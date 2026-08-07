Abinash Bohara
bowler
|Full name:
|Abinash Bohara
|Nationality:
|Nepal
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|38
|3
|41
|Innings
|2
|37
|3
|39
|Overs
|11.0
|124.0
|20.0
|129.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|1
|4
|1
|Runs
|51
|817
|83
|870
|Wickets
|0
|48
|3
|48
|Avg
|0
|17.02
|27.66
|18.12
|SR
|0
|15.5
|40
|16.12
|Eco
|4.63
|6.58
|4.15
|6.74
|BB
|0
|6
|3
|6
|4w
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5w
|0
|1
|0
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|38
|3
|41
|Innings
|2
|10
|3
|10
|Not outs
|2
|6
|3
|6
|Runs
|13
|21
|15
|21
|Balls Faced
|14
|24
|17
|24
|Avg
|0
|5.25
|0
|5.25
|SR
|92.85
|87.5
|88.23
|87.5
|Fours
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Highest
|8
|12
|8
|12
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0