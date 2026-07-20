Match details Welsh Fire vs London Spirit The hundred The Hundred, Women 12.08.2026

The hundred

WEL
WEL
LON
LON

Match Info

Match:The Hundred, Women 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, August 16, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, August 12, 2026 10:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Welsh Fire Squad

PlayersArlott Emily, Bryce Sarah, Davis Georgia, Devine Sophie, Graham Heather, Holland Niamh, Kemp Freya, McCaughan Ella, Morris Fi, Norgrove Abigale, Potts Grace, Smale Sophia, Southby Rhianna, Thompson Grace, Voll Georgia, Wareham Georgia
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London Spirit Squad

Playersde Klerk Nadine, Dean Charlie, Dottin Deandra, Gaur Mahika, Groves Josie, Harris Grace, Higham Lucy, Jones Amy, Kalis Sterre, Kapp Marizanne, Kelly Marie, Pavely Charis, Rainey Hannah, Smale Seren
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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