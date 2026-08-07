Abhishek Arunkumar Jhunjhunwala
batsman
|Full name:
|Abhishek Arunkumar Jhunjhunwala
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|26
|24
|38
|Innings
|23
|12
|14
|Overs
|124.0
|50.0
|20.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|11
|1
|0
|Runs
|518
|269
|172
|Wickets
|9
|3
|3
|Avg
|57.55
|89.66
|57.33
|SR
|82.66
|100
|40.33
|Eco
|4.17
|5.38
|8.52
|BB
|3
|2
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|26
|24
|38
|Innings
|42
|22
|32
|Not outs
|0
|4
|6
|Runs
|1292
|529
|472
|Balls Faced
|2880
|698
|454
|Avg
|30.76
|29.38
|18.15
|SR
|44.86
|75.78
|103.96
|Fours
|183
|54
|37
|Fifties
|4
|4
|2
|Sixies
|2
|2
|8
|Highest
|139
|84
|54
|Hundreds
|4
|0
|0