Zubaid Akbari
batsman
|Full name:
|Zubaid Akbari
|Nationality:
|Afghanistan
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|18
|9
|Innings
|9
|12
|8
|Overs
|36.5
|73.4
|22.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|4
|8
|0
|Runs
|142
|321
|183
|Wickets
|5
|16
|9
|Avg
|28.4
|20.06
|20.33
|SR
|44.2
|27.62
|15.22
|Eco
|3.85
|4.35
|8.01
|BB
|4
|4
|2
|4w
|0
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|18
|9
|Innings
|15
|18
|9
|Not outs
|1
|1
|1
|Runs
|550
|617
|205
|Balls Faced
|1051
|822
|193
|Avg
|39.28
|36.29
|25.62
|SR
|52.33
|75.06
|106.21
|Fours
|77
|70
|14
|Fifties
|3
|4
|2
|Sixies
|7
|6
|10
|Highest
|107
|105
|83
|Hundreds
|1
|1
|0