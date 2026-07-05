Aaron Paul Beard
all rounder
|Full name:
|Aaron Paul Beard
|Nationality:
|England
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|28
|14
|21
|Innings
|50
|14
|20
|Overs
|556.0
|105.1
|55.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|84
|4
|0
|Runs
|2016
|709
|526
|Wickets
|61
|20
|21
|Avg
|33.04
|35.45
|25.04
|SR
|54.68
|31.55
|15.71
|Eco
|3.62
|6.74
|9.56
|BB
|7
|4
|4
|4w
|3
|1
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|28
|14
|21
|Innings
|31
|13
|7
|Not outs
|14
|4
|4
|Runs
|333
|106
|40
|Balls Faced
|676
|116
|33
|Avg
|19.58
|11.77
|13.33
|SR
|49.26
|91.37
|121.21
|Fours
|43
|10
|3
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|1
|1
|Highest
|58
|22
|13
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0