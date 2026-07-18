Squads Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave The hundred The Hundred, Women 10.08.2026

The hundred

TRE
TRE
SOU
SOU

Playing

TRE
TRE
SOU
SOU
First TeamSecond Team
Gardner Ashleigh

all rounder

Graham Heather

all rounder

Carr Amara

wicket keeper

Jones Emma

no information yet

Coleman Tilly

no information yet

Dattani Naomi

all rounder

Devine Sophie

all rounder

Scrivens Grace

all rounder

Smith Bryony

all rounder

Southby Rhianna

wicket keeper

Stonehouse Alexa

all rounder

Tryon Chloe

all rounder

Thompson Grace

no information yet

Threlkeld Ellie

wicket keeper

Wraith Natasha

wicket keeper

Bench

TRE
TRE
SOU
SOU

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet