Saparna Sivakumar

Saparna Sivakumar

batsman

Full name:Saparna Sivakumar
Nationality:Saudi Arabia

Teams

2023 Teams

Saudi Arabia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches511511
Innings3535
Overs5.26.05.26.0
Balls----
Maidens0000
Runs29392939
Wickets2323
Avg14.51314.513
SR16121612
Eco5.436.55.436.5
BB1212
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches511511
Innings511511
Not outs1111
Runs5829358293
Balls Faced9123391233
Avg14.529.314.529.3
SR63.73125.7563.73125.75
Fours733733
Fifties0101
Sixies0808
Highest33583358
Hundreds0000

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