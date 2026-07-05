Aaron Paul Beard

Aaron Paul Beard

all rounder

Full name:Aaron Paul Beard
Nationality:England
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast medium

Teams

2024 Teams

Essex

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches281421
Innings501420
Overs556.0105.155.0
Balls---
Maidens8440
Runs2016709526
Wickets612021
Avg33.0435.4525.04
SR54.6831.5515.71
Eco3.626.749.56
BB744
4w311
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches281421
Innings31137
Not outs1444
Runs33310640
Balls Faced67611633
Avg19.5811.7713.33
SR49.2691.37121.21
Fours43103
Fifties100
Sixies211
Highest582213
Hundreds000

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