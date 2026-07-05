Abdul Manan Ali
all rounder
|Full name:
|Abdul Manan Ali
|Nationality:
|Saudi Arabia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|8
|3
|8
|Innings
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Overs
|0
|4.0
|0
|4.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|34
|0
|34
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|8.5
|0
|8.5
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|8
|3
|8
|Innings
|1
|8
|1
|8
|Not outs
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Runs
|102
|100
|102
|100
|Balls Faced
|80
|89
|80
|89
|Avg
|0
|12.5
|0
|12.5
|SR
|127.5
|112.36
|127.5
|112.36
|Fours
|11
|8
|11
|8
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|4
|2
|4
|Highest
|102
|49
|102
|49
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|1
|0