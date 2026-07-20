Squads Welsh Fire vs London Spirit The hundred The Hundred, Women 12.08.2026

The hundred

WEL
WEL
LON
LON

Playing

WEL
WEL
LON
LON
First TeamSecond Team
de Klerk Nadine

all rounder

Bryce Sarah

wicket keeper

Dean Charlie

all rounder

Dottin Deandra

all rounder

Devine Sophie

all rounder

Graham Heather

all rounder

Harris Grace

all rounder

Higham Lucy

all rounder

Jones Amy

wicket keeper

Morris Fi

bowler

Kapp Marizanne

all rounder

Pavely Charis

all rounder

Southby Rhianna

wicket keeper

Thompson Grace

no information yet

Smale Seren

wicket keeper

Bench

WEL
WEL
LON
LON

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet