Aamer Yamin
all rounder
|Full name:
|Aamer Yamin
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|2
|69
|78
|118
|Innings
|4
|2
|118
|78
|112
|Overs
|26.0
|6.0
|1566.1
|567.2
|354.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|332
|26
|6
|Runs
|154
|37
|4922
|3170
|2969
|Wickets
|2
|2
|181
|94
|98
|Avg
|77
|18.5
|27.19
|33.72
|30.29
|SR
|78
|18
|51.91
|36.21
|21.71
|Eco
|5.92
|6.16
|3.14
|5.58
|8.37
|BB
|1
|1
|9
|5
|4
|4w
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|9
|2
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|2
|69
|78
|118
|Innings
|3
|1
|91
|62
|81
|Not outs
|2
|1
|13
|8
|19
|Runs
|95
|15
|2726
|1131
|1100
|Balls Faced
|96
|6
|3400
|1186
|783
|Avg
|95
|0
|34.94
|20.94
|17.74
|SR
|98.95
|250
|80.17
|95.36
|140.48
|Fours
|8
|1
|343
|95
|92
|Fifties
|1
|0
|16
|6
|1
|Sixies
|5
|1
|50
|33
|54
|Highest
|62
|15
|225
|73
|52
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0