Umair Sharif

Umair Sharif

batsman

Full name:Umair Sharif

Teams

2023 Teams

Saudi Arabia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings33
Overs9.09.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs5858
Wickets11
Avg5858
SR5454
Eco6.446.44
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings55
Not outs11
Runs111111
Balls Faced9797
Avg27.7527.75
SR114.43114.43
Fours55
Fifties00
Sixies66
Highest4444
Hundreds00

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