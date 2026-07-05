Aaliyan Mahmood
bowler
|Full name:
|Aaliyan Mahmood
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|2
|6
|Innings
|2
|5
|Overs
|60.0
|28.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|7
|0
|Runs
|232
|199
|Wickets
|7
|1
|Avg
|33.14
|199
|SR
|51.42
|168
|Eco
|3.86
|7.1
|BB
|4
|1
|4w
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|2
|6
|Innings
|2
|3
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|37
|10
|Balls Faced
|55
|27
|Avg
|18.5
|3.33
|SR
|67.27
|37.03
|Fours
|6
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|33
|7
|Hundreds
|0
|0