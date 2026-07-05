Abdul Wahid

Abdul Wahid

bowler

Full name:Abdul Wahid
Nationality:Saudi Arabia

Teams

2024 Teams

Saudi Arabia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches512512
Innings212212
Overs9.038.09.038.0
Balls----
Maidens1111
Runs2225422254
Wickets415415
Avg5.516.935.516.93
SR13.515.213.515.2
Eco2.446.682.446.68
BB2424
4w0101
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches512512
Innings1919
Not outs1414
Runs6113361133
Balls Faced36983698
Avg026.6026.6
SR169.44135.71169.44135.71
Fours511511
Fifties1111
Sixies4848
Highest61726172
Hundreds0000

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