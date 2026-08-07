Mohammed Khalander Mustafa

Mohammed Khalander Mustafa

bowler

Full name:Mohammed Khalander Mustafa
Nationality:Saudi Arabia

Teams

2023 Teams

Saudi Arabia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings44
Overs14.314.3
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs8989
Wickets77
Avg12.7112.71
SR12.4212.42
Eco6.136.13
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings11
Not outs11
Runs44
Balls Faced11
Avg00
SR400400
Fours11
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest44
Hundreds00

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