Aaryan Modi

Aaryan Modi

batsman

Full name:Aaryan Modi
Nationality:Singapore

Teams

2023 Teams

Singapore

Singapore U19

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches1717
Innings0000
Overs0000
Balls----
Maidens0000
Runs0000
Wickets0000
Avg0000
SR0000
Eco0000
BB0000
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches1717
Innings1616
Not outs0101
Runs21482148
Balls Faced58785878
Avg219.6219.6
SR36.261.5336.261.53
Fours1111
Fifties0000
Sixies0000
Highest21242124
Hundreds0000

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