Mohammed Khalander Mustafa
bowler
|Full name:
|Mohammed Khalander Mustafa
|Nationality:
|Saudi Arabia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|4
|4
|Overs
|14.3
|14.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|89
|89
|Wickets
|7
|7
|Avg
|12.71
|12.71
|SR
|12.42
|12.42
|Eco
|6.13
|6.13
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|1
|1
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|4
|4
|Balls Faced
|1
|1
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|400
|400
|Fours
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|4
|4
|Hundreds
|0
|0