Syed Najaf Hussain Shah
bowler
|Full name:
|Syed Najaf Hussain Shah
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|left arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|134
|79
|18
|Innings
|1
|245
|79
|18
|Overs
|10.0
|4084.0
|665.3
|63.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|938
|58
|4
|Runs
|59
|11551
|2934
|536
|Wickets
|0
|477
|96
|15
|Avg
|0
|24.21
|30.56
|35.73
|SR
|0
|51.37
|41.59
|25.46
|Eco
|5.9
|2.82
|4.4
|8.41
|BB
|0
|10
|5
|4
|4w
|0
|19
|1
|1
|5w
|0
|24
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|3
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|134
|79
|18
|Innings
|1
|164
|31
|5
|Not outs
|0
|50
|9
|2
|Runs
|0
|1247
|105
|20
|Balls Faced
|2
|0
|218
|22
|Avg
|0
|10.93
|4.77
|6.66
|SR
|0
|0
|48.16
|90.9
|Fours
|0
|0
|4
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Highest
|0
|40
|17
|10
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0