Abu Hider Rony
bowler
|Full name:
|Abu Hider Rony
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|13
|50
|101
|85
|Innings
|2
|12
|86
|101
|81
|Overs
|18.0
|36.0
|1192.4
|770.0
|247.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|0
|185
|42
|3
|Runs
|89
|330
|4197
|3951
|2087
|Wickets
|3
|6
|133
|146
|66
|Avg
|29.66
|55
|31.55
|27.06
|31.62
|SR
|36
|36
|53.8
|31.64
|22.53
|Eco
|4.94
|9.16
|3.51
|5.13
|8.42
|BB
|2
|2
|8
|6
|4
|4w
|0
|0
|6
|6
|2
|5w
|0
|0
|5
|2
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|13
|50
|101
|85
|Innings
|1
|5
|68
|64
|41
|Not outs
|0
|4
|16
|20
|22
|Runs
|1
|58
|890
|647
|338
|Balls Faced
|11
|43
|1811
|764
|295
|Avg
|1
|58
|17.11
|14.7
|17.78
|SR
|9.09
|134.88
|49.14
|84.68
|114.57
|Fours
|0
|5
|89
|34
|24
|Fifties
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|Sixies
|0
|4
|25
|32
|17
|Highest
|1
|22
|68
|54
|53
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0