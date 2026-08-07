Abhishek Arunkumar Jhunjhunwala

Abhishek Arunkumar Jhunjhunwala

batsman

Full name:Abhishek Arunkumar Jhunjhunwala
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break

Teams

2023 Teams

Gujarat Giants

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches262438
Innings231214
Overs124.050.020.1
Balls---
Maidens1110
Runs518269172
Wickets933
Avg57.5589.6657.33
SR82.6610040.33
Eco4.175.388.52
BB321
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches262438
Innings422232
Not outs046
Runs1292529472
Balls Faced2880698454
Avg30.7629.3818.15
SR44.8675.78103.96
Fours1835437
Fifties442
Sixies228
Highest1398454
Hundreds400

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