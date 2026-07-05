Adwitya Bhargava

Adwitya Bhargava

all rounder

Full name:Adwitya Bhargava
Nationality:Singapore

Teams

2023 Teams

Singapore

Singapore U19

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings44
Overs13.013.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs7474
Wickets99
Avg8.228.22
SR8.668.66
Eco5.695.69
BB44
4w11
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings33
Not outs11
Runs1212
Balls Faced99
Avg66
SR133.33133.33
Fours22
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest55
Hundreds00

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