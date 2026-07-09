Squads Trent Rockets vs Sunrisers Leeds The hundred The Hundred, Women 02.08.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Gardner Ashleigh
all rounder
Armitage Hollie
all rounder
Gordon Kirstie
bowler
Ballinger Grace
bowler
Graham Heather
all rounder
Claridge Ella
wicket keeper
Grewcock Jodie
bowler
Cross Kate
bowler
Jones Emma
no information yet
Davidson-Richards Alice
all rounder
King Alana
bowler
Fraser Katherine
bowler
McCarthy Cassidy
bowler
Heath Bess
wicket keeper
Morris Sophie
bowler
Higham Lucy
all rounder
Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth
all rounder
Litchfield Phoebe
batsman
Scrivens Grace
all rounder
Perrin Davina
all rounder
Smith Bryony
all rounder
Potts Grace
bowler
Stonehouse Alexa
all rounder
Smith Linsey
bowler
Thompson Grace
no information yet
Sutherland Annabel
all rounder
Threlkeld Ellie
wicket keeper
Turner Sophia
bowler
Wraith Natasha
wicket keeper
Wareham Georgia
bowler
Match has not started yet