Abu Hider Rony

Abu Hider Rony

bowler

Full name:Abu Hider Rony
Nationality:Bangladesh

Teams

2026 Teams

Chattogram Challengers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches2135010185
Innings2128610181
Overs18.036.01192.4770.0247.5
Balls-----
Maidens20185423
Runs89330419739512087
Wickets3613314666
Avg29.665531.5527.0631.62
SR363653.831.6422.53
Eco4.949.163.515.138.42
BB22864
4w00662
5w00520
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches2135010185
Innings15686441
Not outs04162022
Runs158890647338
Balls Faced11431811764295
Avg15817.1114.717.78
SR9.09134.8849.1484.68114.57
Fours05893424
Fifties00311
Sixies04253217
Highest122685453
Hundreds00000

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