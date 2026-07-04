Aamer Yamin

Aamer Yamin

all rounder

Full name:Aamer Yamin
Nationality:Pakistan
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Multan Region

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches426978118
Innings4211878112
Overs26.06.01566.1567.2354.4
Balls-----
Maidens10332266
Runs15437492231702969
Wickets221819498
Avg7718.527.1933.7230.29
SR781851.9136.2121.71
Eco5.926.163.145.588.37
BB11954
4w00311
5w00920
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches426978118
Innings31916281
Not outs2113819
Runs9515272611311100
Balls Faced96634001186783
Avg95034.9420.9417.74
SR98.9525080.1795.36140.48
Fours813439592
Fifties101661
Sixies51503354
Highest62152257352
Hundreds00400

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