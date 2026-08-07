Abhishek Santosh Raut

Abhishek Santosh Raut

all rounder

Full name:Abhishek Santosh Raut
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break googly right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Odisha

Southern Super Stars

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches264566
Innings243339
Overs198.1184.396.3
Balls---
Maidens2220
Runs8561050702
Wickets243226
Avg35.6632.8127
SR49.5434.5922.26
Eco4.315.697.27
BB553
4w000
5w010
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches264566
Innings424046
Not outs5912
Runs1131913721
Balls Faced19621237646
Avg30.5629.4521.2
SR57.6473.8111.61
Fours1426465
Fifties641
Sixies181516
Highest1167574
Hundreds100

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