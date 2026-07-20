Match details Welsh Fire vs London Spirit The hundred The Hundred, Women 12.08.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|The Hundred, Women 2026
|Date:
|Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, August 16, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Wednesday, August 12, 2026 10:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Welsh Fire Squad
|Players
|Arlott Emily, Bryce Sarah, Davis Georgia, Devine Sophie, Graham Heather, Holland Niamh, Kemp Freya, McCaughan Ella, Morris Fi, Norgrove Abigale, Potts Grace, Smale Sophia, Southby Rhianna, Thompson Grace, Voll Georgia, Wareham Georgia
|Bench
|no information yet
London Spirit Squad
|Players
|de Klerk Nadine, Dean Charlie, Dottin Deandra, Gaur Mahika, Groves Josie, Harris Grace, Higham Lucy, Jones Amy, Kalis Sterre, Kapp Marizanne, Kelly Marie, Pavely Charis, Rainey Hannah, Smale Seren
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet