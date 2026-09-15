Abdullah Adil
bowler
|Full name:
|Abdullah Adil
|Nationality:
|Afghanistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|17
|17
|14
|Innings
|32
|17
|14
|Overs
|380.3
|134.3
|44.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|69
|3
|2
|Runs
|1452
|800
|399
|Wickets
|40
|26
|8
|Avg
|36.3
|30.76
|49.87
|SR
|57.07
|31.03
|33
|Eco
|3.81
|5.94
|9.06
|BB
|8
|5
|2
|4w
|0
|1
|0
|5w
|1
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|17
|17
|14
|Innings
|25
|10
|8
|Not outs
|6
|3
|4
|Runs
|138
|29
|40
|Balls Faced
|308
|50
|31
|Avg
|7.26
|4.14
|10
|SR
|44.8
|58
|129.03
|Fours
|21
|2
|5
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|2
|1
|Highest
|31
|7
|12
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0