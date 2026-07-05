Abdul Rahman Bhadelia

Abdul Rahman Bhadelia

batsman

Full name:Abdul Rahman Bhadelia

Teams

2023 Teams

Singapore

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches10210
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches10210
Innings929
Not outs202
Runs14717147
Balls Faced14134141
Avg218.521
SR104.2550104.25
Fours10110
Fifties101
Sixies202
Highest671567
Hundreds000

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Sunil, Aryaman

Sunil, Aryaman

Singh, Manpreet

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Paraam, Anish

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Krishna, Anantha

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Bharadwaj, Harsha

Bharadwaj, Harsha

Chandramohan, Surendan

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