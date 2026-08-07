Abinash Bohara

Abinash Bohara

bowler

Full name:Abinash Bohara
Nationality:Nepal

Teams

2026 Teams

Nepal

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches238341
Innings237339
Overs11.0124.020.0129.0
Balls----
Maidens2141
Runs5181783870
Wickets048348
Avg017.0227.6618.12
SR015.54016.12
Eco4.636.584.156.74
BB0636
4w0101
5w0101
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches238341
Innings210310
Not outs2636
Runs13211521
Balls Faced14241724
Avg05.2505.25
SR92.8587.588.2387.5
Fours0101
Fifties0000
Sixies0101
Highest812812
Hundreds0000

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