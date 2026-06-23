Singapore

Singapore

Country:Singapore
Country Code:SGP
Gender:Men

Players

2026 Players

Aman Desai

Singapore

Amartya Kaul

Sri Lanka

Aryaveer Chaudhry

Singapore

Hari Kukreja

Singapore

Harsha Bharadwaj

Singapore

Ishaan Paul Sawney

Singapore

Janka Prakash

Singapore

Manpreet Singh

Singapore

Pranav Sudarshan Rajesh Krishnan

Singapore

Raoul Sharma

Singapore

Riaan Naik

Singapore

Suryansh Gulecha

Singapore

Thilipan Omaidurai

Singapore

Vinoth Baskaran

Singapore

Statistics

T20 SEA Games 2025

Matches Played4
Won2
Drawn0
Lost2
No result0

Singapore Team Schedule & Results

ICC Cricket World Cup, Challenge League

Singapore Cricket Team News

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Get to know Singapore Cricket Team, be the first to know about the players of this cricket team, how they train and how this training affects the upcoming matches.

10-6 - The ideological deadlock

10-6 - The ideological deadlock

As with many decisions taken by the International Cricket Council lately, the election process to elect the next chairman is veering towards ludicrous. The process is unfounded, full of tragic logic that carries a sense of off-field bearing that is enough to leave you in doldrums.

Singapore Cricket Team10:43 AM, 27 October, 2019

T20 World Cup Qualifier | Ireland, Netherlands and Namibia cruise to victories as qualifications look tight

Singapore Cricket Team01:27 PM, 05 September, 2019

Reports | ICC announce T20 World Cup Qualifier schedule and draw

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