Saparna Sivakumar
batsman
|Full name:
|Saparna Sivakumar
|Nationality:
|Saudi Arabia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|11
|5
|11
|Innings
|3
|5
|3
|5
|Overs
|5.2
|6.0
|5.2
|6.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|29
|39
|29
|39
|Wickets
|2
|3
|2
|3
|Avg
|14.5
|13
|14.5
|13
|SR
|16
|12
|16
|12
|Eco
|5.43
|6.5
|5.43
|6.5
|BB
|1
|2
|1
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|11
|5
|11
|Innings
|5
|11
|5
|11
|Not outs
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Runs
|58
|293
|58
|293
|Balls Faced
|91
|233
|91
|233
|Avg
|14.5
|29.3
|14.5
|29.3
|SR
|63.73
|125.75
|63.73
|125.75
|Fours
|7
|33
|7
|33
|Fifties
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Sixies
|0
|8
|0
|8
|Highest
|33
|58
|33
|58
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0