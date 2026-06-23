T20 Asia Pacific Champions Trophy
Thailand vs Singapore
T20 Asia Pacific Champions Trophy
THA
99
SIN
187
Singapore vs Indonesia
T20 Asia Pacific Champions Trophy
SIN
258
IND
135
Singapore vs Thailand
T20 Asia Pacific Champions Trophy
SIN
76
THA
73
|Country:
|Singapore
|Country Code:
|SGP
|Gender:
|Men
2026 Players
T20 SEA Games 2025
|Matches Played
|4
|Won
|2
|Drawn
|0
|Lost
|2
|No result
|0
T20 Asia Pacific Champions Trophy
THA
99
SIN
187
T20 Asia Pacific Champions Trophy
SIN
258
IND
135
T20 Asia Pacific Champions Trophy
SIN
76
THA
73
ICC Cricket World Cup, Challenge League
HKG
SIN
ICC Cricket World Cup, Challenge League
BAH
SIN
ICC Cricket World Cup, Challenge League
SIN
ITA
ICC Cricket World Cup, Challenge League
SIN
UGA
ICC Cricket World Cup, Challenge League
TAN
SIN
Get to know Singapore Cricket Team, be the first to know about the players of this cricket team, how they train and how this training affects the upcoming matches.
As with many decisions taken by the International Cricket Council lately, the election process to elect the next chairman is veering towards ludicrous. The process is unfounded, full of tragic logic that carries a sense of off-field bearing that is enough to leave you in doldrums.