Syed Najaf Hussain Shah

Syed Najaf Hussain Shah

bowler

Full name:Syed Najaf Hussain Shah
Nationality:Pakistan
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:left arm medium fast

Teams

2023 Teams

New Jersey Somerset Cavaliers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches11347918
Innings12457918
Overs10.04084.0665.363.4
Balls----
Maidens1938584
Runs59115512934536
Wickets04779615
Avg024.2130.5635.73
SR051.3741.5925.46
Eco5.92.824.48.41
BB01054
4w01911
5w02410
10w0300

Batting

LeagueOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches11347918
Innings1164315
Not outs05092
Runs0124710520
Balls Faced2021822
Avg010.934.776.66
SR0048.1690.9
Fours0040
Fifties0000
Sixies0031
Highest0401710
Hundreds0000

Another Players

Labib, Ahmed Sarwar

Labib, Ahmed Sarwar

Patil, Rohan

Patil, Rohan

Stewart, Navin

Stewart, Navin

Lewis, Kennar

Lewis, Kennar

Bonner, Nkrumah

Bonner, Nkrumah

P, Rohan

P, Rohan

Asif, Umaid

Asif, Umaid

Garg, Arya

Garg, Arya

Gore, Karima

Gore, Karima

Katwaroo, Steven

Katwaroo, Steven