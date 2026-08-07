Aryaman Sunil

Aryaman Sunil

all rounder

Full name:Aryaman Sunil
Nationality:Singapore

Teams

2023 Teams

Singapore

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches251525
Innings241524
Overs76.0109.576.0
Balls---
Maidens030
Runs688650688
Wickets182718
Avg38.2224.0738.22
SR25.3324.425.33
Eco9.055.919.05
BB363
4w020
5w010
10w000

Batting

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches251525
Innings231423
Not outs545
Runs203202203
Balls Faced162199162
Avg11.2720.211.27
SR125.3101.5125.3
Fours111511
Fifties020
Sixies131113
Highest365236
Hundreds000

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