19.3 2 Good length, outside off stump once again. Rainey gets forward and drives past the bowler for a couple of runs.

19.2 1 Good length from Graham, outside off stump once more. Higham pushes forward and plays a pull for one run.

19.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Rainey gets forward and punches a drive down the ground for 1 run.

18.4 1 Sophia Smale pitches one up, pitching outside off. Higham gets forward and punches a drive through the on side field for a run.

18.3 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Sophia Smale once more. Higham pushes forward and lifts a reverse sweep back behind point for four runs.

18.2 1 Sophia Smale pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Dottin pushes forward and lifts a drive for a single run down the ground.

18.1 1 Sophia Smale pitches one up, pitching outside off. Higham gets forward and eases a drive for a single run.

17.5 4 CHANCE! Length ball, pitching outside leg. Dottin shuffles down the pitch but misses while attempting a sweep, and the ball runs away from SJ Bryce for four byes. A stumping chance but it's squandered, and Dottin survives.

17.4 1 Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angling across Higham. She pushes forward and glances on the on side for 1 run.

17.3 W OUT! Caught. On a good line and length from Wareham. Seren Smale gets forward and plays a shaky reverse sweep, and is caught by Arlott

17.2 2 Good length from Wareham, outside leg. Seren Smale rocks back and finesses a glance on the on side for 2 runs.

17.1 1 Good length from Wareham, pitching on leg and angling across. Dottin shuffles down the pitch and drives for a run down the ground.

16.5 1 Wareham pitches one up, on line. Seren Smale gets forward and reverse sweeps sloppily for a single run back behind point.

16.4 2 Full, on leg stump and angling across. Seren Smale shuffles down the pitch and drives on the leg side for a pair of runs.

16.3 1 Wareham pitches one up, on line once again. Dottin moves down the pitch and drives for a run.

16.2 . On a good line and length from Wareham once more. Dottin gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a cut

16.1 6 DROPPED! On a good line and length. Dottin shuffles down the pitch and lofts a drive over the on side field for a half dozen runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Graham. Not an easy chance for Graham.

15.5 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Seren Smale gets forward and glances for a couple of runs on the leg side.

15.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump. Seren Smale gets forward and plays a pull down the ground for four runs.

15.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angled across Seren Smale. She gets forward and drives

15.2 2 Back of a length from Prendergast, pitching outside off stump. Dottin moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for a couple of runs.

15.1 . Back of a length, outside off once more. Dottin moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a cut

14.5 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Seren Smale gets forward and pulls for a pair of runs.

14.4 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Seren Smale gets forward and eases a drive on the off side.

14.3 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line. Dottin pushes forward and defends for a single run.

14.2 . Full ball, outside off stump. Dottin pushes forward and punches a drive

14.1 1 Good length, outside leg and angled across. Seren Smale gets on the front foot and glances on the on side for one run.

13.5 . Good length from Sophia Smale, pitching outside off stump again. Dottin moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

13.4 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Seren Smale gets forward and punches a drive for a run.

13.2 W OUT! Sophia Smale gets the wicket! Full ball, outside off stump once again. George pushes forward and drives, but is caught by Voll down the ground.

13.1 . Sophia Smale pitches one up, outside off stump. George gets forward and drives down the ground.

12.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Dottin gets on the front foot and glances behind square on the on side for one run.

12.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Wareham, outside off stump once again. Dottin moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 4 runs.

12.3 . Good length from Wareham, pitching outside off. Dottin gets on the back foot and drives

12.2 1 Back of a length from Wareham, pitching on a good line once more. George moves down the pitch and plays a pull for a single run.

12.1 . Yorker, pitching on a good line. George moves onto the front foot and punches a mediocre drive

11.5 W OUT! Prendergast gets the wicket! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Dean advances down the pitch and pulls shakily, and is caught by Norgrove

11.4 1 Good length, pitching on leg. George gets on the front foot and guides a glance for one run behind square.

11.3 1 Back of a length from Prendergast, pitching outside off stump once again. Dean gets forward and drives for a run on the off side.

11.2 1 Short of a length, outside off. George gets forward and drives on the off side for a single run.

10.5 1 Good length from Sophia Smale, outside off. Dean gets forward and sweeps behind square for a run.

10.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump once again. De Klerk gets forward and edges for 1 run back behind square.

10.3 . Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across de Klerk. She moves down the pitch and drives averagely

10.2 1 Back of a length from Sophia Smale, pitching on a good line. Dean advances down the pitch and guides a glance for 1 run through the leg side field.

10.1 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Dean gets forward and reverse sweeps for 4 runs behind point.

9.5 . Full toss, pitching outside leg and angling across de Klerk. She gets forward and drives

9.4 1 Good length, pitching outside leg and angled across Dean. She gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps for 1 run.

9.3 1 Good length from Graham, outside off. De Klerk pushes forward and drives for 1 run through the off side field.

9.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Dean shuffles down the pitch and drives for a run.

9.1 1lb Full ball, pitching on a good line. De Klerk pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a sweep, resulting in 1 leg bye. WELSH FIRE appeal, but the umpire gives de Klerk not out.

8.5 2 Pitching on a good line and length. De Klerk gets on the front foot and plays a pull for a pair of runs back behind square.

8.4 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Dean gets on the front foot and glances for a run through the on side field.

8.3 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside leg. Dean moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

8.2 1 CHANCE! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. De Klerk moves onto the back foot and cuts poorly for one run. There's an attempt at a run out from SJ Bryce's throw. WELSH FIRE appeal, but the batter is given not out.

8.1 1 Wareham pitches one up, outside leg and angling across Dean. She advances down the pitch and glances for a run.

7.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. De Klerk gets on the back foot and plays a wild square cut

7.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off. De Klerk moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side for four runs.

7.3 1 Length ball, outside off stump again. Dean gets forward and plays a sweep for one run.

7.2 1 Sophia Smale pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. De Klerk gets on the front foot and sweeps behind square for a run.

7.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. De Klerk gets forward and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.

6.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Dean shuffles down the pitch and drives down the ground for a single run.

6.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. De Klerk gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for a single run through the off side field.

6.3 W OUT! Graham breaks through! Graham pitches one up, pitching outside off. Pavely pushes forward and drives shakily, and is caught by Holland

6.2 . Yorker, pitching outside off. Pavely moves onto the front foot and drives shakily

6.1 3 Full, outside off stump once again. Dean gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for 3 runs back behind square.

5.5 1 Potts pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Dean gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.

5.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Pavely gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

5.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Short of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Pavely gets on the back foot and lifts a reverse sweep for 4 runs back behind point.

5.2 4 And another! Back of a length, pitching on leg and angled across. Pavely gets on the front foot and pulls behind square for 4 runs.

5.1 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Potts once more. Pavely shuffles down the pitch and drives on the leg side for 4 runs.

4.5 2 On a good line and length from Prendergast. Pavely pushes forward and lofts a drive for 2 runs.

4.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Dean gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

4.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Dean gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

4.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Prendergast, pitching outside off stump once more. Dean gets on the back foot and drives for four runs on the off side.

4.1 . Good length, on leg stump and angling across Dean. She moves down the pitch and glances

3.4 1 Short of a length, outside off once again. Dean gets forward and plays a pull for one run back behind square.

3.3 . Back of a length from Potts, outside off stump. Dean moves down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke

3.2 W OUT! Potts gets the wicket! Potts pitches one up, outside off once again. AE Jones gets on the front foot and drives sloppily, and is caught by Wareham down the ground.

3.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. AE Jones gets forward and drives for four runs down the ground.

2.5 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Pavely moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side for 1 run.

2.4 . Length ball, outside leg. Pavely moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a glance

2.3 1 Back of a length from Prendergast, pitching near leg stump. AE Jones goes back and glances behind square on the on side for one run.

2.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump. AE Jones pushes forward and drives for 4 runs.

2.1 . On a good length, outside off stump once again. AE Jones gets forward and defends on the off side.

1.5 4 Potts pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Pavely. She gets on the front foot but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive shot, and the ball rolls away from the wicketkeeper for 4 byes.

1.4 2 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Pavely moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for two runs through the off side field.

1.3 . Short of a length, on line. Pavely goes back and defends

0.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Harris advances down the pitch but misses while trying to play a defensive shot

0.4 1 Full, outside off stump. Harris moves onto the front foot and scoops sloppily behind square for a single run.

0.3 . On a good line and length. Harris gets forward and drives down the ground.

0.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off again. Harris rocks back and defends for one run.

0.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Harris moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

19.5 1lb Good length, on leg stump and angled across Norgrove. She moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the body while trying a sweep, resulting in a single leg bye behind square.

19.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Dean, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Norgrove pushes forward and plays a sweep for 4 runs back behind square.

19.4 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Norgrove pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a sweep

19.2 4 FOUR! Wareham brings up her fifty in emphatic style! Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Wareham gets forward and pulls for four runs back behind square.

18.5 6 SIX! Good length from de Klerk, pitching outside leg. Wareham gets on the front foot and plays a drive on the leg side for six runs.

18.4 1 Full toss, on line. Holland pushes forward and eases a drive for a run through the off side.

18.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Wareham pushes forward and lofts a drive for a run.

18.2 . Full ball, pitching outside off once more. Wareham moves onto the front foot and drives

17.5 . Good length, outside off. Holland goes back and outside edges behind point on the off side.

17.4 W OUT! Harris gets the wicket! Short of a length, outside off once more. Arlott moves onto the front foot and plays a pull, but is caught by George

17.3 1 Good length from Harris, outside off stump once again. Wareham gets forward and pulls for a single run.

17.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Wareham shuffles down the pitch and plays a drive for four runs on the off side.

17.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Arlott shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive for 1 run.

16.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Wareham pushes forward and glances on the on side for one run.

16.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length but angling across. Arlott moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for a single run behind square.

16.3 . On a good length, outside off again. Arlott gets on the back foot and drives

16.2 W OUT! Harris breaks through! Full ball, outside off. Wareham moves down the pitch and drives sloppily, and is caught by Dean down the ground.

16.1 1 Full toss, outside off once more. Graham gets on the front foot and drives through the on side field for a run.

15.5 . Good length, pitching outside off. Graham gets on the back foot and lifts a bad pull down the ground.

15.4 W OUT! Dean gets the wicket! Good length, outside off once again. Prendergast advances and lifts a shaky drive, and is caught by Harris on the leg side.

15.3 . Good length from Dean, pitching outside off stump once more. Prendergast rocks back and edges

15.2 . Good length from Dean, pitching outside off stump. Prendergast gets on the back foot but misses while trying a cut

15.1 1 Good length from Dean, on leg stump and angling across. Wareham moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for a run.

14.5 1 On a good length, outside off once again. Prendergast moves down the pitch and drives for a single run through the off side.

14.4 . Good length from Pavely, pitching outside off stump once more. Prendergast moves onto the back foot and defends

14.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Wareham moves down the pitch and punches a bad drive through the leg side field for one run.

14.2 1 Good line and length. Prendergast moves down the pitch and glances for a run.

14.1 1 Pavely pitches one up, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Wareham pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground for a single run.

13.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Prendergast rocks back and plays a cut

13.4 1 On a good line and length from de Klerk. Wareham moves onto the front foot and drives on the on side for one run.

13.3 4 FOUR! Short, pitching near leg stump. Wareham moves onto the back foot and hooks back behind square for four runs.

13.2 1 Full toss, pitching outside off once again. Prendergast moves onto the front foot and drives for one run on the off side.

13.1 1 Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Wareham pushes forward and drives for 1 run on the off side.

12.5 1lb Length ball, on leg stump. Prendergast pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a glance, resulting in a single leg bye behind square on the on side.

12.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on line. Prendergast pushes forward and plays a pull for four runs behind square.

12.3 2 Length ball, outside off. Prendergast moves onto the front foot and square cuts for 2 runs back behind point.

12.2 1 Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Wareham creates room and drives for a single run down the ground.

12.1 1 Back of a length, on leg stump. Prendergast moves onto the back foot and tucks a glance for 1 run behind square.

11.5 2 On a good length, on leg stump and angled across. Wareham gets forward and plays a sweep for 2 runs.

11.4 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Prendergast rocks back and glances through the leg side field for one run.

11.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Wareham pushes forward and punches a drive for a single run.

11.2 . Good length, outside off stump once again. Wareham steps away and slices a cut

11.1 . Good length, pitching outside off. Wareham rocks back and cuts

10.5 . On a good line and length. Wareham moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

10.4 1 Short of a length, outside leg and angled across. Prendergast moves onto the back foot and tucks a glance for a single run on the leg side.

10.3 1 Good length from George, outside leg once again. Wareham gets forward and finesses a glance for one run through the on side field.

10.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump. Wareham gets forward and hooks back behind square for 4 runs.

10.1 . Good line and length once more. Wareham moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

9.5 W OUT! Bowled. Good line and length. SJ Bryce moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a sweep, the ball gets through, and SJ Bryce is bowled

9.4 1 De Klerk pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across. Wareham moves onto the front foot and flicks a glance for 1 run on the leg side.

9.3 4 DROPPED! Good length, outside off. Wareham goes back and edges for four runs behind point. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped.

9.2 1 On a good line and length from de Klerk once again. SJ Bryce pushes forward and punches a drive through the leg side field for 1 run.

9.1 . Full, on a good line. SJ Bryce gets on the front foot and lofts a sloppy glance

8.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. SJ Bryce goes back and drives through the off side.

8.4 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching near leg stump and angling across SJ Bryce. She moves onto the front foot and skies a sweep for four runs.

8.3 . Length ball, outside off stump. SJ Bryce goes back and drives

8.2 1 Full toss, on a good line. Wareham gets forward and glances for a single run on the leg side.

8.1 . Good length from Pavely, outside off stump once again. Wareham goes back and square cuts through point.

7.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Wareham gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.

7.4 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Wareham moves onto the front foot and defends through the off side.

7.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Wareham moves onto the front foot and guides a glance behind square on the leg side.

7.2 1 On a good length, outside off stump. SJ Bryce pushes forward and flicks a glance for 1 run.

7.1 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Wareham moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for 1 run.

6.5 1 Good line and length from Dean. SJ Bryce moves onto the front foot and plays a pull behind square for a run.

6.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Dean, pitching outside off again. SJ Bryce goes back and plays a cut for four runs.

6.3 . Good length from Dean, pitching outside off. SJ Bryce gets forward but makes no contact while attempting a square cut

6.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. SJ Bryce pushes forward and inside edges

6.1 . Good length, pitching outside off. SJ Bryce rocks back and flicks a glance

5.5 2w Wide. On line but angled across. SJ Bryce rocks back and swings and misses while attempting a glance, but it beats the keeper and trickles away for a pair of wides.

5.4 1 Harris comes around the wicket. Good line and length from Harris again. Kemp rocks back and glances through the on side field for 1 run.

5.3 1 Harris comes over the wicket to SJ Bryce. On a good line and length from Harris. SJ Bryce gets forward and finesses a glance behind square for 1 run.

5.2 1 Harris comes around the wicket. Full, pitching on a good line. Kemp gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run.

5.1 1 On a good line and length from Harris. SJ Bryce moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run on the leg side.

4.5 1 Dropped in short by George, outside off. Kemp gets on the back foot and plays a pull behind square for one run.

4.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Kemp gets on the front foot and drives for four runs through the off side.

4.4 1w Wide. On line but angled wildly across the batter and down the leg side. Kemp gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a leg glance

4.3 4 FOUR MORE! Back of a length, outside off. Kemp pushes forward and drives on the off side for four runs.

4.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full ball, outside off stump. Kemp advances and square cuts for four runs back behind point.

4.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off once again. Kemp moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs through the off side.

3.5 . Length ball, outside off. SJ Bryce rocks back and defends

3.4 . Back of a length from Dean, on line but angling across the batter. SJ Bryce rocks back and glances behind square.

3.3 1 Good line and length but angled across the batter. Kemp moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for a run.

3.2 . Dean comes around the wicket to Kemp. Good line and length from Dean. Kemp moves onto the back foot and outside edges

3.1 . Good length, outside off. Kemp moves onto the back foot and defends

2.5 2 Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Kemp moves onto the front foot and tucks a glance behind square on the leg side for a couple of runs.

2.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump. Kemp gets forward, and is struck on the body while attempting to play a pull

2.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Rainey, pitching outside leg and angled across. Kemp pushes forward and glances for four runs back behind square.

2.3 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Kemp moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a leg glance

2.3 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Kemp moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a pull

2.2 1 Rainey pitches one up, outside off stump once more. SJ Bryce gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run through the off side field.

2.1 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off. SJ Bryce pushes forward and plays a pull for a pair of runs.

2.1 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump. SJ Bryce gets forward but makes no contact while trying a drive

1.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off. Voll gets on the back foot and slices a cut back behind point for 4 runs.

1.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Voll pushes forward, and is struck on the body while attempting to defend. LONDON SPIRIT appeal, but Voll is given not out.

1.2 1 Short of a length, outside off. SJ Bryce goes back and tucks a glance behind square for 1 run.

1.1 1 Full toss, outside leg again. Voll gets on the front foot and guides a glance back behind square for a run.

0.5 4 FOUR MORE! Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump. Voll gets on the front foot and sweeps behind square for 4 runs.

0.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from George, pitching on leg and angling across Voll. She gets on the back foot and plays a cut for four runs.

0.3 . Pitched up, on line. Voll pushes forward and drives past the bowler.

0.2 4 FOUR! George drops one in short, pitching outside leg. Voll pushes forward and plays a pull behind square for four runs.