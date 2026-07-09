Squads Trent Rockets vs Sunrisers Leeds The hundred The Hundred, Women 02.08.2026

The hundred

TRE
TRE
SUN
SUN

Playing

TRE
TRE
SUN
SUN
First TeamSecond Team
Gardner Ashleigh

all rounder

Armitage Hollie

all rounder

Graham Heather

all rounder

Claridge Ella

wicket keeper

Jones Emma

no information yet

Heath Bess

wicket keeper

Higham Lucy

all rounder

Scrivens Grace

all rounder

Perrin Davina

all rounder

Smith Bryony

all rounder

Stonehouse Alexa

all rounder

Thompson Grace

no information yet

Threlkeld Ellie

wicket keeper

Wraith Natasha

wicket keeper

Bench

TRE
TRE
SUN
SUN

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet