Saad Khan

Saad Khan

batsman

Full name:Saad Khan
Nationality:Saudi Arabia

Teams

2023 Teams

Saudi Arabia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches514514
Innings0000
Overs0000
Balls----
Maidens0000
Runs0000
Wickets0000
Avg0000
SR0000
Eco0000
BB0000
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches514514
Innings413413
Not outs2020
Runs9519895198
Balls Faced102201102201
Avg47.515.2347.515.23
SR93.1398.593.1398.5
Fours917917
Fifties0101
Sixies3737
Highest36693669
Hundreds0000

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