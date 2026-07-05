Kalimuthu Ramesh
all rounder
|Full name:
|Kalimuthu Ramesh
|Nationality:
|Singapore
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|List a
|Matches
|1
|1
|Innings
|1
|1
|Overs
|7.0
|7.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|31
|31
|Wickets
|1
|1
|Avg
|31
|31
|SR
|42
|42
|Eco
|4.42
|4.42
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|List a
|Matches
|1
|1
|Innings
|1
|1
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|18
|18
|Balls Faced
|11
|11
|Avg
|18
|18
|SR
|163.63
|163.63
|Fours
|2
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|18
|18
|Hundreds
|0
|0