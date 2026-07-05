Adwitya Bhargava
all rounder
|Full name:
|Adwitya Bhargava
|Nationality:
|Singapore
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|4
|4
|Overs
|13.0
|13.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|74
|74
|Wickets
|9
|9
|Avg
|8.22
|8.22
|SR
|8.66
|8.66
|Eco
|5.69
|5.69
|BB
|4
|4
|4w
|1
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|3
|3
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|12
|12
|Balls Faced
|9
|9
|Avg
|6
|6
|SR
|133.33
|133.33
|Fours
|2
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|5
|5
|Hundreds
|0
|0