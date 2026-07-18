Squads Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave The hundred The Hundred, Women 10.08.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Gardner Ashleigh
all rounder
Adams Georgia
batsman
Gordon Kirstie
bowler
Bell Lauren
bowler
Graham Heather
all rounder
Bouchier Maia
batsman
Grewcock Jodie
bowler
Carr Amara
wicket keeper
Jones Emma
no information yet
Coleman Tilly
no information yet
King Alana
bowler
Dattani Naomi
all rounder
McCarthy Cassidy
bowler
Devine Sophie
all rounder
Morris Sophie
bowler
Graham Phoebe
bowler
Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth
all rounder
Groves Josie
bowler
Scrivens Grace
all rounder
Kemp Freya
bowler
Smith Bryony
all rounder
Southby Rhianna
wicket keeper
Stonehouse Alexa
all rounder
Tryon Chloe
all rounder
Thompson Grace
no information yet
Turner Phoebe
bowler
Threlkeld Ellie
wicket keeper
Villiers Mady
bowler
Wraith Natasha
wicket keeper
Wolvaardt Laura
batsman
Match has not started yet