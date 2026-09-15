Abdullah Adil

Abdullah Adil

bowler

Full name:Abdullah Adil
Nationality:Afghanistan

Teams

2026 Teams

Afghanistan

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches171714
Innings321714
Overs380.3134.344.0
Balls---
Maidens6932
Runs1452800399
Wickets40268
Avg36.330.7649.87
SR57.0731.0333
Eco3.815.949.06
BB852
4w010
5w110
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches171714
Innings25108
Not outs634
Runs1382940
Balls Faced3085031
Avg7.264.1410
SR44.858129.03
Fours2125
Fifties000
Sixies121
Highest31712
Hundreds000

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