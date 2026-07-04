International career

Aarif Sheikh (born 5 October 1997) is a Nepalese cricketer who plays as a right-handed batsman and bowls right-arm medium pace. He was part of Nepal’s first-ever ODI team in 2018 and has remained an important player in the national squad. Aarif made his List A debut in January 2015 against Namibia during the ICC World Cricket League Division Two. Before joining the senior team, he served as vice-captain of Nepal’s under-19 side. His steady batting has helped Nepal in many matches, and his all-round skills give depth to the team. His younger brother, Aasif Sheikh, is also a national team cricketer.

ODI Debut: vs Netherlands at Amstelveen – 1 August 2018

Last ODI: vs Scotland at Dallas – 4 November 2024

T20I Debut: vs Netherlands at Lord’s – 29 July 2018

Last T20I: vs USA at Dallas – 20 October 2024

2013–2014

Played in the 2014 ACC Under-19 Asia Cup (held in December 2013) Notable scores: 25 vs Pakistan, 40 vs India, 48 vs UAE

Debuted for the senior team in the 2014 ACC Premier League Took 2 wickets vs Hong Kong (including Jamie Atkinson) Took 2 wickets vs Afghanistan

Trained at Just Cricket Academy in Bangalore with Karan KC before the 2014 ICC WCL Division Three

Played in the 2014 ACC Under-19 Premier League Scored 190 runs in 5 innings (avg. 38.00) – 2nd highest run scorer



2015

Made List A debut during the ICC World Cricket League Division Two in Namibia

2018

Played in ICC WCL Division Two

Part of Nepal’s squad in their first-ever ODIs after gaining ODI status

T20 debut vs MCC and T20I debut vs Netherlands on 29 July

ODI debut vs Netherlands on 1 August

Selected for the 2018 Asia Cup Qualifier

Played in ICC World T20 Asia Qualifier (Eastern sub-region)

2019

First-class debut vs MCC – 6 November

Played in the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup

Represented Nepal in the 2019 South Asian Games Nepal won bronze medal (beat Maldives in 3rd place match)



2020

Awarded a central contract by the Cricket Association of Nepal

2021–2023

Continued playing regularly in ODIs and T20Is

Played alongside his brother Aasif Sheikh in the national team, mainly in ODI format

2024

Last T20I: vs USA at Dallas – 20 October

Last ODI: vs Scotland at Dallas – 4 November Scored unbeaten 51 to help Nepal secure a 5-wicket win

ODI Matches: 57 Wickets: 7 | Average: 79.43 | Economy: 4.76 | Best: 1/9

T20I Matches: 31 Wickets: 4 | Average: 33.00 | Economy: 8.25 | Best: 1/2



Leagues Participation

Aarif Sheikh was picked by Sudurpaschim Royals for the 2024 Nepal Premier League (NPL). He was selected for Rs 15 Lakhs.

Nepal Premier League

Aarif Sheikh played in the 2024 Nepal Premier League with Sudurpaschim Royals. In the final, his team lost to Janakpur Bolts. Aarif scored just 1 run in 3 innings, while his brother Aasif scored 33 runs and helped Janakpur Bolts win.

Year Team Notes 2024 Sudurpaschim Royals Aarif Sheikh was picked for Rs 15 Lakhs. He played in the final but lost to Janakpur Bolts. Aarif scored 1 run in 3 innings.

Domestic career

Aarif Sheikh has played in several domestic cricket tournaments. In a national one-day tournament in Kathmandu, he scored 261 runs and took 11 wickets. He was named Player of the Tournament for his strong performance.

Aarif made his List A debut in January 2015 against Namibia. In 2016, he played for Panchakanya Tej in the Everest Premier League. He scored 23 runs in the final, while his brother Aasif scored 111.

From 2017 to 2021, Aarif played for Bhairahawa Gladiators. Since 2021, he has been with Nepal Police Club. He also played for Armed Police Force (APF) in the One Day Prime Minister Cup. In the 2022-2023 Nepal T20 tournament, he played for Pokhara Avengers and took 2 wickets in a win over Kathmandu Knights.

Records and achievements

Aarif Sheikh has achieved several important records and awards in his cricket career. His hard work and skills have earned him recognition in both domestic and international competitions.

2014: He became the second-highest scorer in the ACC Under-19 Premier League, scoring 190 runs in 5 innings with an average of 38.00.

2019: He helped Nepal win a bronze medal at the South Asian Games, defeating the Maldives by five wickets.

2019: He won the Pokhara Premier League Trophy with Chitwan Rhinos.

2019: He earned a bronze medal at the South Asian Cup.

2020: He received a central contract from the Nepal Cricket Association, joining eighteen players with the contract.

2019: He played in the ACC Emerging Teams Asian Cup as part of the Nepal national team.

Personal life

Aarif Sheikh is a talented cricketer with a balanced personal life. He married Sabana Khatun on January 3, 2025. Aarif’s family is deeply involved in cricket. His father is Mohammed Salam Sheikh, and his mother is Praveen Sheikh. His younger brother, Aasif Sheikh, also plays for the Nepal national team. The two brothers have been teammates since 2021.

Finance

As of 2023, Aarif Sheikh has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million. His wealth mainly comes from his cricket career.

Family

Aarif’s father is Mohammed Salam Sheikh, and his mother is Praveen Sheikh. His younger brother, Aasif Sheikh, is also a national cricketer. They have been playing together for the national team since 2021.

Scandals

Aarif Sheikh was temporarily removed from the national team after a player, accused of serious charges, was included. Aarif was not involved in the situation, but several players, including him, were excluded for a short period.

Fans

Aarif has a large following, with 86k followers on Instagram. He keeps his fans updated by sharing posts and connecting with them.