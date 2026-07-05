Saad Khan
batsman
|Full name:
|Saad Khan
|Nationality:
|Saudi Arabia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|14
|5
|14
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|14
|5
|14
|Innings
|4
|13
|4
|13
|Not outs
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Runs
|95
|198
|95
|198
|Balls Faced
|102
|201
|102
|201
|Avg
|47.5
|15.23
|47.5
|15.23
|SR
|93.13
|98.5
|93.13
|98.5
|Fours
|9
|17
|9
|17
|Fifties
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Sixies
|3
|7
|3
|7
|Highest
|36
|69
|36
|69
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0