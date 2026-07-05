Aaliyan Mahmood

Aaliyan Mahmood

bowler

Full name:Aaliyan Mahmood
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2023 Teams

Karachi Region Whites

Pakistan A

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches26
Innings25
Overs60.028.0
Balls--
Maidens70
Runs232199
Wickets71
Avg33.14199
SR51.42168
Eco3.867.1
BB41
4w10
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches26
Innings23
Not outs00
Runs3710
Balls Faced5527
Avg18.53.33
SR67.2737.03
Fours60
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest337
Hundreds00

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