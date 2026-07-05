Atif-Ur-Rehman

Atif-Ur-Rehman

all rounder

Full name:Atif-Ur-Rehman

Teams

2023 Teams

Saudi Arabia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches410410
Innings410410
Overs22.031.522.031.5
Balls----
Maidens4242
Runs6321963219
Wickets8686
Avg7.8736.57.8736.5
SR16.531.8316.531.83
Eco2.866.872.866.87
BB4343
4w1010
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches410410
Innings0707
Not outs0404
Runs017017
Balls Faced021021
Avg05.6605.66
SR080.95080.95
Fours0000
Fifties0000
Sixies0000
Highest0606
Hundreds0000

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