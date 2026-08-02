19.5 6 MAXIMUM! Garth pitches one up, on a good line. Sutherland gets on the front foot and plays a flick for six runs.

19.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Carter rocks back and guides a wild cut for a single run.

19.3 1 Full, pitching outside off. Sutherland pushes forward and drives for one run.

19.2 W OUT! Run out. Pitched up, pitching on a good line again. Sutherland gets on the front foot and drives on the leg side for 1 run. Winfield-Hill is then run out at the bowler's end, following some good fielding by Dunkley.

19.1 2 Fifty up for Sutherland! Full, on a good line once again. Sutherland gets on the front foot and plays a flick for 2 runs.

18.5 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Winfield-Hill moves onto the front foot and sweeps for a run.

18.4 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Sutherland steps back and drives through the off side field for one run.

18.3 2 Full ball, pitching outside off once more. Sutherland pushes forward and eases a drive for two runs.

18.2 1 Full ball, outside off. Winfield-Hill gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for a single run.

18.1 . Full ball, pitching on leg once again. Winfield-Hill pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a reverse sweep

17.5 1 Pitched up, pitching on leg and angling across Winfield-Hill. She gets forward and sweeps back behind square for 1 run.

17.4 . Full toss, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Winfield-Hill gets forward and reverse sweeps

17.3 4 And another! Pitching on a good line and length. Winfield-Hill moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps for four runs behind point.

17.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump. Winfield-Hill rocks back and pulls for 4 runs behind square.

17.1 1 Pitched up, on line. Sutherland gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.

16.5 6 SIX! Full toss, pitching outside leg and angling across. Sutherland gets forward and lofts a sweep back behind square for 6 runs.

16.4 2 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Sutherland pushes forward and eases a drive on the leg side for two runs.

16.4 1w Wide. Full ball, too wide outside leg. Sutherland pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a sweep

16.2 4 And another! Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Sutherland moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side for four runs.

16.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Elwiss, outside off once again. Sutherland moves onto the back foot and pulls for four runs.

15.5 2 Full, outside off. Winfield-Hill pushes forward and lofts a scoop behind square for a pair of runs.

15.4 1 Back of a length from Garth, pitching outside off. Sutherland rocks back and cuts for 1 run.

15.3 2 Short of a length, outside off. Sutherland rocks back and skies a poor pull for 2 runs.

15.2 . Back of a length from Garth, on line. Sutherland moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying a pull

15.1 1 Good line and length. Winfield-Hill gets on the front foot and glances behind square on the on side for a run.

14.5 1 CHANCE! Full ball, outside off. Sutherland pushes forward and sweeps. There's an attempt at a run out from Gardner's throw. The missed run out attempt allows the batters to complete a overthrow.

14.4 1 Full, outside off once more. Winfield-Hill advances down the pitch and punches a drive for one run.

14.3 . Full ball, outside off again. Winfield-Hill pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a reverse sweep

14.2 . Good length, outside off once again. Winfield-Hill moves onto the back foot and drives

14.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Sutherland shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive through the leg side field for 1 run.

13.5 W OUT! Bates breaks through! Bates pitches one up, on line. Gibson moves down the pitch and plays a mediocre drive, and is caught by Gardner down the ground.

13.4 . Good length from Bates, outside off stump. Gibson rocks back but allows the ball to travel through to Mooney untouched

13.3 . On a good line and length from Bates. Gibson moves onto the front foot and drives

13.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Sutherland rocks back and finesses a glance on the on side for a single run.

13.1 1 Length ball, outside off once more. Gibson moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for a single run.

12.5 . Charley Nicola Phillips now coming over the wicket to Gibson. Good length, pitching outside off. Gibson rocks back but misses while trying to play a cut

12.4 W OUT! Charley Nicola Phillips breaks through! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Litchfield advances and eases a sloppy drive, and is caught by Gardner down the ground.

12.4 1w Wide. Charley Nicola Phillips now coming around the wicket. Too wide outside leg. Litchfield gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull

12.3 1 Good length from Charley Nicola Phillips, outside off stump. Sutherland gets forward and eases a drive through the leg side field for a single run.

12.2 . Charley Nicola Phillips now coming over the wicket. On a good length, outside off. Sutherland pushes forward and punches a drive

12.1 1 Back of a length, outside off. Litchfield gets on the back foot and guides a cut for one run.

11.5 1 Full toss, outside off. Litchfield shuffles down the pitch and edges for a single run.

11.4 . Adams pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across Litchfield. She moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps

11.3 2 Adams now coming around the wicket to Litchfield. Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Litchfield pushes forward and drives for a pair of runs through the off side field.

11.2 1 Adams now coming over the wicket to Sutherland. Full toss, outside off again. Sutherland advances and punches a drive for a single run through the on side field.

11.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Litchfield moves onto the front foot and glances for one run on the on side.

10.5 1 Elwiss now coming over the wicket. Full toss, outside off. Sutherland gets forward and eases a drive on the leg side for one run.

10.4 1 Elwiss pitches one up, outside off stump. Litchfield pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side field for a run.

10.3 . Full ball, outside off stump. Litchfield steps back but misses while attempting a drive

10.2 1 Full ball, on a good line again. Sutherland gets on the front foot and glances for 1 run through the on side field.

10.1 2 Good line and length from Elwiss. Sutherland goes back and glances for a couple of runs through the leg side field.

9.5 1 Bates pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. Sutherland gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for 1 run.

9.4 6 SIX! Bates pitches one up, outside off once again. Sutherland pushes forward and lifts a sweep for six runs.

9.3 . Back of a length from Bates, pitching outside off stump. Sutherland moves onto the back foot and guides a cut

9.2 2 Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Sutherland pushes forward and plays a sweep for a couple of runs behind square.

9.1 . Bates pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Sutherland gets forward and glances

8.5 2 Good length from Adams, pitching on leg and angled across. Sutherland moves onto the back foot and finesses a glance for a couple of runs behind square on the leg side.

8.4 W Good length from Adams, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Sutherland moves onto the back foot and glances for one run back behind square.

8.3 . OUT! LBW. Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Jonassen gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a sweep. The umpire's finger goes up, and Jonassen has to depart

8.2 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Jonassen gets on the front foot and eases a drive

8.1 . Adams pitches one up, pitching outside off. Jonassen pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive

7.5 2 Pitched up, on line. Litchfield pushes forward and inside edges for two byes.

7.4 2 Full, pitching on a good line. Litchfield moves onto the front foot and drives on the leg side for a pair of runs.

7.3 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Litchfield moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a scoop

7.2 4 And another! Full, on line. Litchfield shuffles down the pitch and drives for four runs over the off side field.

7.1 1 Full, on a good line. Jonassen moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run.

6.5 1 Good line and length. Litchfield gets on the back foot and punches a drive through the off side for a run.

6.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Litchfield gets on the front foot and plays a sweep back behind square for 4 runs.

6.3 1 DROPPED! Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Jonassen moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for 1 run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped.

6.2 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Jonassen moves onto the back foot and guides a cut

6.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Gardner, pitching outside off. Jonassen goes back and plays a cut for 4 runs.

5.5 1 Pitched up, on leg stump and angled across Jonassen. She shuffles down the pitch and flicks for one run.

5.4 1 Back of a length from Bates, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Litchfield goes back and pulls for one run.

5.4 1w Wide. Bates now coming around the wicket. Bates pitches one up, pitching well down the leg side. Litchfield gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying a sweep

5.3 4 FOUR! Full toss, on leg stump and angling across. Litchfield gets forward and switch hits on the off side for 4 runs.

5.2 1 Full ball, on line. Jonassen moves down the pitch and drives for one run down the ground.

5.1 1 Bates pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Litchfield moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep behind square for a single run.

4.5 1 Charley Nicola Phillips pitches one up, outside leg and angled across. Jonassen gets on the front foot and sweeps for 1 run behind square.

4.4 . Back of a length from Charley Nicola Phillips, outside leg and angling across Jonassen. She gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a pull

4.3 1 Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Litchfield moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.

4.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Jonassen gets forward and finesses a glance for one run behind square on the leg side.

4.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on a good line. Jonassen gets on the front foot and skies a drive over the off side for four runs.

3.5 . Good length from Gardner, outside leg and angled across Litchfield. She moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a switch hit

3.4 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Litchfield rocks back and edges

3.3 . Gardner pitches one up, on a good line. Litchfield gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a reverse sweep

3.2 . Gardner comes around the wicket. Good length from Gardner, pitching outside off. Litchfield moves onto the back foot and drives poorly

3.1 W OUT! Gardner breaks through! Full, on line once again. Smith gets forward and plays a sloppy drive, and is caught by Dunkley down the ground.

2.5 4 FOUR MORE! Back of a length, on a good line again. Smith gets on the back foot and pulls for 4 runs back behind square.

2.4 4 FOUR! Full, on a good line. Smith moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep back behind square for 4 runs.

2.3 . Good length, outside off stump once more. Smith gets forward and eases a drive

2.2 . Good length from Garth, pitching outside off stump again. Smith moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a cut

2.1 . Full ball, outside off stump. Smith moves onto the front foot and drives

1.5 4 FOUR! Bates comes over the wicket to Jonassen. Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Jonassen rocks back and pulls for 4 runs.

1.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Smith rocks back and plays a pull for a single run.

1.3 . Bates now coming around the wicket to Smith. Full, outside off. Smith pushes forward and drives

1.2 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Jonassen moves onto the front foot and edges behind point on the off side for a single run.

1.1 . Pitched up, on line. Jonassen pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a sweep

0.5 . Full ball, outside leg and angled across Jonassen. She gets forward and punches a drive

0.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Smith moves onto the front foot and outside edges for a single run.

0.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Smith gets on the front foot and drives

0.2 . Short of a length, outside off once again. Smith rocks back but swings and misses while attempting a cut

0.1 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Smith pushes forward but misses while attempting a drive

19.5 W OUT! Sutherland breaks through! Sutherland pitches one up, on line. Heath pushes forward and lifts a mediocre drive, and is caught by Cross down the ground.

19.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump. Heath rocks back and slices a cut for 4 runs.

19.4 1w Wide. Sutherland pitches one up, too wide outside leg. Heath gets forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a glance

19.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off again. Heath rocks back and plays a pull for four runs.

19.2 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Heath steps back but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

19.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching on a good line again. Heath moves onto the front foot and lifts a reverse sweep for 4 runs behind point.

18.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length again. Elwiss backs away and edges behind square on the leg side for one run.

18.4 1 Sharma comes around the wicket. Full ball, on a good line. Heath advances down the pitch and plays a sweep for one run.

18.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off once again. Elwiss gets forward and drives for a run.

18.2 . Sharma comes over the wicket to Elwiss. Full ball, outside off. Elwiss gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a reverse sweep

18.1 1 On a good line and length from Sharma. Heath gets on the back foot and pulls for a run.

17.5 . Good length from Sutherland, outside off once again. Elwiss gets forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a scoop

17.4 2 Sutherland pitches one up, pitching outside off. Elwiss shuffles down the pitch and plays a flick for a pair of runs.

17.3 . Full, on a good line. Elwiss moves onto the front foot and drives

17.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Heath moves onto the back foot and defends for a single run through the off side.

17.1 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Elwiss gets on the front foot and glances for a run.

16.5 W OUT! Stumped. On a good length, outside off. Adams advances down the pitch but swings and misses while attempting a drive, Winfield-Hill quickly whips the bails off, and Adams has to go

16.4 3 Full, outside off stump once again. Heath gets forward and eases a drive for three runs down the ground.

16.3 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Heath gets on the front foot but misses while trying a sweep

16.2 1 Full, pitching on a good line once again. Adams moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

16.1 W OUT! Baker gets the wicket! Full ball, on a good line. Gardner gets forward and lofts a shaky sweep, and is caught by Litchfield

15.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Heath moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

15.4 W OUT! Bowled. Jonassen pitches one up, outside off stump. Luff shuffles down the pitch but misses while trying to play a drive, the ball gets through, and Luff is bowled

15.3 1 Jonassen pitches one up, on line. Gardner moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for 1 run.

15.2 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Luff advances down the pitch and eases a drive on the off side for 1 run.

15.1 . Full, pitching on a good line once more. Luff pushes forward and drives

14.5 2 Pitched up, on line. Luff gets forward and plays a flick for a couple of runs.

14.4 1 Full ball, outside leg and angling across the batter. Gardner gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for a single run.

14.3 1 Full, outside off once more. Luff gets on the front foot and plays a drive for 1 run.

14.2 . Length ball, outside off once again. Luff moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

14.1 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Gardner gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

13.5 . Full ball, on line. Luff pushes forward and plays a flick

13.4 1 Full ball, on a good line. Gardner gets forward and punches a drive for a single run.

13.3 1 Full ball, outside off. Luff gets forward and eases a drive for a single run.

13.2 . Pitched up, on a good line. Luff pushes forward and punches a drive

13.1 W OUT! Jonassen breaks through! Pitched up, outside off. NR Sciver-Brunt moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a sweep, the stumps are disturbed, and NR Sciver-Brunt has to go

12.5 1 Full ball, on line again. Gardner moves onto the front foot and flicks for a single run behind square.

12.4 6 MAXIMUM! Gibson pitches one up, on line. Gardner pushes forward and lifts a flick behind square for a half dozen runs.

12.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. NR Sciver-Brunt gets on the back foot and pulls poorly for 1 run.

12.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching on a good line. NR Sciver-Brunt gets forward and plays a scoop for four runs behind square.

12.1 . Pitched up, outside off. NR Sciver-Brunt moves onto the front foot and drives

12.1 nb And another! No ball. Full toss, on line once again. NR Sciver-Brunt goes back and lifts a pull for six runs back behind square.

11.5 . Sutherland pitches one up, outside off stump again. Gardner pushes forward and drives

11.4 1 On a good length, outside off once again. NR Sciver-Brunt moves onto the front foot and drives for one run through the off side field.

11.3 . On a good line and length from Sutherland. NR Sciver-Brunt gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

11.2 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Gardner pushes forward and drives on the off side for one run.

11.1 W OUT! Sutherland gets one through! Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Dunkley gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a sweep, the stumps are disturbed, and Dunkley has to depart

10.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Dunkley shuffles down the pitch but makes no contact while trying a drive

10.4 1 On a good line and length from McCarthy. NR Sciver-Brunt goes back and flicks a glance for 1 run on the leg side.

10.3 1 Good length, outside off again. Dunkley pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

10.2 4 And another! Short of a length, outside off once more. Dunkley steps away and cuts behind point for 4 runs.

10.1 4 FOUR! Dunkley brings up her 50 in emphatic style! Full toss, outside off stump once more. Dunkley advances and eases a drive through the off side field for four runs.

9.5 1lb Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Dunkley moves onto the front foot and inside edges for 1 leg bye back behind square.

9.4 1 Full toss, on a good line. NR Sciver-Brunt moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for 1 run back behind square.

9.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. NR Sciver-Brunt rocks back but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

9.3 2w Wide. Pitched up, pitching far outside leg. Dunkley gets on the front foot and makes no contact while trying to play a sweep, but it beats Winfield-Hill and trickles away for 2 wides. The ball is misfielded by Winfield-Hill.

9.2 1 Good line and length from Gibson once again. NR Sciver-Brunt moves onto the back foot and tucks a glance behind square for 1 run.

9.1 1 On a good line and length from Gibson. Dunkley goes back and tucks a glance for a single run behind square.

8.5 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Dunkley moves onto the front foot and drives poorly

8.4 4 FOUR! Full, outside off. Dunkley pushes forward and sweeps for four runs.

8.3 . Full ball, outside off stump. Dunkley advances down the pitch and eases a wild drive

8.2 1 Baker pitches one up, pitching outside leg. NR Sciver-Brunt gets on the front foot and sweeps for a single run behind square.

8.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off once again. NR Sciver-Brunt advances and lifts a drive over the off side for 4 runs.

7.5 2 Pitched up, outside off stump. Dunkley pushes forward and plays a sweep for two runs.

7.5 1w Wide. On a good line but angling across and down the leg side. Dunkley moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a glance

7.4 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside leg. Dunkley moves onto the front foot and sweeps behind square for 4 runs.

7.3 1 Full toss, on a good line. NR Sciver-Brunt moves onto the front foot and flicks for one run.

7.2 1 On a good line and length from Sharma once again. Dunkley gets on the front foot and tucks a glance for 1 run through the leg side field.

7.1 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Dunkley moves onto the front foot and sweeps for four runs behind square.

6.5 . Full ball, outside off stump. Dunkley gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

6.4 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. NR Sciver-Brunt gets forward and drives for one run.

6.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Sutherland, outside off stump. NR Sciver-Brunt advances and drives through the off side for 4 runs.

6.2 1 On a good line and length from Sutherland. Dunkley moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

6.1 1 Sutherland pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. NR Sciver-Brunt gets forward and punches a drive for one run.

5.5 2 Full, pitching outside leg stump. Dunkley gets on the front foot and plays a sweep behind square for a pair of runs.

5.4 1 Baker pitches one up, pitching on a good line. NR Sciver-Brunt advances down the pitch and punches a drive down the ground for a run.

5.3 2 Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump. NR Sciver-Brunt gets forward and plays a sweep for two runs back behind square.

5.2 1 Full ball, on a good line. Dunkley gets on the front foot and plays a sweep back behind square for a run.

5.1 4 FOUR! Full, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Dunkley moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps for four runs back behind point.

4.5 . Full ball, pitching outside off again. Dunkley pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a sweep

4.4 2 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Dunkley gets on the front foot and plays a reverse sweep for two runs behind point.

4.3 4 FOUR! Full, outside off once again. Dunkley pushes forward and plays a sweep back behind square for four runs.

4.2 2 DROPPED! Pitched up, outside off stump. Dunkley gets on the front foot and sweeps averagely for 2 runs. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Litchfield. A really hard chance for Litchfield there.

4.1 1 Pitched up, on a good line once more. NR Sciver-Brunt shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive for one run through the leg side field.

3.5 1 Back of a length from Cross, on a good line. NR Sciver-Brunt moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

3.4 . Good length from Cross, outside off stump once more. NR Sciver-Brunt gets on the back foot and edges

3.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. NR Sciver-Brunt goes back and cuts

3.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Dunkley gets on the back foot and cuts for a run behind point.

3.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump again. Dunkley gets forward and drives for 4 runs on the leg side.

2.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump again. Dunkley steps away and eases a drive for four runs.

2.4 1 Back of a length, outside off once more. NR Sciver-Brunt goes back and pulls averagely for 1 run.

2.3 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. NR Sciver-Brunt gets on the front foot and eases a drive

2.3 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

2.2 W OUT! McCarthy finds a way through! Good length from McCarthy, outside off stump. Mooney goes back but misses while trying to defend, the ball gets through, and Mooney is bowled

2.1 . Full ball, outside off once again. Mooney moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

1.5 . Jonassen pitches one up, outside off. Dunkley gets forward and reverse sweeps

1.4 2 Jonassen comes around the wicket to Dunkley. Jonassen pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Dunkley shuffles down the pitch and drives poorly down the ground for a couple of runs.

1.3 1 Jonassen now coming over the wicket to Mooney. Full ball, pitching outside off again. Mooney shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive for a single run.

1.2 3 Jonassen comes around the wicket. Full, outside off stump. Dunkley gets on the front foot and plays a reverse sweep for three runs back behind point.

1.1 1 Jonassen pitches one up, on a good line. Mooney gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field for one run.

0.5 . McCarthy comes around the wicket to Mooney. Length ball, outside off again. Mooney gets on the front foot and defends

0.4 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Dunkley rocks back and guides a cut behind point for one run.

0.3 . Full, pitching on a good line. Dunkley moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

0.2 . Short of a length, outside off. Dunkley moves down the pitch but swings and misses while attempting a cut