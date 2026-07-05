Atif-Ur-Rehman
all rounder
|Full name:
|Atif-Ur-Rehman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|10
|4
|10
|Innings
|4
|10
|4
|10
|Overs
|22.0
|31.5
|22.0
|31.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|4
|2
|4
|2
|Runs
|63
|219
|63
|219
|Wickets
|8
|6
|8
|6
|Avg
|7.87
|36.5
|7.87
|36.5
|SR
|16.5
|31.83
|16.5
|31.83
|Eco
|2.86
|6.87
|2.86
|6.87
|BB
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4w
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|10
|4
|10
|Innings
|0
|7
|0
|7
|Not outs
|0
|4
|0
|4
|Runs
|0
|17
|0
|17
|Balls Faced
|0
|21
|0
|21
|Avg
|0
|5.66
|0
|5.66
|SR
|0
|80.95
|0
|80.95
|Fours
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|0
|6
|0
|6
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0