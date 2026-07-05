Aaryan Modi
batsman
|Full name:
|Aaryan Modi
|Nationality:
|Singapore
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|7
|1
|7
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|7
|1
|7
|Innings
|1
|6
|1
|6
|Not outs
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Runs
|21
|48
|21
|48
|Balls Faced
|58
|78
|58
|78
|Avg
|21
|9.6
|21
|9.6
|SR
|36.2
|61.53
|36.2
|61.53
|Fours
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|21
|24
|21
|24
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0