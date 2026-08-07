Abhishek Santosh Raut
all rounder
|Full name:
|Abhishek Santosh Raut
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break googly right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|26
|45
|66
|Innings
|24
|33
|39
|Overs
|198.1
|184.3
|96.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|22
|2
|0
|Runs
|856
|1050
|702
|Wickets
|24
|32
|26
|Avg
|35.66
|32.81
|27
|SR
|49.54
|34.59
|22.26
|Eco
|4.31
|5.69
|7.27
|BB
|5
|5
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|26
|45
|66
|Innings
|42
|40
|46
|Not outs
|5
|9
|12
|Runs
|1131
|913
|721
|Balls Faced
|1962
|1237
|646
|Avg
|30.56
|29.45
|21.2
|SR
|57.64
|73.8
|111.61
|Fours
|142
|64
|65
|Fifties
|6
|4
|1
|Sixies
|18
|15
|16
|Highest
|116
|75
|74
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0