Aryaman Sunil
all rounder
|Full name:
|Aryaman Sunil
|Nationality:
|Singapore
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|25
|15
|25
|Innings
|24
|15
|24
|Overs
|76.0
|109.5
|76.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|3
|0
|Runs
|688
|650
|688
|Wickets
|18
|27
|18
|Avg
|38.22
|24.07
|38.22
|SR
|25.33
|24.4
|25.33
|Eco
|9.05
|5.91
|9.05
|BB
|3
|6
|3
|4w
|0
|2
|0
|5w
|0
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|25
|15
|25
|Innings
|23
|14
|23
|Not outs
|5
|4
|5
|Runs
|203
|202
|203
|Balls Faced
|162
|199
|162
|Avg
|11.27
|20.2
|11.27
|SR
|125.3
|101.5
|125.3
|Fours
|11
|15
|11
|Fifties
|0
|2
|0
|Sixies
|13
|11
|13
|Highest
|36
|52
|36
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0