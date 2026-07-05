Zubaid Akbari

Zubaid Akbari

batsman

Full name:Zubaid Akbari
Nationality:Afghanistan
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2026 Teams

Chattogram Challengers

Dhaka Dominators

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches8189
Innings9128
Overs36.573.422.5
Balls---
Maidens480
Runs142321183
Wickets5169
Avg28.420.0620.33
SR44.227.6215.22
Eco3.854.358.01
BB442
4w010
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches8189
Innings15189
Not outs111
Runs550617205
Balls Faced1051822193
Avg39.2836.2925.62
SR52.3375.06106.21
Fours777014
Fifties342
Sixies7610
Highest10710583
Hundreds110

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