Umair Sharif
batsman
|Full name:
|Umair Sharif
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|3
|3
|Overs
|9.0
|9.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|58
|58
|Wickets
|1
|1
|Avg
|58
|58
|SR
|54
|54
|Eco
|6.44
|6.44
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|5
|5
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|111
|111
|Balls Faced
|97
|97
|Avg
|27.75
|27.75
|SR
|114.43
|114.43
|Fours
|5
|5
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|6
|6
|Highest
|44
|44
|Hundreds
|0
|0