching outside off. Lee gets forward and edges

3.5 . Charley Nicola Phillips pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Bouchier gets forward and eases a drive down the ground.

3.4 1 Good length from Charley Nicola Phillips, pitching outside off once again. Lee gets on the front foot and edges behind square for one run.

3.3 4 And again! Good length, outside off stump once again. Lee steps away and drives for four runs through the off side.

3.2 . Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Lee gets forward and drives

3.1 . Full ball, outside off. Lee gets forward and drives on the off side.

2.5 . Good length from Garth, outside off stump. Lee moves onto the front foot and guides a leg glance back behind square.

2.4 . Keeper moves up to the stumps. Pitching on a good line and length. Lee gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying a leg glance

2.3 . Good length from Garth, pitching outside off. Lee rocks back but plays and misses while trying to defend

2.2 4 FOUR MORE! Short of a length, outside off stump again. Lee moves down the pitch and lifts a pull for four runs.

2.1 . On a good length, outside off stump. Lee gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a square cut

1.5 . Bates pitches one up, pitching on a good line once again. Bouchier moves onto the front foot and defends

1.4 . Yorker, on line. Bouchier gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a sweep

1.3 3 Length ball, outside off. Lee goes back and slices a cut for 3 runs behind point.

1.2 1 Bates pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Bouchier moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the on side field for a run.

1.1 4 FOUR! Bates pitches one up, outside off stump again. Bouchier gets forward and drives through the off side field for four runs.

0.5 . Good length from Garth, pitching outside off. Bouchier advances and drives down the ground.

0.4 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Bouchier pushes forward and plays a drive on the leg side for four runs.

0.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Bouchier goes back and punches a sloppy drive

0.2 . On a good length, outside off stump once again. Bouchier pushes forward but allows that one to go through to the keeper unchallenged