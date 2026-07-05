Kalimuthu Ramesh

Kalimuthu Ramesh

all rounder

Full name:Kalimuthu Ramesh
Nationality:Singapore

Teams

2024 Teams

Singapore

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiList a
Matches11
Innings11
Overs7.07.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs3131
Wickets11
Avg3131
SR4242
Eco4.424.42
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueOdiList a
Matches11
Innings11
Not outs00
Runs1818
Balls Faced1111
Avg1818
SR163.63163.63
Fours22
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest1818
Hundreds00

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