Abdul Wahid
bowler
|Full name:
|Abdul Wahid
|Nationality:
|Saudi Arabia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|12
|5
|12
|Innings
|2
|12
|2
|12
|Overs
|9.0
|38.0
|9.0
|38.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Runs
|22
|254
|22
|254
|Wickets
|4
|15
|4
|15
|Avg
|5.5
|16.93
|5.5
|16.93
|SR
|13.5
|15.2
|13.5
|15.2
|Eco
|2.44
|6.68
|2.44
|6.68
|BB
|2
|4
|2
|4
|4w
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|12
|5
|12
|Innings
|1
|9
|1
|9
|Not outs
|1
|4
|1
|4
|Runs
|61
|133
|61
|133
|Balls Faced
|36
|98
|36
|98
|Avg
|0
|26.6
|0
|26.6
|SR
|169.44
|135.71
|169.44
|135.71
|Fours
|5
|11
|5
|11
|Fifties
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sixies
|4
|8
|4
|8
|Highest
|61
|72
|61
|72
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0