Abdul Manan Ali

Abdul Manan Ali

all rounder

Full name:Abdul Manan Ali
Nationality:Saudi Arabia

Teams

2026 Teams

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches3838
Innings0303
Overs04.004.0
Balls----
Maidens0000
Runs034034
Wickets0000
Avg0000
SR0000
Eco08.508.5
BB0000
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches3838
Innings1818
Not outs1010
Runs102100102100
Balls Faced80898089
Avg012.5012.5
SR127.5112.36127.5112.36
Fours118118
Fifties0000
Sixies2424
Highest1024910249
Hundreds1010

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