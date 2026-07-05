Abdul Rahman Bhadelia
batsman
|Full name:
|Abdul Rahman Bhadelia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|2
|10
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|2
|10
|Innings
|9
|2
|9
|Not outs
|2
|0
|2
|Runs
|147
|17
|147
|Balls Faced
|141
|34
|141
|Avg
|21
|8.5
|21
|SR
|104.25
|50
|104.25
|Fours
|10
|1
|10
|Fifties
|1
|0
|1
|Sixies
|2
|0
|2
|Highest
|67
|15
|67
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0