Squads Welsh Fire vs London Spirit The hundred The Hundred, Women 12.08.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Arlott Emily
bowler
de Klerk Nadine
all rounder
Bryce Sarah
wicket keeper
Dean Charlie
all rounder
Davis Georgia
bowler
Dottin Deandra
all rounder
Devine Sophie
all rounder
Gaur Mahika
bowler
Graham Heather
all rounder
Groves Josie
bowler
Holland Niamh
bowler
Harris Grace
all rounder
Kemp Freya
bowler
Higham Lucy
all rounder
McCaughan Ella
batsman
Jones Amy
wicket keeper
Morris Fi
bowler
Kalis Sterre
batsman
Norgrove Abigale
batsman
Kapp Marizanne
all rounder
Potts Grace
bowler
Kelly Marie
batsman
Smale Sophia
bowler
Pavely Charis
all rounder
Southby Rhianna
wicket keeper
Rainey Hannah
bowler
Thompson Grace
no information yet
Smale Seren
wicket keeper
Voll Georgia
batsman
Wareham Georgia
bowler
Match has not started yet