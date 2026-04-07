Riyan Parag News View all For those who want to get to know cricketer Riyan Parag better, all the latest information about him is presented here: from the results of past matches to his participation in tournaments. Riyan Parag Shares Positive Health Update Following Surgery Riyan Parag had suffered with a shoulder injury during the Indian Premier League. Even after being selected for India A in its tour of Sri Lanka, he was ruled out of the series. Parag went through shoulder surgery and shared an update after the same on his Instagram. Riyan Parag India A Receive Boost as Ruturaj Gaikwad Joins Squad for Crucial Series Riyan Parag Kumar Sangakkara Hails Riyan Parags Growth as RR Captain Riyan Parag Australia’s BBL Heading to India for Opening Match? Riyan Parag Controversy Sparks as Yuzvendra Chahal Appears to Vape in Team Video

International career

Riyan Parag Das, born on November 10, 2001, is an Indian cricketer. He plays as a batting all-rounder for India. Parag bats in the middle order and bowls right-arm leg spin and off-spin. He was part of the team that won the 2018 Under-19 Cricket World Cup. He is also the youngest player to score 50 runs in an IPL match at the age of 17 years and 175 days. Parag is the captain of Assam in domestic cricket and plays for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.

October 2017: Parag was selected for India’s squad for the 2017 ACC Under-19 Asia Cup. This was his first major international tournament.

2017 (England Tour): He was part of the India U-19 squad for two youth Tests in England. Parag ended as India’s second-highest run-scorer after Prithvi Shaw. In the first Test, Parag scored two fifties. One of them was a quick 33-ball half-century, the second-fastest ever in youth Tests, just behind Virat Kohli. Parag’s performance helped India win by 334 runs in Chesterfield. In the second Test, Parag scored another half-century. His runs helped India finish the series with a 2–0 win.

2016-17 Cooch Behar Trophy: Before the England tour, Parag played in the Cooch Behar Trophy, a national four-day tournament for U-19 players. He scored 642 runs in 14 innings, with a highest score of 202 not out. This performance made him one of the top run-scorers.

2017 India U-19 Challenger Trophy: Parag was part of the India U-19 squad for the Challenger Trophy, where he finished as the highest run-scorer.

2018 Under-19 Cricket World Cup: In December 2017, Parag was selected for India’s squad for the 2018 Under-19 Cricket World Cup. He was in great form before the tournament but suffered a finger injury during practice. This injury kept him from starting the tournament. Parag played his first match in the group stage against Zimbabwe. His injury affected his batting but he used the opportunity to work on his off-spin. Despite this setback, India won the World Cup.

Leagues Participation

Riyan Parag has had a notable journey in franchise cricket, with his most significant involvement being in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Since his debut in 2019, Parag has made a strong impact with his all-round skills.

Indian Premier League (IPL)

Riyan Parag made his IPL debut in 2019 and quickly became known for his remarkable feats on the field. Below is a breakdown of his IPL participation:

Year Team Base Price/Buy Price Notable Performances 2019 Rajasthan Royals 20 Lakhs Youngest cricketer to score a fifty in IPL at 17 years 175 days. 2020 Rajasthan Royals N/A Contributed with both bat and ball, though season was inconsistent. 2022 Rajasthan Royals Re-bought in auction Took 17 catches, most by any Indian fielder; scored 56* against RCB. 2024 Rajasthan Royals N/A Highest run scorer for Rajasthan, 3rd overall, 573 runs, 33 sixes. 2025 Rajasthan Royals Rs 14 Crore Retained by Rajasthan after auction; continuing his role at #4. 2026 Rajasthan Royals Rs 14 Crore Appointed as captain of Rajasthan Royals.

Following the 2025 IPL auction, Riyan Parag was retained by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 14 crore, continuing his pivotal role in the team.

Domestic career

Riyan Parag started his domestic cricket career at a young age. He made his debut for Assam in the 2016-17 Inter State Twenty-20 Tournament. In November 2017, he played his first Ranji Trophy match for Assam, becoming the first cricketer born in the 21st century to feature in India’s top domestic competition.

In the 2018–19 Vijay Hazare Trophy, Parag was the leading run-scorer for Assam with 248 runs in seven matches. His performances in the 2022-23 Vijay Hazare Trophy were remarkable, where he scored 552 runs at an average of 69, including three centuries. He also took 10 wickets during the tournament, with his 174-run knock in the quarterfinals against Jammu and Kashmir being a standout.

In the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy, Parag excelled as an all-rounder, scoring 78 runs off 28 balls and taking eight wickets in a match against Hyderabad. He also played a key role in the 2023 Deodhar Trophy, winning Player of the Series for scoring 354 runs and taking 11 wickets. He set a new record in the tournament by hitting 11 sixes in an innings.

During the 2023-24 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Parag was the top run-scorer with 510 runs and 40 sixes. He also took 11 wickets and scored seven consecutive half-centuries, a record in Indian T20 cricket. His form continued in the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy, where he scored 378 runs in six innings, including two centuries. He also became the tournament’s highest six-hitter with 20 sixes.

Parag’s all-round skills were on display when he scored a fast 155 runs against Chhattisgarh in the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy, setting the second-fastest century record in the competition's history. In the 2024-25 Duleep Trophy, he played a key role in helping India A win the tournament, top-scoring with 73 runs in the final.

Records and achievements

Riyan Parag has achieved many milestones in his cricket career:

2018: He won the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup with India.

2022-2023: He received the BCCI's Lala Amarnath Award for the best performance in home limited-overs tournaments.

2023: He was named Player of the Series in the Deodhar Trophy, where he was the highest run-scorer, the top six-hitter, and the third-highest wicket-taker.

2023: He also earned the award for the best performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy after scoring 510 runs and hitting 40 sixes.

2023-2024: In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Parag became the first player to score seven consecutive half-centuries in T20 cricket.

2023-2024: He scored 378 runs in 6 innings in the Ranji Trophy, with an average of 75.60 and a strike rate of 113.85. He also hit 20 sixes, leading the tournament in that category.

2023-2024: Parag scored 155 runs off 56 balls against Chhattisgarh in the Ranji Trophy, setting the second-fastest century in the tournament's history.

July 2024: He became the first cricketer from Assam to receive an Indian national team uniform.

Personal life

Riyan Parag has a unique personal life shaped by his cricket career and family background. Born into a sporting family, he has seen success both on and off the field. Despite his fame, Riyan has faced public scrutiny and has become a popular figure among fans.

Finance

Riyan Parag’s net worth is estimated to be around ₹15 crore ($2 million USD) in 2024. He earns primarily from his cricket career, including his IPL contracts, and brand endorsements.

Family

Riyan’s father, Parag Das, is a former first-class cricketer who played for Assam, Railways, and East Zone. Parag Das and former Indian captain MS Dhoni played together in Railways tournaments and even competed against each other in the Ranji Trophy. Riyan’s mother, Mithoo Barooah, is a former national record-holding swimmer who represented India at various international events. She made history in 1985 by winning a silver medal in the 50 meters breaststroke at the Asian Age Group Championship. Mithoo’s cousin is Zubeen Garg, a renowned multilingual singer.

Cars and House

Riyan owns a Honda City, which is valued at ₹16 lakh. This car fits with his modest but growing lifestyle.

Scandals

In February 2025, Riyan became the subject of a scandal after an accidental leak of his search history during a YouTube stream. Fans discovered that he had searched for Bollywood actresses Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan in an inappropriate way. The incident quickly went viral, with many fans mocking him. Riyan later addressed the situation, explaining that the incident happened before the IPL, but gained attention after the season. He clarified that someone had attempted to set him up, but the situation was dealt with swiftly.

Fans

Riyan’s fans praised his performance in the 2024 IPL, particularly when he scored 84 runs off 45 balls against Delhi Capitals. He has a growing fanbase on social media, with nearly 1 million followers on Instagram.